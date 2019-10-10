PRGX to Host Webinar on ‘The Top 5 Ways to Prevent Overpayments' for Accounts Payable and Shared Services Leaders

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced an upcoming webinar for accounts payable and shared services leaders. The webinar will focus on “ The Top 5 Ways to Prevent Overpayments ” and will be held on Thursday, October 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Eastern time.



PRGX audit manager Lisa Marley will lead the webinar and explore the top five ways that overpayments occur in a complex and changing AP landscape. Marley, a 20-plus year audit industry veteran, will also offer solutions to these common overpayment occurrences, including:

Invoice number standardization;

Duplicate checks against ERP history;

Broad parameters for duplicate checks;

Rejected credits in e-invoicing systems; and

Periodic AR statement reviews.

The webinar is open to AP, shared services and other finance leaders across multiple industries and will highlight effective methods for reducing profit leakage by avoiding overpayments.

“Avoiding overpayments is a critical element of any contract compliance program, particularly as companies look to retain capital for other projects and investments,” said Marley. “This webinar will provide actionable insights and solutions companies can employ to avoid falling into the overpayment trap.”

For more information and to register for the upcoming “The Top 5 Ways to Prevent Overpayments” webinar, visit

https://cc.readytalk.com/registration/#/?meeting=f1z17xt6yc3e&campaign=3wlrclr4k13p

About PRGX

PRGX Global, Inc. is a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services. With over 1,500 employees, the Company serves clients in more than 30 countries and provides its services to 80% of the top 15 global retailers and over 25% of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500. PRGX delivers more than $1 billion in cash flow improvement for its clients each year. The creator of the recovery audit industry more than 40 years ago, PRGX continues to innovate through technology and expanded service offerings. In addition to Recovery Audit, the Company provides Contract Compliance, Spend Analytics and Supplier Information Management services to improve clients’ financial performance and manage risk. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.