PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Increasing 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

07/28/2020

ATLANTA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Revenue of $39.0 million, which was negatively impacted by approximately $0.7 million from a strengthening U.S. dollar compared to the same period last year
  • Net income from continuing operations of $0.4 million compared to a loss of $4.2 million in the same period last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $7.6 million, the highest second quarter Adjusted EBITDA in seven years and a 165% increase compared to the second quarter of 2019
  • Increasing 2020 annual guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to a revised range of $29 million to $30 million
 For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change
            
Revenue           
Recovery Audit Services - Americas$26,962  $28,935  -6.8% $53,185  $56,308  -5.5%
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific11,157  11,836  -5.7% 20,942  21,595  -3.0%
Adjacent Services892  1,203  -25.9% 1,723  2,875  -40.1%
Total$39,011  $41,974  -7.1% $75,850  $80,778  -6.1%
Net income (loss) from continuing operations418  (4,176) 110.0% (3,465) (8,417) 58.8%
            
Non-GAAP Financial Measures           
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations$7,555  $2,856  164.5% $11,023  $4,589  140.2%

“We continue to deliver on our promises of fiscal discipline, improved productivity, and expanded operating leverage in 2020. We achieved another milestone in the second quarter of 2020, delivering our highest second quarter Adjusted EBITDA in seven years.  More than 75 percent of our revenue comes from clients engaged in providing essential goods and services, and our clients continue to look to PRGX to help them generate working capital during this challenging pandemic period. Our employees around the world stepped up to the challenge of working remotely to deliver strong results for the quarter. I am very pleased with our improved financial performance in the second quarter and over the last several quarters, and am confident that we can continue to deliver strong results going forward,” said Ron Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“In the second quarter we continued rolling out our next generation global audit platform which is strategically important to enabling additional margin improvement and increased audit revenue. Based on strong operating results in the first half of the year and further revenue generation opportunities from our solid client base and robust audit operations productivity, we are increasing the lower end of our 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and establishing a revised range of $29 million to $30 million. We also continue to expect a significant improvement in free cash flow compared to 2019,” concluded Stewart.

Unaudited Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $39.0 million, compared to $42.0 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 7.1%. Second quarter 2020 revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $38.1 million compared to $40.8 million in the second quarter of the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $0.9 million compared to $1.2 million in 2019. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue decreased by 5.4% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $20.6 million, or 52.8% of revenue, compared to total cost of revenue from continuing operations of $26.3 million, or 62.7% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 were $14.7 million compared to selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations of $15.7 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.4 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $4.2 million, or $(0.18) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $7.6 million, or 19.4% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $2.9 million, or 6.8% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $4.7 million or 164.5%.

Schedule 4 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT), Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA.

Unaudited Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Consolidated revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $75.9 million, compared to $80.8 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 6.1%. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $74.1 million compared to $77.9 million in the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $1.7 million compared to $2.9 million in 2019. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue decreased by 4.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $43.1 million, or 56.8% of revenue, compared to total cost of revenue from continuing operations of $51.5 million, or 63.8% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $28.2 million compared to selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations of $29.7 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.5 million, or $(0.15) per basic and diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $8.4 million, or $(0.37) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $11.0 million, or 14.5% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $4.6 million, or 5.7% of revenue, for the same period in 2019, an increase of $6.4 million or 140.2%.

Schedule 4 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2020 was $7.0 million, compared to net cash used by operating activities of $0.1 million in the second quarter of the prior year and net cash provided by operating activities was $12.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net cash used of $2.4 million in the same period in the prior year.

At June 30, 2020, the Company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $21.1 million, and borrowings of $37.0 million against its $60.0 million revolving credit facility.

Guidance

For 2020, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $29 million to $30 million.

Second Quarter Earnings Call

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call later today at 5:00 PM (Eastern time) to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2020 financial results. To access the conference call, listeners in the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 755-7423 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference. Listeners outside the U.S. and Canada should dial (678) 894-3069. To be admitted to the call, listeners should use passcode 9289271.

This teleconference will also be audiocast on the Internet at www.prgx.com (click on “Events & Presentations” under “Investors”). A replay of the audiocast will be available at the same location on www.prgx.com beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live audiocast, extending through December 31, 2020. Please note that the Internet audiocast is “listen-only.” Microsoft Windows Media Player is required to access the live audiocast and the replay and can be downloaded from www.microsoft.com/en-us/downloads.

