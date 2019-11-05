Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PRGX Global, Inc.    PRGX

PRGX GLOBAL, INC.

(PRGX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PRGX Highlights Increasing Importance of Centralized Source-to-Pay Analytics & Operations at CFO Edge Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 10:06am EST

ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, will attend CFO Edge in Sydney, Australia on November 13, 2019. The event features a unique blend of fireside chats, panels, roundtable discussions and peer-to-peer networking.

PRGX Vice President of Global Sales Anis Hadj-Taieb and Vice President for Asia & Pacific Jan Rudnick, will attend this year’s edition of CFO Edge and will be available to discuss:

  • How chief financial officers (CFOs) can identify and stop revenue leakage;
  • Optimizing and centralizing source-to-pay analytics to increase earnings;
  • Increasing spend visibility and better managing partner relationships and contracts;
  • The changing role of today’s CFOs and how to create data-driven procurement operations; and
  • How to identify and control “Free Text” in large organizations by using artificial intelligence (A.I.).

“CFO Edge brings together some of the industry’s brightest, most ambitious minds to discuss new approaches to accounting and procurement practices,” said Hadj-Taieb. “This year’s CFO Edge summit addresses important topics across the source-to-pay process, including data privacy, digital transformation and the role of A.I., and we look forward to joining the discussion in Sydney.”

For more information on PRGX or to schedule a meeting at CFO Edge, please visit: https://www.prgx.com/contact/

About PRGX
PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

Media Contact:
Jamee Nelson
PRGX Global, Inc.
770.779.3213
Jamee.Nelson@prgx.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRGX GLOBAL, INC.
10:06aPRGX Highlights Increasing Importance of Centralized Source-to-Pay Analytics ..
GL
10/30PRGX GLOBAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30PRGX GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
10/30PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
10/23PRGX GLOBAL : to hold Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call on October 30, 2..
AQ
10/15PRGX Announces Participation in ProcureCon Europe Conference, Hosts Master Cl..
GL
10/11PRGX GLOBAL : Hosts Webinar on ‘The Top 5 Ways to Prevent Overpayments' fo..
PU
10/10PRGX to Host Webinar on ‘The Top 5 Ways to Prevent Overpayments' for Ac..
GL
09/30PRGX volunteers team up to fight food inequality and give back during company..
GL
09/24PRGX GLOBAL : concludes 12th annual finance and procurement thought leadership e..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 170 M
EBIT 2019 -1,04 M
Net income 2019 -4,31 M
Debt 2019 24,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -26,9x
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 118 M
Chart PRGX GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
PRGX Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRGX GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,13  $
Last Close Price 4,98  $
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald E. Stewart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory J. Owens Executive Chairman
Michael Cochrane Chief Operating Officer-Audit Operations
Kurt J. Abkemeier CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
James R. Fisher Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRGX GLOBAL, INC.-47.41%118
FISERV INC.43.27%71 564
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.64.13%50 874
CINTAS CORPORATION60.56%27 916
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.57.79%25 368
SECOM CO., LTD.9.88%19 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group