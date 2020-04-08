PRICESMART : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)

Forward-Looking Statements

This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contains forward-looking statements concerning PriceSmart, Inc.'s ("PriceSmart", the "Company" or "we") anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: adverse changes in economic conditions in the Company's markets, natural disasters, compliance risks, volatility in currency exchange rates, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, epidemic, pandemic or other public health issues, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed under the captions "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 29, 2019 . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law. The following discussion and analysis compares the results of operations for the three and six months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes included therein.

Overview

PriceSmart began operations in 1996 in San Diego, California . We own and operate U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America , the Caribbean and Colombia . We also function as a wholesale supplier to a retailer in the Philippines . We sell high quality brand name and private label consumer products and provide services at low prices to individuals and businesses. Historically, our typical no-frills standard warehouse buildings have ranged in sales floor size from approximately 40,000 to 60,000 square feet and are located primarily in and around the major cities in our markets to take advantage of dense populations and relatively higher levels of disposable income. However, starting in fiscal year 2019, we also began opening smaller format clubs, with sales floors ranging from approximately 30,000 to 40,000 square feet. These smaller format clubs are intended to serve markets where the population is likely to support a smaller club or densely populated urban areas where it is challenging to secure sufficient real estate at a reasonable cost for a larger club. This smaller format has the potential to expand our geographic reach in existing markets and provide more convenience for our members. As warehouse club operators, we believe that our business success depends on our ability to be the lowest cost operators in our markets and, in turn, to offer the lowest prices on high quality products and services in our markets. We believe that lower prices on products and services should drive sales volume, which increases the Company's buying leverage, which in turn leads to better pricing that can be offered to our members, validating the membership investment that our customers make. Our warehouse clubs operate in emerging markets that historically have had higher growth rates and lower warehouse club market penetration than the U.S. market. In the countries in which we operate, we do not currently face direct competition from U.S. membership warehouse club operators. However, we do face competition from various retail formats such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry, home improvement centers, electronic retailers, specialty stores, convenience stores, traditional wholesale distribution and growing online sales. 36

The numbers of warehouse clubs in operation as of February 29, 2020 for each country or territory were as follows:

Number of Number of Warehouse Clubs Warehouse Clubs in Operation as of in Operation as of Country/Territory February 28, 2019 February 29, 2020 Colombia 7 7 Costa Rica 7 7 Panama 5 7 Dominican Republic 4 5 Trinidad 4 4 Guatemala 3 4 Honduras 3 3 El Salvador 2 2 Nicaragua 2 2 Aruba 1 1 Barbados 1 1 U.S. Virgin Islands 1 1 Jamaica 1 1 Totals 41 45 Our warehouse clubs and local distribution centers are located in Latin America and the Caribbean , and our corporate headquarters, U.S. buying operations and regional distribution centers are located primarily in the United States . Our operating segments are the United States , Central America , the Caribbean and Colombia . Due to the uncertainty created from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the uncertainty of the potential social and economic impacts in the markets where we operate and any resulting impacts on our results of operations and cash flow, we have reevaluated the timing of our capital investments and warehouse club openings. While we have decided to proceed with the construction of an additional warehouse club in Liberia , Costa Rica , which is currently scheduled to finalize in May of 2020, we have decided to postpone the opening of that club. Additionally, with respect to our previously announced future warehouse club openings on land we have acquired in Bogota and Bucaramanga, Colombia and in Jamaica , we have decided, temporarily, to halt or not initiate construction of those clubs at this time. We are considering and planning for additional cost savings measures in the U.S. and in the markets where we operate.

We continue to invest in technology to increase efficiencies and to enable our omni-channel capabilities, including e-commerce, to enhance the member experience.

We also operate a legacy (casillero and marketplace) Aeropost business in 38 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean , many of which overlap with markets where we operate warehouse clubs.

Factors Affecting Our Business

Our sales and profits vary from market to market depending on general economic factors, including GDP growth; consumer spending patterns; foreign currency exchange rates; political policies and social conditions; local demographic characteristics (such as population growth); the number of years we have operated in a particular market; and the level of retail and wholesale competition in that market.