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include both implied and express statements regarding the Company’s overall condition and growth prospects, and the Company’s expectations regarding its 2020 financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that could affect the Company’s future performance include revenue that does not meet expectations or justify costs incurred, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company or its clients, the Company’s ability to develop material sources of new revenue in addition to revenue from its core recovery audit services, changes in the market for the Company’s services, the Company’s ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, the Company’s ability to execute on its profitability improvement efforts, the Company’s ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions, uncertainty in the credit markets, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with its financial covenants, client bankruptcies, loss of major clients, and other risks generally applicable to the Company’s business. For a discussion of other risk factors that may impact the Company’s business, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating its performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that, as described above, the adjustments may vary from period to period and in the future the Company will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. The Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Schedule 4 to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

CONTACT: PRGX Global, Inc.
investor-relations@prgx.com
Phone: 770-779-3011

SCHEDULE 1
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

        
 Three Months
Ended June 30,		 Six Months
Ended June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenue, net$39,011  $41,974  $75,850  $80,778 
Operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue20,584  26,312  43,118  51,547 
Selling, general and administrative expenses14,726  15,748  28,190  29,665 
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets1,965  2,381  4,106  4,584 
Amortization of intangible assets828  872  1,657  1,734 
Total operating expenses38,103  45,313  77,071  87,530 
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations908  (3,339) (1,221) (6,752)
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances(819) (77) 637  129 
Interest expense, net303  592  645  1,065 
Other loss (income)2  11  2  (8)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax1,422  (3,865) (2,505) (7,938)
Income tax expense1,004  311  960  479 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$418  $(4,176) $(3,465) $(8,417)
Discontinued operations:       
Loss from discontinued operations  (103)   (258)
Income tax expense       
Net loss from discontinued operations  (103)   (258)
        
Net income (loss)$418  $(4,279) $(3,465) $(8,675)
        
Basic income (loss) per common share:       
Basic income (loss) from continuing operations$0.02  $(0.18) $(0.15) $(0.37)
Basic loss from discontinued operations      (0.01)
Total basic income (loss) per common share$0.02  $(0.18) $(0.15) $(0.38)
Diluted income (loss) per common share:       
Diluted income (loss) from continuing operations$0.02  $(0.18) $(0.15) $(0.37)
Diluted loss from discontinued operations      (0.01)
Total diluted income (loss) per common share$0.02  $(0.18) $(0.15) $(0.38)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic22,606  22,763  22,542  22,687 
Diluted22,716  22,763  22,542  22,687 
 

SCHEDULE 2
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    
 June 30,
2020		 December 31,
2019
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$21,061  $14,982 
Restricted cash123  46 
Receivables:   
Contract receivables, net36,060  43,112 
Employee advances and miscellaneous receivables, net740  704 
Total receivables36,800  43,816 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets4,062  5,582 
Total current assets62,046  64,426 
Property, equipment and software, net19,137  17,746 
Operating lease right-of-use assets11,044  10,969 
Goodwill14,962  15,070 
Intangible assets, net9,714  11,506 
Deferred income taxes3,636  3,921 
Other assets1,396  1,828 
Total assets$121,935  $125,466 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$2,094  $4,326 
Accrued payroll and related expenses14,070  12,951 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities4,077  3,717 
Refund liabilities4,152  4,513 
Deferred revenue1,970  2,217 
Current portion of long-term debt  17 
Total current liabilities26,363  27,741 
Long-term debt36,650  36,603 
Long-term operating lease liabilities7,368  7,435 
Refund liabilities21  9 
Deferred income taxes628  628 
Total liabilities71,030  72,416 
Shareholders’ equity:   
Common stock236  234 
Additional paid-in capital584,922  582,404 
Accumulated deficit(532,641) (529,176)
Accumulated other comprehensive income(1,612) (412)
Total shareholders’ equity50,905  53,050 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$121,935  $125,466 
 

SCHEDULE 3
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income (loss)$418  $(4,279) $(3,465) $(8,675)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization2,793  3,253  5,763  6,318 
Operating lease right-of-use asset expense1,043  1,113  2,195  2,248 
Amortization of deferred loan costs24  61  48  117 
Noncash interest expense298    643   
Stock-based compensation expense1,876  1,662  3,196  3,046 
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances(819) (77) 637  129 
Deferred income taxes    338   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities       
Billed receivables(581) 2,180  4,550  6,593 
Unbilled receivables(166) (1,790) 2,018  (851)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1,145) (1,812) 1,438  (1,296)
Operating lease liabilities(970)   (1,979)  
Other assets11  (462) (53) (1,567)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses1,910  118  (3,890) (2,930)
Accrued payroll and related expenses2,085  (32) 1,326  (4,970)
Refund liabilities85  223  (270) (314)
Deferred revenue177  (247) (224) (292)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities7,039  (89) 12,271  (2,444)
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Purchases of property, equipment and software, net of disposal proceeds(3,103) (3,199) (5,620) (7,640)
Net cash used in investing activities(3,103) (3,199) (5,620) (7,640)
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Repayments of credit facility(23,000) (3,000) (38,000) (3,000)
Proceeds from credit facility15,000  6,000  38,000  14,400 
Payment of deferred loan costs  (47)   (394)
Payment of earnout liability related to business acquisitions      (479)
Restricted stock repurchased from employees for withholding taxes(115) (246) (398) (750)
Repurchases of common stock    (284) (2,228)
Proceeds from option exercises  170    221 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities(8,115) 2,877  (682) 7,770 
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents49  (225) 187  (55)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(4,130) (636) 6,156  (2,369)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period25,314  12,286  15,028  14,019 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$21,184  $11,650  $21,184  $11,650 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:       
Cash paid during the period for interest$345  $60  $716  $385 
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds received$640  $859  $804  $1,638 
 

