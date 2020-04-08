PRICESMART : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)

Forward-Looking Statements
This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contains forward-looking statements
concerning PriceSmart, Inc.'s ("PriceSmart", the "Company" or "we")
anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows,
proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to
competitors and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but
are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will,"
"may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," and like
expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including,
but not limited to: adverse changes in economic conditions in the Company's
markets, natural disasters, compliance risks, volatility in currency exchange
rates, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political
instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce
with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute
strategic initiatives, breaches of security or privacy of member or business
information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of
supply chains, epidemic, pandemic or other public health issues, exposure to
product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to
PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed under the
captions "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Item 7. Management's Discussion and
Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 filed with the United
States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 29, 2019.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the
Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law.
The following discussion and analysis compares the results of operations for the
three and six months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 and should be
read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the
accompanying notes included therein.
Overview
PriceSmart began operations in 1996 in San Diego, California. We own and
operate U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the
Caribbean and Colombia. We also function as a wholesale supplier to a
retailer in the Philippines. We sell high quality brand name and private label
consumer products and provide services at low prices to individuals and
businesses. Historically, our typical no-frills standard warehouse buildings
have ranged in sales floor size from approximately 40,000 to 60,000 square feet
and are located primarily in and around the major cities in our markets to take
advantage of dense populations and relatively higher levels of disposable
income. However, starting in fiscal year 2019, we also began opening smaller
format clubs, with sales floors ranging from approximately 30,000 to 40,000
square feet. These smaller format clubs are intended to serve markets where the
population is likely to support a smaller club or densely populated urban areas
where it is challenging to secure sufficient real estate at a reasonable cost
for a larger club. This smaller format has the potential to expand
our geographic reach in existing markets and provide more convenience for our
members.
As warehouse club operators, we believe that our business success depends on our
ability to be the lowest cost operators in our markets and, in turn, to offer
the lowest prices on high quality products and services in our markets. We
believe that lower prices on products and services should drive sales volume,
which increases the Company's buying leverage, which in turn leads to better
pricing that can be offered to our members, validating the membership investment
that our customers make.
Our warehouse clubs operate in emerging markets that historically have had
higher growth rates and lower warehouse club market penetration than the U.S.
market. In the countries in which we operate, we do not currently face direct
competition from U.S. membership warehouse club operators. However, we do face
competition from various retail formats such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash
and carry, home improvement centers, electronic retailers, specialty
stores, convenience stores, traditional wholesale distribution and growing
online sales.
36
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Table of Contents
The numbers of warehouse clubs in operation as of February 29, 2020 for each
country or territory were as follows:
Number of Number of
Warehouse Clubs Warehouse Clubs
in Operation as of in Operation as of
Country/Territory February 28, 2019 February 29, 2020
Colombia 7 7
Costa Rica 7 7
Panama 5 7
Dominican Republic 4 5
Trinidad 4 4
Guatemala 3 4
Honduras 3 3
El Salvador 2 2
Nicaragua 2 2
Aruba 1 1
Barbados 1 1
U.S. Virgin Islands 1 1
Jamaica 1 1
Totals 41 45
Our warehouse clubs and local distribution centers are located in Latin America
and the Caribbean, and our corporate headquarters, U.S. buying operations and
regional distribution centers are located primarily in the United States. Our
operating segments are the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and
Colombia.
Due to the uncertainty created from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus
(COVID-19) and the uncertainty of the potential social and economic impacts in
the markets where we operate and any resulting impacts on our results of
operations and cash flow, we have reevaluated the timing of our capital
investments and warehouse club openings. While we have decided to proceed with
the construction of an additional warehouse club in Liberia, Costa Rica, which
is currently scheduled to finalize in May of 2020, we have decided to postpone
the opening of that club. Additionally, with respect to our previously announced
future warehouse club openings on land we have acquired in Bogota and
Bucaramanga, Colombia and in Jamaica, we have decided, temporarily, to halt or
not initiate construction of those clubs at this time. We are considering and
planning for additional cost savings measures in the U.S. and in the markets
where we operate.
We continue to invest in technology to increase efficiencies and to enable our
omni-channel capabilities, including e-commerce, to enhance the member
experience.
We also operate a legacy (casillero and marketplace) Aeropost business in 38
countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, many of which overlap with markets
where we operate warehouse clubs.
