PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Increasing 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
07/28/2020 | 04:02pm EDT
ATLANTA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Quarterly Highlights
Revenue of $39.0 million, which was negatively impacted by approximately $0.7 million from a strengthening U.S. dollar compared to the same period last year
Net income from continuing operations of $0.4 million compared to a loss of $4.2 million in the same period last year
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $7.6 million, the highest second quarter Adjusted EBITDA in seven years and a 165% increase compared to the second quarter of 2019
Increasing 2020 annual guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to a revised range of $29 million to $30 million
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Revenue
Recovery Audit Services - Americas
$
26,962
$
28,935
-6.8
%
$
53,185
$
56,308
-5.5
%
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific
11,157
11,836
-5.7
%
20,942
21,595
-3.0
%
Adjacent Services
892
1,203
-25.9
%
1,723
2,875
-40.1
%
Total
$
39,011
$
41,974
-7.1
%
$
75,850
$
80,778
-6.1
%
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
418
(4,176
)
110.0
%
(3,465
)
(8,417
)
58.8
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
7,555
$
2,856
164.5
%
$
11,023
$
4,589
140.2
%
“We continue to deliver on our promises of fiscal discipline, improved productivity, and expanded operating leverage in 2020. We achieved another milestone in the second quarter of 2020, delivering our highest second quarter Adjusted EBITDA in seven years. More than 75 percent of our revenue comes from clients engaged in providing essential goods and services, and our clients continue to look to PRGX to help them generate working capital during this challenging pandemic period. Our employees around the world stepped up to the challenge of working remotely to deliver strong results for the quarter. I am very pleased with our improved financial performance in the second quarter and over the last several quarters, and am confident that we can continue to deliver strong results going forward,” said Ron Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“In the second quarter we continued rolling out our next generation global audit platform which is strategically important to enabling additional margin improvement and increased audit revenue. Based on strong operating results in the first half of the year and further revenue generation opportunities from our solid client base and robust audit operations productivity, we are increasing the lower end of our 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and establishing a revised range of $29 million to $30 million. We also continue to expect a significant improvement in free cash flow compared to 2019,” concluded Stewart.
Unaudited Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $39.0 million, compared to $42.0 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 7.1%. Second quarter 2020 revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $38.1 million compared to $40.8 million in the second quarter of the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $0.9 million compared to $1.2 million in 2019. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue decreased by 5.4% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year.
Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $20.6 million, or 52.8% of revenue, compared to total cost of revenue from continuing operations of $26.3 million, or 62.7% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 were $14.7 million compared to selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations of $15.7 million in the prior year period.
Consolidated net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.4 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $4.2 million, or $(0.18) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $7.6 million, or 19.4% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $2.9 million, or 6.8% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $4.7 million or 164.5%.
Schedule 4 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT), Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA.
Unaudited Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Consolidated revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $75.9 million, compared to $80.8 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 6.1%. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $74.1 million compared to $77.9 million in the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $1.7 million compared to $2.9 million in 2019. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue decreased by 4.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year.
Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $43.1 million, or 56.8% of revenue, compared to total cost of revenue from continuing operations of $51.5 million, or 63.8% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $28.2 million compared to selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations of $29.7 million in the prior year period.
Consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.5 million, or $(0.15) per basic and diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $8.4 million, or $(0.37) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $11.0 million, or 14.5% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $4.6 million, or 5.7% of revenue, for the same period in 2019, an increase of $6.4 million or 140.2%.
Schedule 4 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
Cash Flow and Liquidity
Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2020 was $7.0 million, compared to net cash used by operating activities of $0.1 million in the second quarter of the prior year and net cash provided by operating activities was $12.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net cash used of $2.4 million in the same period in the prior year.
At June 30, 2020, the Company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $21.1 million, and borrowings of $37.0 million against its $60.0 million revolving credit facility.
Guidance
For 2020, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $29 million to $30 million.
