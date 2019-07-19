PRICESMART 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against PriceSmart, Inc. - PSMT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until July 22, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PriceSmart, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PSMT). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between October 26, 2017 and October 25, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of PriceSmart and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-psmt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by July 22, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On October 25, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2018, as well as the discovery of a “balance sheet misclassification” requiring the restatement of certain financial statements and the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer.

The case is Harari v. PriceSmart, Inc., et al, 19-cv-00958.

