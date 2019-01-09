PriceSmart : Announces December Sales

PriceSmart Announces December 2018 Merchandise Sales

San Diego, CA (January 9, 2019) - PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) today announced that for the month of December 2018, net merchandise sales increased 0.9% to $347.1 million from $344.2 million in December a year earlier. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $11.6 million or 3.3% versus the same prior year one-month period.

For the fiscal year to date, which includes the four months ended December 31, 2018, net merchandise sales increased 0.5% to $1,094.5 million from $1,089.6 million for the four months ended December 31, 2017. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $30.1 million or 2.8% versus the same prior year four-month period.

There were 41 warehouse clubs in operation December 31, 2018 and 40 warehouse clubs in operation at December 31, 2017.

For the four weeks ended December 30, 2018, comparable net merchandise sales for the 40 warehouse clubs open at least 13 1/2 months increased 0.4%, compared to the same four-week period last year. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by $10.3 million or 3.3% versus the same prior year period.

For the seventeen-week period ended December 30, 2018, comparable merchandise sales decreased 1.3%, compared to the same seventeen-week period a year ago. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by $29.1 million or 2.8% versus the same prior year period.

The Company reports comparable net merchandise sales on a "same week" basis with 13 weeks in each quarter beginning on a Monday and ending on a Sunday. The periods are established at the beginning of the fiscal year to provide as close a match as possible to the calendar month and quarter that is used for financial reporting purposes.

This approach equalizes the number of weekend days and weekdays in each period for improved sales comparison, as we experience higher merchandise club sales on the weekends. Each of the warehouse clubs used in the calculations was open for at least 13 ½ calendar months before its results for the current period were compared with its results for the prior period.

The term "currency exchange rates" refers to the currency exchange rates we use to convert net merchandise and comparable net merchandise sales for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar into U.S. dollars. We calculate the effect of changes in currency exchange rates as the difference between current period activities translated using the current period's currency exchange rates, and the comparable prior year period's currency exchange rates. The disclosure of the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations on the Company's results permits

investors to understand better our underlying performance.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise at low prices to PriceSmart members. PriceSmart now operates 41 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (seven each in Colombia and Costa Rica; five in Panama; four each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; three each in Guatemala and Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands). The Company has acquired property and is currently constructing warehouse clubs in Santiago, Panama and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic that are expected to open in the spring of 2019. The Company also plans to open warehouse clubs in San Cristobal, Guatemala and an additional club in Panama City, Panama, in the fall of 2019. Once these four new clubs are open, the Company will operate 45 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart also operates a cross-border logistics and e-commerce business through Aeropost, Inc. ("Aeropost"), which was purchased in March

2018. PriceSmart is utilizing and building on the technology and talent it acquired through Aeropost to invest in and further develop omni-channel capabilities to allow its members alternative ways to shop. Aeropost operates certain segments of its business directly or via agency relationships in 38 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, many of which overlap with markets where PriceSmart operates its warehouse clubs, and has distribution and administration facilities in Miami, Florida.

For further information, please contact Maarten O. Jager, Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer (858) 404-8826.