Factors Affecting Our Business
Our sales and profits vary from market to market depending on general economic
factors, including GDP growth; consumer spending patterns; foreign currency
exchange rates; political policies and social conditions; local demographic
characteristics (such as population growth); the number of years we have
operated in a particular market; and the level of retail and wholesale
competition in that market.
Currency fluctuations can be one of the largest variables affecting our overall
sales and profitability because many of our markets are susceptible to foreign
currency exchange rate volatility. During the first six months of fiscal year
2020 and fiscal year 2019, approximately 78% of our net merchandise sales were
in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Of those sales, 52% were comprised of
sales of products we purchased in U.S. dollars.
A devaluation of local currency versus the U.S. dollar reduces the value of
sales and membership income that is generated in that country when translated to
U.S. dollars for our consolidated results. In addition, when a local currency
experiences devaluation, we may elect to increase the local currency price of
imported merchandise to maintain our target margins, which could impact demand
for the merchandise affected by the price increase. We may also modify the mix
of imported versus local merchandise and/or the source of imported merchandise
to mitigate the impact of currency fluctuations. Information
37
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Table of Contents
about the effect of local currency devaluations is discussed in "Management's
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Net
Merchandise Sales and Comparable Sales."
From time to time, one or more markets in which we operate may experience
economic slowdowns, which can negatively impact our business. Although we
continue to experience adverse market conditions in our Central America segment,
some of the countries in this region have begun to stabilize from recent
political unrest. However, slowing global economy activity and trade, decreasing
levels of public investment and fiscal reform continue to be significant
challenges for our countries in this region.
Our capture of total retail and wholesale sales can vary from market to market
due to competition and the availability of other shopping options for our
members. Our business in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Hurricanes Irma and
Maria had a severe impact on the infrastructure of the island in September 2017
and October 2017, initially benefitted from the difficulty other retailers had
in becoming fully operational, but those same retailers have rebuilt, thereby
restoring competition in that market. Additionally, in more developed countries,
such as Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Panama and Colombia,
customers may have more alternatives available to them to satisfy their shopping
needs, compared to smaller countries, such as Jamaica and Nicaragua, where
consumers have a limited number of shopping options.
Demographic characteristics within each of our markets can also affect both the
overall level of sales and also future sales growth opportunities. Island
countries such as Aruba, Barbados and the U.S. Virgin Islands offer us limited
upside for sales growth given their overall market size. Countries with a
smaller upper and middle class consumer population, such as Honduras, El
Salvador, Jamaica and Nicaragua, offer growth potential but they may have a more
limited market opportunity for sales growth as compared to more developed
countries with larger upper and middle class consumer populations.
Political and other factors in each of our markets may have significant effects
on our business. U.S. foreign policy can also have an impact on social and
economic stability in the countries where we operate. For example, the U.S.
State Department has announced varying strategies regarding if, when and how it
would authorize disbursement of foreign aid that had been previously approved by
the U.S. Congress to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Changes in U.S.
policies regarding financial assistance could cause political or financial
instability in the countries we serve.
In the past, we have experienced a lack of availability of U.S. dollars in
certain markets (U.S. dollar illiquidity). This impedes our ability to convert
local currencies obtained through merchandise sales into U.S. dollars to settle
the U.S. dollar liabilities associated with our imported products, increasing
our foreign exchange exposure to any devaluation of the local currency relative
to the U.S. dollar. We continued to experience this situation in Trinidad
during the start of fiscal year 2020. We are working with our banks in Trinidad
to source tradeable currencies (including Euros, British Pounds, and Canadian
dollars), but until the central bank in Trinidad makes more U.S. dollars
available, this illiquidity condition is likely to continue. As of February 29,
2020, our Trinidad subsidiary had a net Trinidad dollar denominated asset
position measured in U.S dollars of approximately $62.4 million, an increase of
$37.5 million from August 31, 2019 when it had a net Trinidad dollar denominated
asset position of approximately $24.9 million. We are carefully monitoring the
situation, which may require us to limit future shipments from the U.S. to
Trinidad in line with our ability to exchange Trinidad dollars for tradeable
currencies to manage our exposure to any potential devaluation.
