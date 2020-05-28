Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PRGX Global, Inc.    PRGX

PRGX GLOBAL, INC.

(PRGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Understand the Hidden Benefits of Profit Recovery with PRGX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

ATLANTA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced its recent webinar, “The Hidden Benefits of Profit Recovery: How to Yield Cash, Recover Profits and Boost Your Bottom Line,” is now available for viewing.

Profit leakage can occur regardless of an organization’s size, complexity or internal processes. Therefore, a key goal for finance professionals is identifying the root cause of that leakage, bringing profit back to their organization’s bottom line and minimizing the future impact of that leakage. In addition to being a best practice, recovery audit helps finance professionals align their team and evaluate internal controls to stop profit leakage before it occurs.

The webinar, hosted by PRGX’s Vice President of Business Development Pete Battista and Director of Product Management Zach Braford, addresses why accounts payable recovery audit is a vital tool to boost companies’ bottom lines, overcome common challenges and implement a successful audit strategy.

“Accounts payable recovery audit is an essential, proven tool for finance professionals to increase working capital and recapture lost profit,” said Battista. “Not only do recovery audits yield cash, they also provide insight and analysis to improve internal processes and governance.” 

In addition to the webinar, PRGX’s latest white paper, “Uncovering the Hidden Benefits of an AP Recovery Audit,” is also available for download. The white paper offers finance professionals tools and strategies to recover cash, pinpoint systematic problems and address those issues. Including AP recovery audit examples from the pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries, the whitepaper also explains:

  • The expanding role and importance of AP recovery audits;
  • Common challenges finance professionals face throughout the recovery audit process;
  • The optimal time to audit and tips for outsourcing recovery audits; and
  • Best practices for a successful, forward-looking AP recovery audit.

“The value of an AP recovery audit extends well beyond the profit leakage identified and recaptured,” said Tony Massanelli, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at PRGX. “Recovery audits yield actionable insights that drive continuous improvement and minimize future profit loss.”

The webinar, which was hosted on May 12, is available here: https://www.prgx.com/resources/the-hidden-benefits-of-profit-recovery/. The white paper is available for download at https://www.prgx.com/resources/uncovering-the-hidden-benefits-of-a-profit-recovery-audit/.

About PRGX
PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

Media Contact:
Jamee Nelson
PRGX Global, Inc.
770.779.3213
Jamee.Nelson@prgx.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PRGX GLOBAL, INC.
05:23pUnderstand the Hidden Benefits of Profit Recovery with PRGX
GL
05/20PRGX GLOBAL : to Present at Barrington Research Conference
AQ
05/11PRGX GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
04/29BLOG : 3 Trends You Need to Apply to Your Contract Audit Program
PU
04/28PRGX GLOBAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28PRGX GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
04/28PRGX Global, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04/21PRGX GLOBAL : to Hold First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call on April 28, 202..
AQ
04/14PRGX GLOBAL : Provides Update on Business Impact of COVID-19
AQ
04/13MANAGING DAYS PAYABLE OUTSTANDING TO : PRGX Hosts Webinar on Working Capital Bes..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 163 M - -
Net income 2020 3,86 M - -
Net cash position 2020 12,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 93,7 M 93,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart PRGX GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
PRGX Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRGX GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,13 $
Last Close Price 3,97 $
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 79,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 76,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald E. Stewart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory J. Owens Executive Chairman
Kurt J. Abkemeier Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James R. Fisher Chief Information Officer
Joseph E. Whitters Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRGX GLOBAL, INC.-19.31%94
FISERV INC.-8.99%70 530
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.63%53 166
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.50%26 177
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.59.96%23 754
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.12%20 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group