Currency fluctuations can be one of the largest variables affecting our overall sales and profitability because many of our markets are susceptible to foreign currency exchange rate volatility. During the first six months of fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2019, approximately 78% of our net merchandise sales were in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Of those sales, 52% were comprised of sales of products we purchased in U.S. dollars. A devaluation of local currency versus the U.S. dollar reduces the value of sales and membership income that is generated in that country when translated to U.S. dollars for our consolidated results. In addition, when a local currency experiences devaluation, we may elect to increase the local currency price of imported merchandise to maintain our target margins, which could impact demand for the merchandise affected by the price increase. We may also modify the mix of imported versus local merchandise and/or the source of imported merchandise to mitigate the impact of currency fluctuations. Information 37 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table of Contents about the effect of local currency devaluations is discussed in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Net Merchandise Sales and Comparable Sales." From time to time, one or more markets in which we operate may experience economic slowdowns, which can negatively impact our business. Although we continue to experience adverse market conditions in our Central America segment, some of the countries in this region have begun to stabilize from recent political unrest. However, slowing global economy activity and trade, decreasing levels of public investment and fiscal reform continue to be significant challenges for our countries in this region. Our capture of total retail and wholesale sales can vary from market to market due to competition and the availability of other shopping options for our members. Our business in the U.S. Virgin Islands , where Hurricanes Irma and Maria had a severe impact on the infrastructure of the island in September 2017 and October 2017 , initially benefitted from the difficulty other retailers had in becoming fully operational, but those same retailers have rebuilt, thereby restoring competition in that market. Additionally, in more developed countries, such as Costa Rica , Dominican Republic , Guatemala , Panama and Colombia , customers may have more alternatives available to them to satisfy their shopping needs, compared to smaller countries, such as Jamaica and Nicaragua , where consumers have a limited number of shopping options. Demographic characteristics within each of our markets can also affect both the overall level of sales and also future sales growth opportunities. Island countries such as Aruba , Barbados and the U.S. Virgin Islands offer us limited upside for sales growth given their overall market size. Countries with a smaller upper and middle class consumer population, such as Honduras , El Salvador , Jamaica and Nicaragua , offer growth potential but they may have a more limited market opportunity for sales growth as compared to more developed countries with larger upper and middle class consumer populations. Political and other factors in each of our markets may have significant effects on our business. U.S. foreign policy can also have an impact on social and economic stability in the countries where we operate. For example, the U.S. State Department has announced varying strategies regarding if, when and how it would authorize disbursement of foreign aid that had been previously approved by the U.S. Congress to Guatemala , Honduras and El Salvador . Changes in U.S. policies regarding financial assistance could cause political or financial instability in the countries we serve. In the past, we have experienced a lack of availability of U.S. dollars in certain markets ( U.S. dollar illiquidity). This impedes our ability to convert local currencies obtained through merchandise sales into U.S. dollars to settle the U.S. dollar liabilities associated with our imported products, increasing our foreign exchange exposure to any devaluation of the local currency relative to the U.S. dollar. We continued to experience this situation in Trinidad during the start of fiscal year 2020. We are working with our banks in Trinidad to source tradeable currencies (including Euros, British Pounds, and Canadian dollars), but until the central bank in Trinidad makes more U.S. dollars available, this illiquidity condition is likely to continue. As of February 29, 2020 , our Trinidad subsidiary had a net Trinidad dollar denominated asset position measured in U.S dollars of approximately $62.4 million , an increase of $37.5 million from August 31, 2019 when it had a net Trinidad dollar denominated asset position of approximately $24.9 million . We are carefully monitoring the situation, which may require us to limit future shipments from the U.S. to Trinidad in line with our ability to exchange Trinidad dollars for tradeable currencies to manage our exposure to any potential devaluation. Additionally, we are monitoring the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on our business and implementing plans to take appropriate actions to adapt to changing circumstances arising from this outbreak. Specifically, we are adapting to its effects on our ability to serve our members effectively, our vendors and the global supply chain, our operating hours and processes, and the types of products our members favor. This includes, but is not limited to, seeking alternative sources of products in cases where supply cannot keep up with demand and we continue to review and update our plans as circumstances evolve. To facilitate social distancing and convenience for members, we have established an online catalog that enables our members to see, almost real-time, the availability of products for all clubs, and for certain warehouse clubs we have launched curbside pickup and home delivery by us or in coordination with third-party delivery services. Additionally, we have established a special management task force response team comprised of various executives spanning all parts of the Company that closely monitors and is able to quickly respond to the varied and dynamic issues and challenges arising from the outbreak. Further, we have established a Cash Management Committee comprised of members of our Board of Directors and management that provides enhanced oversight and monitoring of cash flow to maintain appropriate liquidity in all of our markets. 38 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table of Contents Although we have recently incurred significant disruptions in certain of our markets due to the outbreak, and expect the impact of the pandemic and the related varied restrictions on our operations to adversely affect traffic and sales over the next few months, we are unable to accurately quantify the impact that COVID-19 will have due to numerous uncertainties, including the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities and other unintended consequences. In addition, there could be weakening demand for items that are not basic goods, and our supply chain could be further disrupted as a result of the outbreak, either of which could have a materially adverse impact on our operating results. Please refer to Part II Item 1A for updated risk factors related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mission and Business Strategy