SCHEDULE 1 PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue, net
$
39,011
$
41,974
$
75,850
$
80,778
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
20,584
26,312
43,118
51,547
Selling, general and administrative expenses
14,726
15,748
28,190
29,665
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets
1,965
2,381
4,106
4,584
Amortization of intangible assets
828
872
1,657
1,734
Total operating expenses
38,103
45,313
77,071
87,530
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
908
(3,339
)
(1,221
)
(6,752
)
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances
(819
)
(77
)
637
129
Interest expense, net
303
592
645
1,065
Other loss (income)
2
11
2
(8
)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax
1,422
(3,865
)
(2,505
)
(7,938
)
Income tax expense
1,004
311
960
479
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
418
$
(4,176
)
$
(3,465
)
$
(8,417
)
Discontinued operations:
Loss from discontinued operations
—
(103
)
—
(258
)
Income tax expense
—
—
—
—
Net loss from discontinued operations
—
(103
)
—
(258
)
Net income (loss)
$
418
$
(4,279
)
$
(3,465
)
$
(8,675
)
Basic income (loss) per common share:
Basic income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.02
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.37
)
Basic loss from discontinued operations
—
—
—
(0.01
)
Total basic income (loss) per common share
$
0.02
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.38
)
Diluted income (loss) per common share:
Diluted income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.02
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.37
)
Diluted loss from discontinued operations
—
—
—
(0.01
)
Total diluted income (loss) per common share
$
0.02
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.38
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
22,606
22,763
22,542
22,687
Diluted
22,716
22,763
22,542
22,687
SCHEDULE 2 PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
21,061
$
14,982
Restricted cash
123
46
Receivables:
Contract receivables, net
36,060
43,112
Employee advances and miscellaneous receivables, net
740
704
Total receivables
36,800
43,816
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,062
5,582
Total current assets
62,046
64,426
Property, equipment and software, net
19,137
17,746
Operating lease right-of-use assets
11,044
10,969
Goodwill
14,962
15,070
Intangible assets, net
9,714
11,506
Deferred income taxes
3,636
3,921
Other assets
1,396
1,828
Total assets
$
121,935
$
125,466
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
2,094
$
4,326
Accrued payroll and related expenses
14,070
12,951
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
4,077
3,717
Refund liabilities
4,152
4,513
Deferred revenue
1,970
2,217
Current portion of long-term debt
—
17
Total current liabilities
26,363
27,741
Long-term debt
36,650
36,603
Long-term operating lease liabilities
7,368
7,435
Refund liabilities
21
9
Deferred income taxes
628
628
Total liabilities
71,030
72,416
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock
236
234
Additional paid-in capital
584,922
582,404
Accumulated deficit
(532,641
)
(529,176
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,612
)
(412
)
Total shareholders’ equity
50,905
53,050
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
121,935
$
125,466
SCHEDULE 3 PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
418
$
(4,279
)
$
(3,465
)
$
(8,675
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,793
3,253
5,763
6,318
Operating lease right-of-use asset expense
1,043
1,113
2,195
2,248
Amortization of deferred loan costs
24
61
48
117
Noncash interest expense
298
—
643
—
Stock-based compensation expense
1,876
1,662
3,196
3,046
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances
(819
)
(77
)
637
129
Deferred income taxes
—
—
338
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Billed receivables
(581
)
2,180
4,550
6,593
Unbilled receivables
(166
)
(1,790
)
2,018
(851
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,145
)
(1,812
)
1,438
(1,296
)
Operating lease liabilities
(970
)
—
(1,979
)
—
Other assets
11
(462
)
(53
)
(1,567
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,910
118
(3,890
)
(2,930
)
Accrued payroll and related expenses
2,085
(32
)
1,326
(4,970
)
Refund liabilities
85
223
(270
)
(314
)
Deferred revenue
177
(247
)
(224
)
(292
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
7,039
(89
)
12,271
(2,444
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, equipment and software, net of disposal proceeds
(3,103
)
(3,199
)
(5,620
)
(7,640
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,103
)
(3,199
)
(5,620
)
(7,640
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of credit facility
(23,000
)
(3,000
)
(38,000
)
(3,000
)
Proceeds from credit facility
15,000
6,000
38,000
14,400
Payment of deferred loan costs
—
(47
)
—
(394
)
Payment of earnout liability related to business acquisitions
—
—
—
(479
)
Restricted stock repurchased from employees for withholding taxes
(115
)
(246
)
(398
)
(750
)
Repurchases of common stock
—
—
(284
)
(2,228
)
Proceeds from option exercises
—
170
—
221
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(8,115
)
2,877
(682
)
7,770
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
49
(225
)
187
(55
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(4,130
)
(636
)
6,156
(2,369
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
25,314
12,286
15,028
14,019
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
21,184
$
11,650
$
21,184
$
11,650
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
345
$
60
$
716
$
385
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds received
$
640
$
859
$
804
$
1,638
SCHEDULE 4 PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income (loss)
$
418
$
(4,279
)
$
(3,465
)
$
(8,675
)
Income tax expense
1,004
311
960
479
Interest expense, net
303
592
645
1,065
EBIT
1,725
(3,376
)
(1,860
)
(7,131
)
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets
1,965
2,381
4,106
4,584
Amortization of intangible assets
828
872
1,657
1,734
EBITDA
4,518
(123
)
3,903
(813
)
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances
(819
)
(77
)
637
129
Transformation, severance, and other expenses
672
1,280
1,979
1,977
Investigation and settlement of employment matter
1,306
—
1,306
—
Other loss (income)
2
11
2
(8
)
Stock-based compensation
1,876
1,662
3,196
3,046
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,555
$
2,753
$
11,023
$
4,331
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
7,555
$
2,856
$
11,023
$
4,589
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations
$
—
$
(103
)
$
—
$
(258
)
EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of our performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating the Company’s performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBIT, EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.