Additionally, we are monitoring the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
outbreak on our business and implementing plans to take appropriate actions to
adapt to changing circumstances arising from this outbreak. Specifically, we are
adapting to its effects on our ability to serve our members effectively, our
vendors and the global supply chain, our operating hours and processes, and the
types of products our members favor. This includes, but is not limited to,
seeking alternative sources of products in cases where supply cannot keep up
with demand and we continue to review and update our plans as circumstances
evolve. To facilitate social distancing and convenience for members, we have
established an online catalog that enables our members to see, almost real-time,
the availability of products for all clubs, and for certain warehouse clubs we
have launched curbside pickup and home delivery by us or in coordination with
third-party delivery services. Additionally, we have established a special
management task force response team comprised of various executives spanning all
parts of the Company that closely monitors and is able to quickly respond to the
varied and dynamic issues and challenges arising from the outbreak. Further, we
have established a Cash Management Committee comprised of members of our Board
of Directors and management that provides enhanced oversight and monitoring of
cash flow to maintain appropriate liquidity in all of our markets.
38
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Table of Contents
Although we have recently incurred significant disruptions in certain of our
markets due to the outbreak, and expect the impact of the pandemic and the
related varied restrictions on our operations to adversely affect traffic and
sales over the next few months, we are unable to accurately quantify the impact
that COVID-19 will have due to numerous uncertainties, including the severity of
the disease, the duration of the outbreak, actions that may be taken by
governmental authorities and other unintended consequences. In addition, there
could be weakening demand for items that are not basic goods, and our supply
chain could be further disrupted as a result of the outbreak, either of which
could have a materially adverse impact on our operating results. Please refer to
Part II Item 1A for updated risk factors related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mission and Business Strategy
Our mission is to improve the quality of life for our end-consumer and business
members. To do this, we make available a wide range of high quality, curated
merchandise sourced from around the world at value prices. The annual membership
fee enables us to operate our business with lower margins than traditional
retail stores. Through the use of technology and the development of an
omni-channel platform, we are pursuing opportunities to satisfy our members'
shopping expectations, create additional efficiencies in the supply chain and
increase our significance in our members' lives. We are working to create a
shopping experience that blends the attributes and appeal of our brick and
mortar business with the conveniences associated with technology-supported
transactions, services and online shopping.
Growth
We measure our growth primarily by the amount of the period-over-period activity
in our net merchandise sales, our comparable store net merchandise sales and our
membership income. Our investments are focused on the long-term growth of the
Company. These investments can impact near-term results, such as when we incur
fixed costs in advance of achieving full projected sales, negatively impacting
near-term operating profit and net income. When we open a new warehouse club in
an existing market, which may reduce reported comparable net merchandise sales
due to the transfer of sales from existing warehouse clubs, we do so to protect
the member experience, grow membership and support long-term sales growth and
profitability.
Current and Future Management Actions
Logistics and distribution efficiencies are fundamental to delivering high
quality merchandise at low prices to our members. We continue to explore ways to
improve efficiency, reduce costs and ensure a flow of high quality, curated
merchandise to our warehouse clubs. As we continue to refine our logistics and
distribution infrastructure, we explore ways to improve our supply chain
effectiveness through regional distribution centers that place our merchandise
closer to our members.
Purchasing land and constructing warehouse clubs is generally our largest
ongoing capital investment. Securing land for warehouse club locations is
challenging in several of our markets because suitable sites at economically
feasible prices are difficult to find. We believe real estate ownership provides
a number of advantages as compared to leasing, including lower operating
expenses, flexibility to expand or otherwise enhance our buildings, long-term
control over the use of the property and the residual value that the real estate
may have in future years. While our preference is to own rather than lease real
estate, we have entered into real estate leases in certain cases and will likely
do so in the future.
We are investing in technology to increase efficiencies and to enable
omni-channel capabilities, including e-commerce, to enhance the member
experience.
39
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Table of Contents
Financial highlights for the three months ended February 29, 2020 included:
?Total revenues increased 6.1% over the comparable prior year period. The extra
day from leap year, Saturday, February 29, 2020 had a favorable impact on total
revenue compared to the comparable prior year period.
?Net merchandise sales increased 6.3% over the comparable prior year period. We
ended the quarter with 45 warehouse clubs compared to 41 warehouse clubs at the
end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Foreign currency exchange rate
fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by 0.3% versus the same
three-month period in the prior year.