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for our end-consumer and business members. To do this, we make available a wide range of high quality, curated merchandise sourced from around the world at value prices. The annual membership fee enables us to operate our business with lower margins than traditional retail stores. Through the use of technology and the development of an omni-channel platform, we are pursuing opportunities to satisfy our members' shopping expectations, create additional efficiencies in the supply chain and increase our significance in our members' lives. We are working to create a shopping experience that blends the attributes and appeal of our brick and mortar business with the conveniences associated with technology-supported transactions, services and online shopping.

Growth

We measure our growth primarily by the amount of the period-over-period activity in our net merchandise sales, our comparable store net merchandise sales and our membership income. Our investments are focused on the long-term growth of the Company. These investments can impact near-term results, such as when we incur fixed costs in advance of achieving full projected sales, negatively impacting near-term operating profit and net income. When we open a new warehouse club in an existing market, which may reduce reported comparable net merchandise sales due to the transfer of sales from existing warehouse clubs, we do so to protect the member experience, grow membership and support long-term sales growth and profitability.

Current and Future Management Actions

Logistics and distribution efficiencies are fundamental to delivering high quality merchandise at low prices to our members. We continue to explore ways to improve efficiency, reduce costs and ensure a flow of high quality, curated merchandise to our warehouse clubs. As we continue to refine our logistics and distribution infrastructure, we explore ways to improve our supply chain effectiveness through regional distribution centers that place our merchandise closer to our members. Purchasing land and constructing warehouse clubs is generally our largest ongoing capital investment. Securing land for warehouse club locations is challenging in several of our markets because suitable sites at economically feasible prices are difficult to find. We believe real estate ownership provides a number of advantages as compared to leasing, including lower operating expenses, flexibility to expand or otherwise enhance our buildings, long-term control over the use of the property and the residual value that the real estate may have in future years. While our preference is to own rather than lease real estate, we have entered into real estate leases in certain cases and will likely do so in the future.

We are investing in technology to increase efficiencies and to enable omni-channel capabilities, including e-commerce, to enhance the member experience.

Financial highlights for the three months ended February 29, 2020 included:

?Total revenues increased 6.1% over the comparable prior year period. The extra day from leap year , Saturday, February 29, 2020 had a favorable impact on total revenue compared to the comparable prior year period. ?Net merchandise sales increased 6.3% over the comparable prior year period. We ended the quarter with 45 warehouse clubs compared to 41 warehouse clubs at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by 0.3% versus the same three-month period in the prior year. ?Comparable net merchandise sales (that is, sales in the 41 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months) for the 13 weeks ended March 1, 2020 increased 0.4%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by 0.4%.

