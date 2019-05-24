IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PriceSmart, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against PriceSmart, Inc.
(“PriceSmart” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PSMT)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's shares between October 26, 2017
and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged
to contact the firm before July 22, 2019.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading
statements to the market. PriceSmart’s omni-channel business strategy
failed to achieve its goals. The Company’s South American strategy also
failed to achieve cost savings. The Company invested Trinidad and Tobago
dollars in certificates of deposit with financial institutions, but
improperly classified these investments as cash and cash equivalents.
Correcting these misclassifications would materially impact the
Company’s financial statements. The Company suffered from a material
weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting. Based on
these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially
misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the
truth about PriceSmart, investors suffered damages.
