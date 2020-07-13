PriceSmart : Q3 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call

PriceSmart, Inc. [PSMT]

Third-Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call Friday, July 10, 2020, 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants:

Michael McCleary; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Sherry Bahrambeygui; Chief Executive Officer

Analysts:

Jon Braatz; Kansas City Capital

Presentation:

Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to PriceSmart, Incorporated's earnings release conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on May 31, 2020. After remarks from our company's representatives, Sherry Bahrambeygui, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael McCleary, Chief Financial Officer, you will be given an opportunity to ask questions as time permits. As a reminder, this conference call is limited to one hour and is being recorded today, Friday, July 10, 2020. A digital replay will be available following the conclusion of today's call through July 17, 2020, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers by entering replay access code 10143985.

For opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to PriceSmart's Chief Financial Officer, Michael McCleary. Please proceed, sir.

Michael McCleary: Thank you and welcome to the PriceSmart earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. We will be discussing the information that we provided in our earnings press release and our 10-Q, which were both released yesterday afternoon, July 9, 2020. You can find both documents on our Investor Relations website at investors.pricesmart.com, where you can also sign up for email alerts.

As a reminder, all statements made on this conference call other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements concerning the Company's anticipated plans, revenues and related matters. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words expect, believe, will, may, should, estimate and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of today, July 10, 2020. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks detailed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2019. The Company updated those risks in response to the coronavirus outbreak, as detailed in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended February 29, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2020. These risks may be updated from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website atwww.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made during this call.

Now I will turn the call over to Sherry Bahrambeygui, PriceSmart's Chief Executive Officer.

Sherry Bahrambeygui: Thanks, Michael. Good day, everyone and thank you for joining us. I hope that you and your families are all safe and healthy in these challenging times.

During the third quarter of our fiscal year 2020 our company has traversed an extraordinary arc that started with rapidly responding to unexpected challenges created by the pandemic, to predicting the needs of our members and of our employees, and then swiftly moving to implement ideas and capabilities that we believe will position us well for the future.

As addressed on the last Q2 earnings call held on April 9th, we organized our focus around a number of major priorities. Those priorities remain the same today: people, supply, demand and cash management, in addition to seizing on opportunities for the future.

As to people: With our top priority firmly placed on the wellbeing of our employees and our members, the quarter began with rapid adaptation to remote work without compromising effectiveness. Since March we've successfully off-sited almost all office-based employees in the US and internationally. I believe this early move is a major reason why we can report today that we're aware of only 1 confirmed COVID case among our office-based employees throughout the Company.

At the beginning of this last quarter we identified a group of 16 executives who together oversee all aspects of the Company's operations. Until recently this leadership team has met for at least a couple of hours every single day, 7 days a week, via video conference. This has allowed us to create an efficient communication channel that enables us to nimbly respond to rapidly changing dynamics in our 13 different markets. Although we've now been able to dial back the frequency of these meetings to several times a week, we follow the same format setting many of the other previously routine meetings. This has proven to be effective in dealing real-time with the unexpected while providing a forum to quickly expedite new business initiatives.

We were also an early mover on preventative measures in our clubs. These include enhanced cleaning protocols; use of personal protective equipment; social distancing practices; installation of protective barriers for cashiers and other member-facing areas; elimination of food sampling; elimination or reduction of food service areas; assignment of exclusive shopping hours for members at high risk; a generous and liberal paid leave policy for sick or high-risk employees; off-siting employees whose functions could be performed remotely; the creation of cohorts with staggered schedules; development of reserve teams who are paid to self-quarantine preventatively and who are at the ready in the event of an outbreak; contract tracing, mapping and strict quarantining protocols; implementing procedures for temperature taking and health certification questionnaires when employees report to work; and many other measures.

We've implemented an education campaign for employees about the health risks and we've recently extended our efforts to provide education, masks and sanitizers to family members and cohabitants of our employees. We continue to follow all public health guidelines in each of our markets, with measures such as metering traffic inside of our clubs to promote social distancing; more stringent cleaning protocols; providing sanitizers and masks to members; mandating masks where permitted by law; and working closely with local health officials to report and track cases. And, given that we have over 9,000 employees with each market approaching the pandemic differently, we feel positive about the results so far from our efforts to minimize the risks to our employees and to our members.

And, second, we remain laser focused on supply. As to our supply chain, we prepared alternative distribution flows and shipping routes to minimize the risk of disruptions to the flow of merchandise. We've prepared backup sites to our Miami distribution facility within the US. We've increased the use of our regional distribution centers, such as the one in Costa Rica, and the use of ocean freight between Central American countries on the occasions that we've been faced with border closings to truck traffic. We've anticipated potential issues and worked closely with our vendors to protect the supply chain upstream, since the global nature of this pandemic has created significant risk of disruption at all links ofthe supply chain.