?Membership income increased 9.7% to $14.1 million over the comparable prior-year period primarily driven by new member sign-ups for the four club openings in Panama , Dominican Republic , and Guatemala in calendar year 2019.

?Merchandise gross profits (net merchandise sales less associated cost of goods sold) increased 11.8% over the comparable prior year period and warehouse gross profits as a percent of net merchandise club sales were 14.7%, an increase of 70 basis points (0.7%) from the same period last year.

?Operating income was $38.8 million , an increase of 6.2%, or $2.3 million , compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

?We recorded a $755,000 net currency gain from currency transactions in the current quarter compared to a $368,000 net loss in the same period last year.

?The effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was 33.1%, as compared to the effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 of 32.9%.

?Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $25.6 million , or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $23.8 million , or $0.79 per diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.

Financial highlights for the six months ended February 29, 2020 included:

?Total revenues increased 5.2% over the comparable prior year period. The extra day from leap year , Saturday, February 29, 2020 had a favorable impact on total revenue compared to the comparable prior year period. ?Net merchandise sales increased 5.3% over the comparable prior year period. We ended the quarter with 45 warehouse clubs compared to 41 warehouse clubs at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by 0.9%. ?Comparable net merchandise sales (that is, sales in the 41 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months) for the 26 weeks ended March 1, 2020 increased 0.7%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by 0.9%. ?Membership income increased 8.8% to $27.8 million membership over the comparable prior-year period primarily driven by new member sign-ups for the four club openings in Panama , Dominican Republic , and Guatemala in calendar year 2019. ?Merchandise gross profits (net merchandise sales less associated cost of goods sold) increased 10.5% over the comparable prior year period and warehouse gross profits as a percent of net merchandise club sales were 14.8%, an increase of 70 basis points (0.7%) from the same period last year.

?Operating income was $69.5 million , an increase of 13.6%, or $8.3 million , compared to the first six months fiscal year 2019.

?We recorded a $902,000 net currency loss from currency transactions in the current six-month period compared to a $2.1 million net loss in the same period last year.

?The effective tax rate for the first six months of fiscal year 2020 was 32.7%, as compared to the effective tax rate for the first six months of fiscal year 2019 of 33.3%.

?Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. for the first six months of fiscal year 2020 was $45.3 million , or $1.49 per diluted share, compared to $38.4 million , or $1.27 per diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.

COMPARISON OF THE three and six months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019

The following discussion and analysis compares the results of operations for the three-month and six-month periods ended on February 29, 2020 with the three-month and six-month periods ended on February 28, 2019 and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes included elsewhere in this report. Unless otherwise noted, all tables on the following pages present U.S. dollar amounts in thousands. Certain percentages presented are calculated using actual results prior to rounding. Net Merchandise Sales The following tables indicate the net merchandise club sales in the segments in which we operate and the percentage growth in net merchandise sales by segment during the three and six-months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 . Three Months Ended February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019 Increase/ ?(decrease) % of net ?from % of net Amount ?sales ?prior year Change Amount ?sales Central America $ 512,452 58.7 % $ 39,291 8.3 % $ 473,161 57.7 % Caribbean 257,687 29.6 11,959 4.9 245,728 30.0 Colombia 101,587 11.7 186 0.2 101,401 12.3 Net merchandise sales $ 871,726 100.0 % $ 51,436 6.3 % $ 820,290 100.0 % Six Months Ended February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019 Increase/ ?(decrease) % of net ?from % of net Amount ?sales ?prior year Change Amount ?sales Central America $ 969,203 58.7 % $ 65,658 7.3 % $ 903,545 57.6 % Caribbean 488,838 29.6 21,615 4.6 467,223 29.8 Colombia 192,413 11.7 (4,552) (2.3) 196,965 12.6 Net merchandise sales $ 1,650,454 100.0 % $ 82,721 5.3 % $ 1,567,733 100.0 %

Comparison of Three and Six Months Ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019