SCHEDULE 5 PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Results by Operating Segment * (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Revenue, net
Recovery Audit Services - Americas
$
26,962
$
28,935
$
(1,973
)
$
53,185
$
56,308
$
(3,123
)
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific
11,157
11,836
(679
)
20,942
21,595
(653
)
Adjacent Services
892
1,203
(311
)
1,723
2,875
(1,152
)
Total
$
39,011
$
41,974
$
(2,963
)
$
75,850
$
80,778
$
(4,928
)
Cost of revenue
Recovery Audit Services - Americas
$
14,346
$
16,076
$
(1,730
)
$
30,334
$
31,939
$
(1,605
)
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific
5,742
7,189
(1,447
)
11,999
13,915
(1,916
)
Adjacent Services
496
3,047
(2,551
)
785
5,693
(4,908
)
Total
$
20,584
$
26,312
$
(5,728
)
$
43,118
$
51,547
$
(8,429
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Recovery Audit Services - Americas
$
1,712
$
3,647
$
(1,935
)
$
4,227
$
7,026
$
(2,799
)
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific
1,545
2,639
(1,094
)
2,549
4,752
(2,203
)
Adjacent Services
(40
)
398
(438
)
(53
)
909
(962
)
Corporate
11,509
9,064
2,445
21,467
16,978
4,489
Total
$
14,726
$
15,748
$
(1,022
)
$
28,190
$
29,665
$
(1,475
)
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets
Recovery Audit Services - Americas
$
1,777
$
1,919
$
(142
)
$
3,715
$
3,681
$
34
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific
155
182
(27
)
324
344
(20
)
Adjacent Services
33
280
(247
)
67
559
(492
)
Total
$
1,965
$
2,381
$
(416
)
$
4,106
$
4,584
$
(478
)
Amortization of intangible assets
Recovery Audit Services - Americas
$
408
$
438
$
(30
)
$
816
$
876
$
(60
)
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific
41
48
(7
)
83
85
(2
)
Adjacent Services
379
386
(7
)
758
773
(15
)
Total
$
828
$
872
$
(44
)
$
1,657
$
1,734
$
(77
)
Operating income (loss)
Recovery Audit Services - Americas
$
8,719
$
6,855
$
1,864
$
14,093
$
12,786
$
1,307
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific
3,674
1,778
1,896
5,987
2,499
3,488
Adjacent Services
24
(2,908
)
2,932
166
(5,059
)
5,225
Corporate
(11,509
)
(9,064
)
(2,445
)
(21,467
)
(16,978
)
(4,489
)
Total
$
908
$
(3,339
)
$
4,247
$
(1,221
)
$
(6,752
)
$
5,531
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
Recovery Audit Services - Americas
$
11,231
$
9,462
$
1,769
$
19,639
$
17,721
$
1,918
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific
4,051
2,130
1,921
6,783
3,173
3,610
Adjacent Services
483
(1,637
)
2,120
1,118
(3,104
)
4,222
Corporate
(8,210
)
(7,099
)
(1,111
)
(16,517
)
(13,201
)
(3,316
)
Total
$
7,555
$
2,856
$
4,699
$
11,023
$
4,589
$
6,434
* The Recovery Audit Services - Americas segment represents recovery audit services provided in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific segment represents recovery audit services provided in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment represents advisory services, spend analytics and supplier information management services.