?Comparable net merchandise sales (that is, sales in the 41 warehouse clubs that
have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months) for the 13 weeks ended
March 1, 2020 increased 0.4%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations
impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by 0.4%.
?Membership income increased 9.7% to $14.1 million over the comparable
prior-year period primarily driven by new member sign-ups for the four club
openings in Panama, Dominican Republic, and Guatemala in calendar year 2019.
?Merchandise gross profits (net merchandise sales less associated cost of goods
sold) increased 11.8% over the comparable prior year period and warehouse gross
profits as a percent of net merchandise club sales were 14.7%, an increase of 70
basis points (0.7%) from the same period last year.
?Operating income was $38.8 million, an increase of 6.2%, or $2.3 million,
compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.
?We recorded a $755,000 net currency gain from currency transactions in the
current quarter compared to a $368,000 net loss in the same period last year.
?The effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was 33.1%, as
compared to the effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 of
32.9%.
?Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. for the second quarter of fiscal
year 2020 was $25.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $23.8
million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.
Financial highlights for the six months ended February 29, 2020 included:
?Total revenues increased 5.2% over the comparable prior year period. The extra
day from leap year, Saturday, February 29, 2020 had a favorable impact on total
revenue compared to the comparable prior year period.
?Net merchandise sales increased 5.3% over the comparable prior year period. We
ended the quarter with 45 warehouse clubs compared to 41 warehouse clubs at the
end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Foreign currency exchange rate
fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by 0.9%.
?Comparable net merchandise sales (that is, sales in the 41 warehouse clubs that
have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months) for the 26 weeks ended
March 1, 2020 increased 0.7%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations
impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by 0.9%.
?Membership income increased 8.8% to $27.8 million membership over the
comparable prior-year period primarily driven by new member sign-ups for the
four club openings in Panama, Dominican Republic, and Guatemala in calendar year
2019.
?Merchandise gross profits (net merchandise sales less associated cost of goods
sold) increased 10.5% over the comparable prior year period and warehouse gross
profits as a percent of net merchandise club sales were 14.8%, an increase of 70
basis points (0.7%) from the same period last year.
?Operating income was $69.5 million, an increase of 13.6%, or $8.3 million,
compared to the first six months fiscal year 2019.
?We recorded a $902,000 net currency loss from currency transactions in the
current six-month period compared to a $2.1 million net loss in the same period
last year.
?The effective tax rate for the first six months of fiscal year 2020 was 32.7%,
as compared to the effective tax rate for the first six months of fiscal year
2019 of 33.3%.
?Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. for the first six months of fiscal
year 2020 was $45.3 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, compared to $38.4
million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.
40
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Table of Contents
COMPARISON OF THE three and six months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28,
2019
The following discussion and analysis compares the results of operations for the
three-month and six-month periods ended on February 29, 2020 with the
three-month and six-month periods ended on February 28, 2019 and should be read
in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the accompanying
notes included elsewhere in this report. Unless otherwise noted, all tables on
the following pages present U.S. dollar amounts in thousands. Certain
percentages presented are calculated using actual results prior to rounding.
Net Merchandise Sales
The following tables indicate the net merchandise club sales in the segments in
which we operate and the percentage growth in net merchandise sales by segment
during the three and six-months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019.
Three Months Ended
February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019
Increase/
?(decrease)
% of net ?from % of net
Amount ?sales ?prior year Change Amount ?sales
Central America $ 512,452 58.7 % $ 39,291 8.3 % $ 473,161 57.7 %
Caribbean 257,687 29.6 11,959 4.9 245,728 30.0
Colombia 101,587 11.7 186 0.2 101,401 12.3
Net merchandise sales $ 871,726 100.0 % $ 51,436 6.3 % $ 820,290 100.0 %
Six Months Ended
February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019
Increase/
?(decrease)
% of net ?from % of net
Amount ?sales ?prior year Change Amount ?sales
Central America $ 969,203 58.7 % $ 65,658 7.3 % $ 903,545 57.6 %
Caribbean 488,838 29.6 21,615 4.6 467,223 29.8
Colombia 192,413 11.7 (4,552) (2.3) 196,965 12.6
Net merchandise sales $ 1,650,454 100.0 % $ 82,721 5.3 % $ 1,567,733 100.0 %
Comparison of Three and Six Months Ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019
Overall, total net merchandise sales grew 6.3% for the second quarter and 5.3%
for the six-month period ended February 29, 2020. The second quarter increase
resulted from a 5.9% increase in transactions and a 0.3% increase in average
ticket. For the six-month period, the increase resulted from a 4.9% increase in
transactions and a 0.4% increase in average ticket. Transactions represent the
number of visits our members make to our warehouse clubs and average ticket
represents the amount our members spend on each visit.