As to inventory supply during the last few months, we have faced some volatility because of shifts in demand. Initially there was a big surge in demand for basic essential items and not as much interest in discretionary items. As the quarter progressed, we experienced a rather abrupt shift towards nonessential products, more oriented toward improving amenities at home, such as domestics, exercise equipment, small appliances and in-home office equipment. In response to this shifting trend, we've worked closely with our vendors to adjust -- who, by the way, have been extremely supportive because of our longstanding relationships and our reputation in our markets. We've developed alternative local sourcing of quality products that meet the standards of our six rights to reduce out-of-stocks. And, when warranted, we place limits on certain items to maximize access for those products most in demand.

With regard to demand, we've been paying close attention to how to meet our members where they are, and that really varies from market to market. For example, each of our markets has been responding differently at different times. Just as we've seen with the rest of the world, the trajectory of and reaction to the pandemic varies by geography. This creates such a dynamic situation. We monitor and adjust on a daily basis because sometimes we receive very little notice about new developments and restrictions. We've even experienced varying mandates within the same market.

You know, it's important to note here that, although we're considered an essential business, our markets generally don't provide the same latitude and predictability that essential businesses in the United States enjoy. For example, during the third quarter we faced temporary club closures, limitations on hours, the number of members in a club at any given time, restrictions on in-club dining and food service and restrictions on areas of our business like optical and tire service. Even though we've seen an increase in our average ticket, we have also seen a decrease in our in-club throughput capacity in terms of traffic, and we believe that is probably attributable to a combination of restrictions on the club, restrictions requiring people to stay at home or limiting their mobility and general concerns, or even fear, about going out in public because of the pandemic. I should note that these restrictions have also impacted us this quarter in terms of membership renewal rate and membership income, as well as reduction in margin because of limitations on food service and our other businesses that include optical, tires and bakery.

But, despite these challenges our team has rallied together to keep serving our members in the most efficient and effective ways possible, which leads to one of our most important achievements during this COVID period, the transformation of our online capabilities. We now have higher-quality direct communication with our members through online channels and can share important current information, thanks to our digital, tech and member experience teams. Our following online through social media is rapidly growing. This helps us better predict the needs and preferences of our members. Our digital platform now combines online membership signup and renewal, which started in FY 2019, with our companywide online catalog, which went live in Q2 this year, and then in Q3 with the launch of Click & Go.

Click & Go enables minimal-contact shopping for our members, who can now research and select merchandise on our website, order and pay online and then have their purchases placed directly into their cars. We rolled out Click & Go in about 3 months and it is now available in all 13 of our markets and in all but 1 of the clubs. This includes implementation of new operational procedures, as well as onboarding and teaching our frontline employees additional skills to support this new service. From what we're seeing, our members are embracing this service. In just June, the first month where we were operational in all of our markets, Click & Go represented 2.7% of net merchandise sales. We're now advancing into the next phase of combining our Click & Go program with home delivery options.

This could not have been implemented without tremendous collaboration, incredibly long hours, intensecoordination, teaching and the strong determination of our team to make it happen and to make it happen fast. Our team demonstrated a strong sense of united purpose to serve our members in a time of need. We also believe that these efforts strengthen our foundation for growth and offer sustainable benefits for our future. So I have to take a moment to call out and congratulate our team on this very important accomplishment.

Finally, we've been and remain focused on cash management and liquidity. At the beginning of the quarter we took appropriate steps to conserve cash. As the quarter progressed, our view evolved and we are striking a balance between ensuring we have access to sufficient liquidity to weather this storm of unknown duration while maintaining funds needed to take calculated risks to invest in opportunities that we believe will support the future of the Company. In addition, several of the capital projects that we initially suspended have been resumed. With regard to liquidity management, Michael will cover that in just a few minutes.

Before moving on to our quarterly results, I'd like to mention that we opened our 46th club, our smaller format, in Liberia, Costa Rica on June 17th of this year. The Liberia club is our 8th club in Costa Rica and is located in the Guanacaste province, approximately 130 miles from the nearest PriceSmart club and 3 hours from the capital city of San Jose. The opening of the Liberia club marked a special milestone for us. For the first time in the history of our company the US-based team remotely orchestrated, guided and participated in the opening of a new club. And our capable in-country team managed the process and executed flawlessly, showing that we can and will adapt and grow under the most challenging of circumstances. We're also looking forward to opening our third warehouse club in the greater metropolitan area of Bogota, our 8th club in Columbia, which we expect to open in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

We know we're navigating an unprecedented time, at least in our lifetimes, but I'm pleased with how we've come together and tackled these challenges. I applaud the team for the progress and performance we've made this past quarter. It's evident that this team is inspired, maybe more than ever, about the important purpose of our business, to improve the lives and businesses of our members.

