The increase of the issue volume of the Notes of AS PRFoods

02/25/2020 | 07:34am EST

By a company announcement dated 21 January 2020, AS PRFoods (hereinafter „PRFoods“) notified investors of the results of the private placement of secured notes of PRFoods, with the maximum aggregate nominal value of up to EUR 10,000,000, nominal value of EUR 100 per note, interest rate of 6.25% per annum and maturity date on 22 January 2025 (hereinafter the “Notes”) and of its intention to carry out an additional public offering of the Notes. In the company announcement PRFoods also notified investors that due to the strong interest for the Notes during the private placement, PRFoods is considering increasing the maximum volume of the Notes issue to EUR 11,000,000.

PRFoods hereby notifies that the holders of the Notes have pursuant to the resolution of the meeting of noteholders held on 25 February 2020 approved the increase of the maximum volume of the Notes issue (i.e. the increase of the maximum aggregate nominal value of the Notes) to EUR 11,000,000.

In relation to the Notes not yet issued, up to the maximum volume of the Note Issuer, PRFoods is intending to carry out a public offering in Estonia. Upon the completion of the public offering of the Notes, PRFoods intends to list all the Notes on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The public offering and listing of the Notes would be conducted on the basis of a prospectus being prepared by PRFoods, and after its registration with the Financial Supervision Authority. At this time the final decision to carry out the public offering has not been made. If a decision to proceed with the public offering is taken and the relevant prospectus is approved by the Financial Supervision Authority, PRFoods shall publish a notice on the public offering of the Notes, bringing out terms and conditions for the subscription of the Notes and the issue price of the Notes.

Important information:

This announcement is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the purchase of the Notes, nor shall the sale or offer of the Notes take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or sale would be unlawful without the exception or qualification of law, prior to the registration of the prospectus.

The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published, distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, or in any other country or circumstance where publication, sharing or transmission would be unlawful.

Additional information:
Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the management board
+372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee

© GlobeNewswire 2020