Net merchandise sales in our Central America segment increased 8.3% and 7.3% for
the second quarter and the six-months ended February 29, 2020, respectively,
when compared to the same period last year. These increases had a 480 basis
point (4.8%) and 420 basis point (4.2%) positive impact on total net merchandise
sales growth, respectively. All markets within this segment showed increased net
merchandise sales year-on-year. We added three new clubs to the segment when
compared to the period ended February 28, 2019. In Panama, we opened our sixth
club in May 2019 and seventh club in October 2019, and in Guatemala, we opened
our fourth club in November 2019.
Net merchandise sales in our Caribbean segment grew 4.9% and 4.6% for the second
quarter and the six-months ended February 29, 2020, respectively, when compared
to the same period last year. These increases had a 150 basis point (1.5%) and
140 basis point (1.4%) positive impact on total net merchandise sales growth,
respectively. Our Dominican Republic and Jamaica markets led the way in this
segment with 17.4% and 10.5% growth for the second quarter ended February 29,
2020, and 16.1% and 11.3% growth for the six-months ended February 29, 2020,
respectively. In the Dominican Republic, we launched our fifth club in June
2019, while in Jamaica, strong comparable sales growth was the primary driver of
growth for the second quarter and the six-months ended February 29, 2020.
41
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Table of Contents
Net merchandise sales in our Colombia segment increased 0.2% and decreased 2.3%
for the second quarter and the six-months ended February 29, 2020, respectively,
when compared to the same period last year. Net merchandise sales in our
Colombia segment had no material impact on total net merchandise sales growth
for the second quarter ended February 29, 2020. The decrease for the six-month
period had a 30 basis point (0.3%) negative impact on total net merchandise
sales growth. The minimal growth and decline for the second quarter and the
six-months ended February 29, 2020, is primarily due to unfavorable foreign
currency devaluation during the current period.
Comparison of Three and Six Months Ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019
in Constant Currency
In discussing our operating results, the term "currency exchange rates" refers
to the currency exchange rates we use to convert the operating results for all
countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar into U.S.
dollars. We calculate the effect of changes in currency exchange rates as the
difference between current period activities translated using the current
period's currency exchange rates and the comparable prior year
period's currency exchange rates. The disclosure of constant currency
amounts or results permits investors to better understand our underlying
performance without the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations. The
following table indicates the impact that currency exchange rates had on our net
merchandise sales in dollars and the percentage change from the three and
six-month periods ended February 29, 2020.
Currency exchange rate fluctuations for the
Three Months Ended
February 29, 2020
Amount % change
Central America $ 8,397 1.6 %
Caribbean (5,067) (2.0)
Colombia (6,215) (6.1)
Net merchandise sales $ (2,885) (0.3) %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations for the
Six Months Ended
February 29, 2020
Amount % change
Central America $ 9,993 1.0 %
Caribbean (9,810) (2.0)
Colombia (15,244) (7.9)
Net merchandise sales $ (15,061) (0.9) %
Overall, the effects of currency fluctuations within our markets had an
approximately $2.9 million and $15.1 million, or 30 basis point (0.3%) and 90
basis point (0.9%), negative constant currency impact on net merchandise sales
for the quarter and six-months ended February 29, 2020, respectively.
Currency fluctuations had an $8.4 million and $10.0 million, or 160 basis point
(1.6%) and 100 basis point (1.0%), positive constant currency impact on net
merchandise sales in our Central America segment for the quarter and six months
ended February 29, 2020, respectively. The currency fluctuations contributed
approximately 80 basis points (0.8%) and 60 basis points (0.6%) of the total
positive impact on total net merchandise sales, respectively. The Costa Rica
Colón appreciated significantly against the dollar as compared to the same three
and six-month period a year ago, and was a significant factor in the
contribution to the favorably of currency exchange rate fluctuations in this
segment.
