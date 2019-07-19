Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PriceSmart, Inc.    PSMT

PRICESMART, INC.

(PSMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PRICESMART 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against PriceSmart, Inc. - PSMT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until July 22, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PriceSmart, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PSMT). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between October 26, 2017 and October 25, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of PriceSmart and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-psmt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by July 22, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On October 25, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2018, as well as the discovery of a “balance sheet misclassification” requiring the restatement of certain financial statements and the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer.

The case is Harari v. PriceSmart, Inc., et al, 19-cv-00958.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRICESMART, INC.
10:51pPRICESMART 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisi..
BU
09:12aMONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..
BU
07/16DEADLINE APPROACHING : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Lea..
BU
07/12FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in S..
BU
07/10PRICESMART : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/10PRICESMART INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/10PRICESMART : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
07/10PRICESMART : Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Operating Results
PR
07/08PRICESMART : Announces June Sales
PU
07/08PRICESMART : Announces June Merchandise Sales; And Opening of New Warehouse Club..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 233 M
EBIT 2019 109 M
Net income 2019 67,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,17%
P/E ratio 2019 27,7x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,58x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 1 860 M
Chart PRICESMART, INC.
Duration : Period :
PriceSmart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRICESMART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 82,00  $
Last Close Price 61,69  $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sherry Scheherazade Bahrambeygui Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Price Executive Chairman
William J. Naylon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Maarten O. Jager CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Laura Santana Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRICESMART, INC.3.76%1 849
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION38.19%124 421
THE TJX COMPANIES22.13%66 964
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V10.17%50 619
TARGET CORPORATION33.17%45 342
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION32.14%36 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group