Now I'd like to turn our attention to our results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Total revenues for the quarter were $799.9 million, an increase of 1.4% over the comparable prior-year period. Net merchandise sales were $768.4 million, an increase of 1.8% over the prior-year period. Currency fluctuations in our markets had a $19.3 million, or 250 basis point, negative impact on net merchandise sales for the quarter. Comparable net merchandise sales decreased by 3.6% with currency fluctuations impacting comparable sales negatively by 2.5%.

By segment, in Central America where we had 25 clubs at quarter end, including 3 clubs opened since May 2019, net merchandise sales increased 1.2%, with a 6.4% decrease in comparable net merchandise sales. Our comparable net merchandise sales were negatively impacted by significant traffic reductions in our warehouse clubs due to the various local government travel restrictions I referenced earlier. Additionally, as expected, we've seen sales transfer from our existing warehouse clubs to our recently opened warehouse clubs.

In the Caribbean region where we had 13 clubs at quarter end, total net merchandise sales grew 9.6% with comparable net merchandise sales growth of 6.4%. Our Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Jamaica markets led the way in the segment with 21.4%, 16.4% and 11.8% growth for the third quarter ended May 31, 2020. In the Dominican Republic our net merchandise sales growth was primarily attributable to the opening of our fifth club in June 2019 and strong comparable sales growth. Jamaica and Trinidad comped strongly for the quarter with the same number of clubs as last year.

In Columbia where we currently have 7 clubs, net merchandise sales decreased 14.5% for the quarter and there was a decrease in comparable net merchandise sales of 14.8%. The impact of currency on total and comparable net merchandise sales in Columbia was significant, at negative 18.7% and 18.3% for the quarter, respectively.

Turning to merchandise, in terms of merchandising categories, we continue to experience strong growth in our foods and fresh categories, driven primarily by growth in health and beauty, groceries and produce departments. Due to shifting purchasing patterns during the pandemic, in early Q3 we experienced a shift compared to the same period last year away from nonessential categories such as apparel, housewares and hardware. However, as Q3 progressed and continuing into Q4, we've seen reversals of this trend. Additionally, due to safety protocols and restrictions in place, departments such as food services, tires and optical centers were negatively affected by the impact of the pandemic. Again, as Q3 progressed, we've seen some improvements in our food service, optical and tire departments because of easing of restrictions in some markets.

Now I'd like to turn to membership. Our total number of membership accounts decreased 2.2% when comparing the number of accounts as of May 31, 2020 versus May 31, 2019. Similarly, our trailing-12-months renewal rate was 82.5% and 85% for the periods ended May 31, 2020 and May 31, 2019, respectively. We believe the primary contributing factor to this overall decrease is the reduced warehouse club traffic from COVID-19 restrictions, as we previously mentioned. Historically, our members would primarily renew at or near the time of expiration while at the register in club, so reduction in traffic obviously can impact this practice.

Columbia had the largest decline, of 8.3%, followed by a decline in Central America of 1.4%. The Caribbean partially offset these declines with a 1.1% growth in membership accounts. To date, Columbia and Central America have been the hardest hit regions for the most part in terms of the severity and duration of the governmental restrictions. However, due to the notable increase of online traffic and the new visibility of inventory online and the opportunity to shop through our Click & Go program, membership signups and renewals completed online have also been steadily increasing.

Despite the decrease in membership accounts, membership income increased 3-point -- excuse me, 3% during the quarter. The growth in membership income during fiscal year 2020 in our Central America segment is primarily the result of the opening of 3 new warehouse clubs: Santiago de Veraguas and Metropark in Panama, and San Cristobal in Guatemala. During calendar 2019, Platinum Membership launched in 2 Central American markets, which also contributed to the increase in membership income. While it didn't have an impact in Q3, it's important to note that we launched the Platinum Membership program in Columbia during the month of June.

In our Caribbean market, membership income growth was primarily attributable to the opening of the new Bolivar warehouse club in the Dominican Republic in June 2019. In the past calendar year Platinum Membership launched in 3 Caribbean markets.

Membership income in Columbia declined in the third quarter due to the decline in total Columbia membership accounts, which we believe is primarily driven by the reduction in traffic caused by the pandemic. Johns Hopkins University data indicates within our operating market that currently Columbia has the highest reported COVID-19 cases, exceeding over 106,000 cases as of July 3, 2020.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 decreased 9.9% to $12.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share compared to $14.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the comparable period last year. As a reminder, we ended this quarter with 45 warehouse clubs compared to 42 clubs at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. The new clubs include 1 in Panama, referred to as Metropark; 1 in the