Currency devaluations had a $5.1 million and $9.8 million, or 200 basis point
(2.0%) in both cases, negative constant currency impact on reported net
merchandise sales in our Caribbean segment for the quarter and six months ended
February 29, 2020, respectively. The currency devaluations contributed
approximately 50 basis points (0.5%) and 60 basis points (0.6%) of the total
negative impact on total net merchandise sales for the quarter and six months
ended February 29, 2020, respectively. Jamaica and the Dominican Republic
markets both experienced currency devaluation when compared to the same periods
last year.
42
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Table of Contents
Currency devaluations had a $6.2 million and $15.2 million, or 610 basis point
(6.1%) and 790 basis point (7.9%), negative constant currency impact on net
merchandise sales in our Colombia segment for the quarter and six-months ended
February 29, 2020, respectively. The currency devaluations contributed
approximately 60 basis points (0.6%) and 90 basis points (0.9%) of the total
negative impact on total net merchandise sales, respectively.
Comparable Merchandise Sales
We report comparable net merchandise sales on a "same week" basis with 13 weeks
in each quarter beginning on a Monday and ending on a Sunday. The periods are
established at the beginning of the fiscal year to provide as close of a match
as possible to the calendar month and quarter that is used for financial
reporting purposes. This approach equalizes the number of weekend days and
weekdays in each period for improved sales comparison, as we experience higher
merchandise club sales on the weekends. Each of the warehouse clubs used in the
calculations was open for at least 13 ½ calendar months before its results for
the current period were compared with its results for the prior period. As a
result, sales related to our four warehouse clubs opened during calendar year
2019 will not be used in the calculation of comparable sales until they have
been open for at least the 13 ½ months. Therefore, comparable net merchandise
sales includes only 41 warehouse clubs for the thirteen and twenty-six week
periods ended March 1, 2020.
The following tables indicate the comparable net merchandise sales in the
reportable segments in which we operate and the percentage growth in net
merchandise sales by segment during the thirteen week and twenty-six week
periods ended March 1, 2020 and March 3, 2019.
Thirteen Weeks Ended
March 1, 2020March 3, 2019
% Increase/(decrease) %
Increase/(decrease)
in comparable in comparable
net merchandise sales net merchandise sales
Central America 0.1 % (2.5) %
Caribbean 1.3 1.7
Colombia (0.6) 1.1
Consolidated segments 0.4 % (0.9) %
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
March 1, 2020 March 3, 2019
% Increase/(decrease) % Increase/(decrease)
in comparable in comparable
net merchandise sales net merchandise sales
Central America 0.9 % (3.5) %
Caribbean 1.6 0.8
Colombia (2.9) 3.1
Consolidated segments 0.7 % (1.4) %
Comparison of Thirteen and Twenty-Six Week Periods Ended March 1, 2020 and March
3, 2019
Comparable net merchandise sales for those warehouse clubs that were open for at
least 13 ½ months for some or all of the thirteen week period ended March 1,
2020 increased 0.4%. Comparable net merchandise sales for those warehouse clubs
that were open for at least 13 ½ months for some or all of the twenty-six week
period ended on March 1, 2020 increased 0.7%.
Comparable net merchandise sales in our Central America segment increased 0.1%
and 0.9% for the thirteen week and twenty-six week periods ended March 1, 2020.
These increases contributed approximately 10 basis points (0.1%) and 50 basis
points (0.5%) of the increase in total comparable merchandise sales,
respectively.
For the thirteen weeks ended March 1, 2020, significant foreign currency
appreciation within our Costa Rica market as well as strong performances in our
Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua markets, contributed approximately 240 basis
points (2.4%) of the increase, which was offset by a 230 basis point (2.3%)
decrease in Guatemala and Panama. The decreases in Guatemala and Panama are
primarily due to cannibalization by the Company's recent club openings, with two
in Panama and one in Guatemala. For the twenty-six week period ended March 1,
2020, comparable net merchandise sales experienced growth of 10.6% in El
Salvador and 13.6% in Nicaragua, this growth as well as foreign currency
appreciation in our Costa Rica market
43
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Table of Contents
contributed approximately 200 basis points (2.0%) of the increase, which was
offset by a 150 basis point (1.5%) decrease in Guatemala and Panama, primarily
due to cannibalization.
