PRGX GLOBAL INC (PRGX)

PRGX GLOBAL INC (PRGX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/30 10:00:00 pm
9.6 USD   +0.52%
PRGX Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer
GL
08/22WEDNESDAY 8/22 : Rigl, prgx
AQ
08/13PRGX Announces Appointment of New Vice President - Global Retail ..
GL
PRGX Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

08/30/2018 | 10:49pm CEST

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that Debbie Schleicher, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer, will be leaving the Company for personal reasons. The Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Peter Limeri as interim Chief Financial Officer, interim Treasurer and interim Controller, effective immediately. Mr. Limeri will serve until a permanent Chief Financial Officer has been appointed.  

“We are pleased Pete is available and willing to return to PRGX and serve as our interim Chief Financial Officer until we are able to appoint a permanent Chief Financial Officer,” said Ron Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I want to thank Debbie for the contributions she has made to PRGX and wish her well for the future.”

Peter Limeri has over 25 years of financial experience, including his previous service with PRGX as Chief Financial Officer from November 2014 to May 2018 and from February 2006 until May 2009.  Mr. Limeri's previous experience also includes serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of LCG, LLC, a management consulting firm specializing in strategic, financial and operations transformation, and serving as President and Chief Financial Officer of Physiotherapy Associates.

About PRGX
PRGX Global, Inc. is a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services.  With over 1,500 employees, the Company serves clients in more than 30 countries and provides its services to 75% of the top 20 global retailers and over 25% of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500. PRGX delivers more than $1 billion in cash flow improvement for its clients each year.  The creator of the recovery audit industry more than 40 years ago, PRGX continues to innovate through technology and expanded service offerings.  In addition to Recovery Audit, the Company provides Contract Compliance, Spend Analytics and Supplier Information Management services to improve clients’ financial performance and manage risk. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

This news release was distributed by GlobeNewswire, www.globenewswire.com

CONTACT: PRGX Global, Inc.
Ron Stewart, President & CEO
770.779.3900
600 Galleria Parkway, Suite 100
Atlanta, GA 30339

© GlobeNewswire 2018
11:06pPRGX GLOBAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
10:49pPRGX Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer
GL
08/22WEDNESDAY 8/22 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Rigl, prgx
AQ
08/13PRGX Announces Appointment of New Vice President - Global Retail Sales & Busi..
GL
08/09PRGX GLOBAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09PRGX GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/09PRGX GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/09PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
08/09PRGX GLOBAL INC : PRGX Global, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/06PRGX GLOBAL INC : half-yearly earnings release
04:57pPRGX CFO steps down 
08/13PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX) CEO Ron Stewart on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
08/10PRGX Global, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/10PRGX Global down 2.6% post Q2 results 
08/09PRGX Global misses by $0.08, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 176 M
EBIT 2018 5,79 M
Net income 2018 2,46 M
Finance 2018 13,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 46,59
P/E ratio 2019 26,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 222 M
NameTitle
Ron E. Stewart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph E. Whitters Independent Chairman
Michael Cochrane Senior Vice President-Global Client Operations
Deborah M. Schleicher Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Controller
James R. Fisher Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRGX GLOBAL INC34.51%222
FISERV21.47%31 762
WORLDPAY INC7.04%29 904
WIRECARD105.65%27 773
FIRST DATA CORP49.43%23 605
CINTAS CORPORATION37.50%22 647
