Federman & Sherwood : Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PriceSmart, Inc.

On May 22, 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California against PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT). Federman & Sherwood reminds current and former shareholders of PriceSmart, Inc. that they only have until Monday, July 22, 2019 to move the court for appointment as a lead plaintiff in this case. The Complaint alleges violations of Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you purchased PriceSmart, Inc. shares between October 26, 2017 and October 25, 2018, have large losses as a result of your trades during this time period, and wish to join this litigation as a potential lead plaintiff, please contact our office as soon as possible or visit: https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-pricesmart-inc/

Our firm seeks to recover damages on behalf of the Class. Federman & Sherwood has extensive experience and expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud. We represent investors throughout the country in shareholder litigation.