Comparable net merchandise sales in our Caribbean segment increased 1.3% for the
thirteen week period ended March 1, 2020. This increase contributed
approximately 40 basis points (0.4%) of positive impact in total comparable
merchandise sales. For the twenty-six week period ended March 1, 2020,
comparable net merchandise sales in our Caribbean segment increased 1.6%, which
contributed approximately 50 basis points (0.5%) of positive impact in total
comparable merchandise sales.
For the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended March 1, 2020, all markets in
our Caribbean segment, with the exception of the U.S. Virgin Islands, showed
strong growth compared to the same period in the prior year. Notably,
investments we made in our Jamaica market resulted in 9.6% and 10.6% growth in
comparable net merchandise sales for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods
ended March 1, 2020. In our U.S. Virgin Islands market, comparable net
merchandise sales experienced a decline when compared to the same period in
prior year. Hurricanes Irma and Maria had a severe impact on the infrastructure
of the islands in the fall of calendar year 2017. From that time until the end
the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, the Company benefitted from the
difficulty other retailers had in becoming fully operational, but those same
retailers have rebuilt, contributing to increased competition in that market.
Comparable net merchandise sales in our Colombia segment decreased 0.6% and 2.9%
for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended March 1, 2020. These
decreases contributed approximately 10 basis points (0.1%) and 30 basis points
(0.3%) of negative impact in total comparable sales for the respective period.
These declines were largely due to the devaluation of the Colombian peso
relative to the U.S. dollar.
The following tables illustrate the impact that changes in foreign currency
exchange rates had on our comparable merchandise sales in dollars and the
percentage change from the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended March 1,
2020.
Currency Exchange Rate Fluctuations for the
Thirteen Weeks Ended
March 1, 2020
Amount % change
Central America $ 8,151 1.7 %
Caribbean (4,952) (2.0)
Colombia (6,474) (6.4)
Comparable merchandise sales $ (3,275) (0.4) %
Currency Exchange Rate Fluctuations for the
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
March 1, 2020
Amount % change
Central America $ 9,967 1.1 %
Caribbean (9,319) (2.0)
Colombia (15,237) (7.9)
Comparable merchandise sales $ (14,589) (0.9) %
Overall, the mix of currency fluctuations within our markets had an approximate
$3.3 million and $14.6 million, or 40 basis points (0.4%) and 90 basis points
(0.9%), of negative constant currency impact on comparable net merchandise sales
for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended March 1, 2020.
Currency fluctuations within our Central America segment accounted for
approximately 40 basis points (0.4%) and 60 basis points (0.6%) of positive
impact in total comparable merchandise sales for the thirteen and twenty-six
week periods. This is reflective of the offsetting devaluation and appreciation
of the mix of currencies within the markets in this segment when compared to the
same periods a year ago.
Currency devaluations within our Caribbean segment accounted for approximately
60 basis points (0.6%) of negative impact of currency devaluations on total
comparable merchandise sales for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods,
respectively. Our Dominican Republic and Jamaica markets experienced currency
devaluation when compared to the same period last year.
44
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Table of Contents
Currency devaluations within our Colombia segment accounted for approximately 80
basis points (0.8%) and 90 basis points (0.9%) of negative impact in total
comparable merchandise sales for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended
March 1, 2020. This reflects the devaluation of the Colombian peso when compared
to the same period a year ago.
