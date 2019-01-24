Log in
PRICESMART, INC. (PSMT)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of PriceSmart, Inc. Investors (PSMT)

01/24/2019 | 08:43pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of PriceSmart, Inc. investors (“PriceSmart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PSMT) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 25, 2018, PriceSmart filed a Form 8-K disclosing non-reliance on previously issued financial statements, citing discovery of “balance sheet misclassification.” According to the 8-K, the Audit Committee met on October 24, 2018 and determined that, as a result of the misclassification, certain financial statements would need to be restated; in addition, the Company also “expects to include in its Form 10-K a conclusion that there was a material weakness in internal controls over financial accounting related to this misclassification.” On this news, shares of PriceSmart fell $12.41 per share, to close at $69.16 on October 26, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased PriceSmart securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 273 M
EBIT 2019 118 M
Net income 2019 76,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 26,31
P/E ratio 2020 20,85
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 2 021 M
Chart PRICESMART, INC.
Duration : Period :
PriceSmart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRICESMART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 83,0 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sherry Scheherazade Bahrambeygui Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert E. Price Executive Chairman
William J. Naylon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Maarten O. Jager CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Laura Santana Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRICESMART, INC.11.18%2 021
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION4.11%93 424
THE TJX COMPANIES8.94%59 980
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V-2.02%44 856
TARGET CORPORATION6.34%36 695
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION5.10%29 861