SCHEDULE 4
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    
 Three Months
Ended June 30,		 Six Months
Ended June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:       
Net income (loss)$418  $(4,279) $(3,465) $(8,675)
Income tax expense1,004  311  960  479 
Interest expense, net303  592  645  1,065 
EBIT1,725  (3,376) (1,860) (7,131)
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets1,965  2,381  4,106  4,584 
Amortization of intangible assets828  872  1,657  1,734 
EBITDA4,518  (123) 3,903  (813)
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances(819) (77) 637  129 
Transformation, severance, and other expenses672  1,280  1,979  1,977 
Investigation and settlement of employment matter1,306    1,306   
Other loss (income)2  11  2  (8)
Stock-based compensation1,876  1,662  3,196  3,046 
Adjusted EBITDA$7,555  $2,753  $11,023  $4,331 
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations$7,555  $2,856  $11,023  $4,589 
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations$  $(103) $  $(258)
 

EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of our performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating the Company’s performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBIT, EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

SCHEDULE 5
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Results by Operating Segment *
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    
 Three Months
Ended June 30,		 Six Months
Ended June 30,
 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change
Revenue, net           
Recovery Audit Services - Americas$26,962  $28,935  $(1,973) $53,185  $56,308  $(3,123)
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific11,157  11,836  (679) 20,942  21,595  (653)
Adjacent Services892  1,203  (311) 1,723  2,875  (1,152)
Total$39,011  $41,974  $(2,963) $75,850  $80,778  $(4,928)
Cost of revenue           
Recovery Audit Services - Americas$14,346  $16,076  $(1,730) $30,334  $31,939  $(1,605)
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific5,742  7,189  (1,447) 11,999  13,915  (1,916)
Adjacent Services496  3,047  (2,551) 785  5,693  (4,908)
Total$20,584  $26,312  $(5,728) $43,118  $51,547  $(8,429)
Selling, general and administrative expenses           
Recovery Audit Services - Americas$1,712  $3,647  $(1,935) $4,227  $7,026  $(2,799)
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific1,545  2,639  (1,094) 2,549  4,752  (2,203)
Adjacent Services(40) 398  (438) (53) 909  (962)
Corporate11,509  9,064  2,445  21,467  16,978  4,489 
Total$14,726  $15,748  $(1,022) $28,190  $29,665  $(1,475)
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets           
Recovery Audit Services - Americas$1,777  $1,919  $(142) $3,715  $3,681  $34 
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific155  182  (27) 324  344  (20)
Adjacent Services33  280  (247) 67  559  (492)
Total$1,965  $2,381  $(416) $4,106  $4,584  $(478)
Amortization of intangible assets           
Recovery Audit Services - Americas$408  $438  $(30) $816  $876  $(60)
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific41  48  (7) 83  85  (2)
Adjacent Services379  386  (7) 758  773  (15)
Total$828  $872  $(44) $1,657  $1,734  $(77)
Operating income (loss)           
Recovery Audit Services - Americas$8,719  $6,855  $1,864  $14,093  $12,786  $1,307 
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific3,674  1,778  1,896  5,987  2,499  3,488 
Adjacent Services24  (2,908) 2,932  166  (5,059) 5,225 
Corporate(11,509) (9,064) (2,445) (21,467) (16,978) (4,489)
Total$908  $(3,339) $4,247  $(1,221) $(6,752) $5,531 
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations           
Recovery Audit Services - Americas$11,231  $9,462  $1,769  $19,639  $17,721  $1,918 
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific4,051  2,130  1,921  6,783  3,173  3,610 
Adjacent Services483  (1,637) 2,120  1,118  (3,104) 4,222 
Corporate(8,210) (7,099) (1,111) (16,517) (13,201) (3,316)
Total$7,555  $2,856  $4,699  $11,023  $4,589  $6,434 
 

* The Recovery Audit Services - Americas segment represents recovery audit services provided in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific segment represents recovery audit services provided in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment represents advisory services, spend analytics and supplier information management services.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