Membership Income
Membership income is recognized ratably over the one-year life of the
membership. The increase in membership income primarily reflects a growth in
membership accounts. The table below represents the change in membership income
by segment and as a percentage of net merchandise club sales of each segment:
Three Months Ended
February 29, February 28,
2020 2019
Membership
Increase ? income % to
?from ?net merchandise
Amount ?prior year % Change ?club sales Amount
Membership income -
Central America $ 8,447 $ 743 9.6 % 1.6 % $ 7,704
Membership income -
Caribbean 3,768 341 9.9 1.5 3,427
Membership income -
Colombia 1,878 164 9.6 1.8 1,714
Membership income - Total $ 14,093$ 1,248 9.7 %
1.6 % $ 12,845
Six Months Ended
February 29, February 28,
2020 2019
Increase/ Membership
?(decrease) ?income % to
? from ?net merchandise
Amount ?prior year % Change ?club sales Amount
Membership income -
Central America $ 16,744$ 1,371 8.9 % 1.7 % $ 15,373
Membership income -
Caribbean 7,446 687 10.2 1.5 6,759
Membership income -
Colombia 3,649 196 5.7 1.9 3,453
Membership income - Total $ 27,839$ 2,254 8.8 %
1.7 % $ 25,585
Number of accounts -
Central America 881,019 37,906 4.5 % 843,113
Number of accounts -
Caribbean 439,785 14,783 3.5 425,002
Number of accounts -
Colombia 335,071 (4,977) (1.5) 340,048
Number of accounts -
Total 1,655,875 47,712 3.0 % 1,608,163
Comparison of Three and Six Months Ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019
The number of member accounts during the first six months of fiscal year 2020
was 3.0% higher than the year before. Membership income increased 8.8% over the
same period.
The growth in membership accounts and income during fiscal year 2020 in our
Central America segment is primarily the result of the opening of three new
warehouse clubs - Santiago de Veraguas and Metropark in Panama and San Cristobal
in Guatemala. In our Caribbean market, membership account and income growth was
primarily attributable to the opening of the new Bolivar warehouse club in the
Dominican Republic in June 2019. In Colombia, we increased the Diamond
membership fee from 75,000 (COP) to 90,000 (COP) (including VAT) beginning in
April 2019, providing a converted membership price of approximately $26, which
has contributed to the increase in membership income as a percentage of
merchandise sales during the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared to the
same prior year period. We continued expanding our Platinum membership program
during the six months ended February 29, 2020, and we intend to expand our
Platinum membership program to additional markets this year. The annual fee for
a Platinum membership in most markets is approximately $75, which is also
contributing to the increase in membership income as a percentage of merchandise
club sales in our Central America segment where our penetration is the greatest.
The Platinum membership provides members with a 2% rebate on most items, up to
an annual maximum of $500. We record the 2% rebate as a reduction on net
merchandise sales at the time of the sales transaction.
45
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Table of Contents
Lastly, our trailing twelve-month renewal rate was 86.0% and 85.0% for the
periods ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019, respectively. Growth in
membership accounts and income as well as high renewal rates, demonstrate that
our members recognize the value we bring and is a key indicator of membership
satisfaction and loyalty.
Other Revenue
Other revenue primarily consists of non-merchandise revenue from freight and
handling fees generated from our marketplace and casillero operations;
miscellaneous income, comprised primarily of revenue from an interest generating
portfolio ("IGP") from our co-branded credit cards; and rental income from
operating leases where the Company is the lessor.
Three Months Ended
February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019
Increase
(decrease) from
Amount ?prior year % Change Amount
Non-merchandise revenue $ 10,101 $ 201 2.0 % $ 9,900
Miscellaneous income 1,619 (2,081) (56.2) 3,700
Rental income 762 (84) (9.9) 846
Other revenue $ 12,482$ (1,964) (13.6) % $ 14,446
Six Months Ended
February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019
Decrease from
Amount ?prior year % Change Amount
Non-merchandise revenue $ 18,946 $ (73) (0.4) % $ 19,019
Miscellaneous income 3,228 (1,836) (36.3) 5,064
Rental income 1,501 (127) (7.8) 1,628
Other revenue $ 23,675$ (2,036) (7.9) % $ 25,711
Comparison of Three and Six Months Ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019
Other revenue decreased for the quarter by $2.0 million, primarily as a result
of miscellaneous income decreasing by $2.1 million because of a prior year $2.2
million payment we received in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 from the
underpayment of income earned on our co-branded credit card interest generating
portfolios balance over several years. Non-merchandise revenue from our
marketplace and casillero operations increased primarily due to favorable
traffic attributable to Cyber Monday promotions that occurred in December 2019
this year compared to November in the prior year. Additionally, the extra day
from leap year, Saturday February 29, impacted non-merchandise revenue favorably
versus the same period in the prior year.
For the six months ended on February 29, 2020, miscellaneous income decreased by
$1.8 million, primarily as a result of the $2.2 million reimbursement we
received in fiscal year 2019 described above.
46
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Table of Contents
© Edgar Online, source Glimpses