Overall, total net merchandise sales grew 6.3% for the second quarter and 5.3% for the six-month period ended February 29, 2020 . The second quarter increase resulted from a 5.9% increase in transactions and a 0.3% increase in average ticket. For the six-month period, the increase resulted from a 4.9% increase in transactions and a 0.4% increase in average ticket. Transactions represent the number of visits our members make to our warehouse clubs and average ticket represents the amount our members spend on each visit. Net merchandise sales in our Central America segment increased 8.3% and 7.3% for the second quarter and the six-months ended February 29, 2020 , respectively, when compared to the same period last year. These increases had a 480 basis point (4.8%) and 420 basis point (4.2%) positive impact on total net merchandise sales growth, respectively. All markets within this segment showed increased net merchandise sales year-on-year. We added three new clubs to the segment when compared to the period ended February 28, 2019 . In Panama , we opened our sixth club in May 2019 and seventh club in October 2019 , and in Guatemala , we opened our fourth club in November 2019 . Net merchandise sales in our Caribbean segment grew 4.9% and 4.6% for the second quarter and the six-months ended February 29, 2020 , respectively, when compared to the same period last year. These increases had a 150 basis point (1.5%) and 140 basis point (1.4%) positive impact on total net merchandise sales growth, respectively. Our Dominican Republic and Jamaica markets led the way in this segment with 17.4% and 10.5% growth for the second quarter ended February 29, 2020 , and 16.1% and 11.3% growth for the six-months ended February 29, 2020 , respectively. In the Dominican Republic , we launched our fifth club in June 2019 , while in Jamaica , strong comparable sales growth was the primary driver of growth for the second quarter and the six-months ended February 29, 2020 . 41 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table of Contents Net merchandise sales in our Colombia segment increased 0.2% and decreased 2.3% for the second quarter and the six-months ended February 29, 2020 , respectively, when compared to the same period last year. Net merchandise sales in our Colombia segment had no material impact on total net merchandise sales growth for the second quarter ended February 29, 2020 . The decrease for the six-month period had a 30 basis point (0.3%) negative impact on total net merchandise sales growth. The minimal growth and decline for the second quarter and the six-months ended February 29, 2020 , is primarily due to unfavorable foreign currency devaluation during the current period.

Comparison of Three and Six Months Ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 in Constant Currency

In discussing our operating results, the term "currency exchange rates" refers to the currency exchange rates we use to convert the operating results for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar into U.S. dollars. We calculate the effect of changes in currency exchange rates as the difference between current period activities translated using the current period's currency exchange rates and the comparable prior year period's currency exchange rates. The disclosure of constant currency amounts or results permits investors to better understand our underlying performance without the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations. The following table indicates the impact that currency exchange rates had on our net merchandise sales in dollars and the percentage change from the three and six-month periods ended February 29, 2020 . Currency exchange rate fluctuations for the Three Months Ended February 29, 2020 Amount % change Central America $ 8,397 1.6 % Caribbean (5,067) (2.0) Colombia (6,215) (6.1) Net merchandise sales $ (2,885) (0.3) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations for the Six Months Ended February 29, 2020 Amount % change Central America $ 9,993 1.0 % Caribbean (9,810) (2.0) Colombia (15,244) (7.9) Net merchandise sales $ (15,061) (0.9) % Overall, the effects of currency fluctuations within our markets had an approximately $2.9 million and $15.1 million , or 30 basis point (0.3%) and 90 basis point (0.9%), negative constant currency impact on net merchandise sales for the quarter and six-months ended February 29, 2020 , respectively. Currency fluctuations had an $8.4 million and $10.0 million , or 160 basis point (1.6%) and 100 basis point (1.0%), positive constant currency impact on net merchandise sales in our Central America segment for the quarter and six months ended February 29, 2020 , respectively. The currency fluctuations contributed approximately 80 basis points (0.8%) and 60 basis points (0.6%) of the total positive impact on total net merchandise sales, respectively. The Costa Rica Colón appreciated significantly against the dollar as compared to the same three and six-month period a year ago, and was a significant factor in the contribution to the favorably of currency exchange rate fluctuations in this segment. Currency devaluations had a $5.1 million and $9.8 million , or 200 basis point (2.0%) in both cases, negative constant currency impact on reported net merchandise sales in our Caribbean segment for the quarter and six months ended February 29, 2020 , respectively. The currency devaluations contributed approximately 50 basis points (0.5%) and 60 basis points (0.6%) of the total negative impact on total net merchandise sales for the quarter and six months ended February 29, 2020 , respectively. Jamaica and the Dominican Republic markets both experienced currency devaluation when compared to the same periods last year. 42

