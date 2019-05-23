Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PriceSmart, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on
behalf of those who acquired PriceSmart, Inc. (“PriceSmart” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ:PSMT)
securities during the period from October 26, 2017 through October 25,
2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 22, 2019 to apply
to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that PriceSmart made materially false and misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s
omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals;
(ii) the Company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to
realize key cost saving goals; (iii) the Company had invested Trinidad
and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial
institutions; (iv) these investments had been improperly classified as
cash and cash equivalents; (v) the relevant corrections would materially
impact financial statements; (vi) there was a material weakness in the
Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; and (vii)
increasing competition negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and
profitability.
On October 25, 2018, PriceSmart filed a Form 8-K disclosing the
discovery of “a balance sheet misclassification … involving the
Company’s presentation of short-term investments as cash and cash
equivalents.” As a result of the misclassification, the Company
announced that certain financial statements would need to be restated
and that it “expects to include in its Form 10-K a conclusion that there
was a material weakness in internal controls over financial accounting
related to this misclassification.” On this news, the price of
PriceSmart shares fell $12.41, approximately 15%, to close at $69.16 on
October 26, 2018.
If you acquired PriceSmart securities during the Class Period, have
information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please
contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com,
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
