PriceSmart, Inc.

PRICESMART, INC.

(PSMT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Arroyo LLP: PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit

0
05/28/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between October 26, 2017 and October 25, 2018. PriceSmart owns and operates membership-shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/pricesmart-inc/

PriceSmart Accused of Misleading Investors

According to the complaint, in 2017, PriceSmart disclosed how it experienced a lack of availability of U.S. dollars in certain markets, including Trinidad, which impedes its ability to convert local currencies to settle U.S. dollar liabilities and increases its foreign exchange exposure to any devaluation of the local currency relative to the U.S. dollar. In subsequent quarterly and annual filings, PriceSmart reported revenue, net income, and cash and cash equivalents. However, those filings were false, as they failed to disclose that PriceSmart invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits and then improperly classified then as cash and cash equivalents. In October 2018, PriceSmart announced the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Jose Luis Laparte, and further disclosed that certain financial statements would have to be restated to correct the balance sheet misclassification of certain assets. On this news, PriceSmart's stock fell over 15% to close at $69.16 per share on October 26, 2018, and continues to fall.

PriceSmart Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 244 M
EBIT 2019 113 M
Net income 2019 68,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 23,31
P/E ratio 2020 20,75
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capitalization 1 616 M
Chart PRICESMART, INC.
Duration : Period :
PriceSmart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRICESMART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 83,0 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sherry Scheherazade Bahrambeygui Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Price Executive Chairman
William J. Naylon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Maarten O. Jager CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Laura Santana Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRICESMART, INC.-10.46%1 616
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION21.40%108 782
THE TJX COMPANIES15.38%62 705
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V10.07%50 416
TARGET CORPORATION23.42%41 789
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION12.84%31 609