Table of Contents Currency devaluations had a $6.2 million and $15.2 million , or 610 basis point (6.1%) and 790 basis point (7.9%), negative constant currency impact on net merchandise sales in our Colombia segment for the quarter and six-months ended February 29, 2020 , respectively. The currency devaluations contributed approximately 60 basis points (0.6%) and 90 basis points (0.9%) of the total negative impact on total net merchandise sales, respectively.

Comparable Merchandise Sales

We report comparable net merchandise sales on a "same week" basis with 13 weeks in each quarter beginning on a Monday and ending on a Sunday. The periods are established at the beginning of the fiscal year to provide as close of a match as possible to the calendar month and quarter that is used for financial reporting purposes. This approach equalizes the number of weekend days and weekdays in each period for improved sales comparison, as we experience higher merchandise club sales on the weekends. Each of the warehouse clubs used in the calculations was open for at least 13 ½ calendar months before its results for the current period were compared with its results for the prior period. As a result, sales related to our four warehouse clubs opened during calendar year 2019 will not be used in the calculation of comparable sales until they have been open for at least the 13 ½ months. Therefore, comparable net merchandise sales includes only 41 warehouse clubs for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended March 1, 2020 .

The following tables indicate the comparable net merchandise sales in the reportable segments in which we operate and the percentage growth in net merchandise sales by segment during the thirteen week and twenty-six week periods ended March 1, 2020 and March 3, 2019 .

Thirteen Weeks Ended March 1, 2020 March 3, 2019 % Increase/(decrease) %

Increase/(decrease)

in comparable in comparable net merchandise sales net merchandise sales Central America 0.1 % (2.5) % Caribbean 1.3 1.7 Colombia (0.6) 1.1 Consolidated segments 0.4 % (0.9) % Twenty-Six Weeks Ended March 1, 2020 March 3, 2019 % Increase/(decrease) % Increase/(decrease) in comparable in comparable net merchandise sales net merchandise sales Central America 0.9 % (3.5) % Caribbean 1.6 0.8 Colombia (2.9) 3.1 Consolidated segments 0.7 % (1.4) %

Comparison of Thirteen and Twenty-Six Week Periods Ended March 1, 2020 and March 3, 2019

Comparable net merchandise sales for those warehouse clubs that were open for at least 13 ½ months for some or all of the thirteen week period ended March 1, 2020 increased 0.4%. Comparable net merchandise sales for those warehouse clubs that were open for at least 13 ½ months for some or all of the twenty-six week period ended on March 1, 2020 increased 0.7%. Comparable net merchandise sales in our Central America segment increased 0.1% and 0.9% for the thirteen week and twenty-six week periods ended March 1, 2020 . These increases contributed approximately 10 basis points (0.1%) and 50 basis points (0.5%) of the increase in total comparable merchandise sales, respectively. For the thirteen weeks ended March 1, 2020 , significant foreign currency appreciation within our Costa Rica market as well as strong performances in our Honduras , El Salvador and Nicaragua markets, contributed approximately 240 basis points (2.4%) of the increase, which was offset by a 230 basis point (2.3%) decrease in Guatemala and Panama . The decreases in Guatemala and Panama are primarily due to cannibalization by the Company's recent club openings, with two in Panama and one in Guatemala . For the twenty-six week period ended March 1, 2020 , comparable net merchandise sales experienced growth of 10.6% in El Salvador and 13.6% in Nicaragua , this growth as well as foreign currency appreciation in our Costa Rica market 43 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table of Contents contributed approximately 200 basis points (2.0%) of the increase, which was offset by a 150 basis point (1.5%) decrease in Guatemala and Panama , primarily due to cannibalization. Comparable net merchandise sales in our Caribbean segment increased 1.3% for the thirteen week period ended March 1, 2020 . This increase contributed approximately 40 basis points (0.4%) of positive impact in total comparable merchandise sales. For the twenty-six week period ended March 1, 2020 , comparable net merchandise sales in our Caribbean segment increased 1.6%, which contributed approximately 50 basis points (0.5%) of positive impact in total comparable merchandise sales. For the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended March 1, 2020 , all markets in our Caribbean segment, with the exception of the U.S. Virgin Islands , showed strong growth compared to the same period in the prior year. Notably, investments we made in our Jamaica market resulted in 9.6% and 10.6% growth in comparable net merchandise sales for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended March 1, 2020 . In our U.S. Virgin Islands market, comparable net merchandise sales experienced a decline when compared to the same period in prior year. Hurricanes Irma and Maria had a severe impact on the infrastructure of the islands in the fall of calendar year 2017. From that time until the end the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, the Company benefitted from the difficulty other retailers had in becoming fully operational, but those same retailers have rebuilt, contributing to increased competition in that market. Comparable net merchandise sales in our Colombia segment decreased 0.6% and 2.9% for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended March 1, 2020 . These decreases contributed approximately 10 basis points (0.1%) and 30 basis points (0.3%) of negative impact in total comparable sales for the respective period. These declines were largely due to the devaluation of the Colombian peso relative to the U.S. dollar. The following tables illustrate the impact that changes in foreign currency exchange rates had on our comparable merchandise sales in dollars and the percentage change from the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended March 1, 2020 . Currency Exchange Rate Fluctuations for the Thirteen Weeks Ended March 1, 2020 Amount % change Central America $ 8,151 1.7 % Caribbean (4,952) (2.0) Colombia (6,474) (6.4) Comparable merchandise sales $ (3,275) (0.4) % Currency Exchange Rate Fluctuations for the Twenty-Six Weeks Ended March 1, 2020 Amount % change Central America $ 9,967 1.1 % Caribbean (9,319) (2.0) Colombia (15,237) (7.9) Comparable merchandise sales $ (14,589) (0.9) % Overall, the mix of currency fluctuations within our markets had an approximate $3.3 million and $14.6 million , or 40 basis points (0.4%) and 90 basis points (0.9%), of negative constant currency impact on comparable net merchandise sales for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended March 1, 2020 . Currency fluctuations within our Central America segment accounted for approximately 40 basis points (0.4%) and 60 basis points (0.6%) of positive impact in total comparable merchandise sales for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods. This is reflective of the offsetting devaluation and appreciation of the mix of currencies within the markets in this segment when compared to the same periods a year ago. Currency devaluations within our Caribbean segment accounted for approximately 60 basis points (0.6%) of negative impact of currency devaluations on total comparable merchandise sales for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods, respectively. Our Dominican Republic and Jamaica markets experienced currency devaluation when compared to the same period last year. 44 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table of Contents Currency devaluations within our Colombia segment accounted for approximately 80 basis points (0.8%) and 90 basis points (0.9%) of negative impact in total comparable merchandise sales for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended March 1, 2020 . This reflects the devaluation of the Colombian peso when compared to the same period a year ago.

Membership Income

Membership income is recognized ratably over the one-year life of the membership. The increase in membership income primarily reflects a growth in membership accounts. The table below represents the change in membership income by segment and as a percentage of net merchandise club sales of each segment: Three Months Ended February 29, February 28, 2020 2019 Membership Increase ? income % to ?from ?net merchandise Amount ?prior year % Change ?club sales Amount

Membership income - Central America $ 8,447 $ 743 9.6 % 1.6 % $ 7,704 Membership income - Caribbean 3,768 341 9.9 1.5 3,427 Membership income - Colombia 1,878 164 9.6 1.8 1,714

Membership income - Total $ 14,093 $ 1,248 9.7 %

1.6 % $ 12,845 Six Months Ended February 29, February 28, 2020 2019 Increase/ Membership ?(decrease) ?income % to ? from ?net merchandise Amount ?prior year % Change ?club sales Amount Membership income - Central America $ 16,744 $ 1,371 8.9 % 1.7 % $ 15,373 Membership income - Caribbean 7,446 687 10.2 1.5 6,759 Membership income - Colombia 3,649 196 5.7 1.9 3,453

Membership income - Total $ 27,839 $ 2,254 8.8 %

1.7 % $ 25,585

Number of accounts - Central America 881,019 37,906 4.5 % 843,113 Number of accounts - Caribbean 439,785 14,783 3.5 425,002 Number of accounts - Colombia 335,071 (4,977) (1.5) 340,048 Number of accounts - Total 1,655,875 47,712 3.0 % 1,608,163

Comparison of Three and Six Months Ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019

The number of member accounts during the first six months of fiscal year 2020 was 3.0% higher than the year before. Membership income increased 8.8% over the same period. The growth in membership accounts and income during fiscal year 2020 in our Central America segment is primarily the result of the opening of three new warehouse clubs - Santiago de Veraguas and Metropark in Panama and San Cristobal in Guatemala . In our Caribbean market, membership account and income growth was primarily attributable to the opening of the new Bolivar warehouse club in the Dominican Republic in June 2019 . In Colombia , we increased the Diamond membership fee from 75,000 (COP) to 90,000 (COP) (including VAT) beginning in April 2019 , providing a converted membership price of approximately $26 , which has contributed to the increase in membership income as a percentage of merchandise sales during the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared to the same prior year period. We continued expanding our Platinum membership program during the six months ended February 29, 2020 , and we intend to expand our Platinum membership program to additional markets this year. The annual fee for a Platinum membership in most markets is approximately $75 , which is also contributing to the increase in membership income as a percentage of merchandise club sales in our Central America segment where our penetration is the greatest. The Platinum membership provides members with a 2% rebate on most items, up to an annual maximum of $500 . We record the 2% rebate as a reduction on net merchandise sales at the time of the sales transaction. 45 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table of Contents Lastly, our trailing twelve-month renewal rate was 86.0% and 85.0% for the periods ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 , respectively. Growth in membership accounts and income as well as high renewal rates, demonstrate that our members recognize the value we bring and is a key indicator of membership satisfaction and loyalty. Other Revenue Other revenue primarily consists of non-merchandise revenue from freight and handling fees generated from our marketplace and casillero operations; miscellaneous income, comprised primarily of revenue from an interest generating portfolio ("IGP") from our co-branded credit cards; and rental income from operating leases where the Company is the lessor. Three Months Ended February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019 Increase (decrease) from Amount ?prior year % Change Amount Non-merchandise revenue $ 10,101 $ 201 2.0 % $ 9,900 Miscellaneous income 1,619 (2,081) (56.2) 3,700 Rental income 762 (84) (9.9) 846 Other revenue $ 12,482 $ (1,964) (13.6) % $ 14,446 Six Months Ended February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019 Decrease from Amount ?prior year % Change Amount Non-merchandise revenue $ 18,946 $ (73) (0.4) % $ 19,019 Miscellaneous income 3,228 (1,836) (36.3) 5,064 Rental income 1,501 (127) (7.8) 1,628 Other revenue $ 23,675 $ (2,036) (7.9) % $ 25,711

Comparison of Three and Six Months Ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019

Other revenue decreased for the quarter by $2.0 million , primarily as a result of miscellaneous income decreasing by $2.1 million because of a prior year $2.2 million payment we received in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 from the underpayment of income earned on our co-branded credit card interest generating portfolios balance over several years. Non-merchandise revenue from our marketplace and casillero operations increased primarily due to favorable traffic attributable to Cyber Monday promotions that occurred in December 2019 this year compared to November in the prior year. Additionally, the extra day from leap year , Saturday February 29 , impacted non-merchandise revenue favorably versus the same period in the prior year.

For the six months ended on February 29, 2020 , miscellaneous income decreased by $1.8 million , primarily as a result of the $2.2 million reimbursement we received in fiscal year 2019 described above.

Table of Contents