Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Prima Industrie SpA    PRI   IT0003124663

PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA

(PRI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prima Industrie : Change in Corporate Events Timetable 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 11:48am EDT

BORSA ITALIANA - STAR segment

PRESS RELEASE

CHANGE IN CORPORATE EVENTS TIMETABLE 2019

Collegno (Turin), April 16th 2019 -Prima Industrie S.p.A. informs that the Board of Directors amended the Corporate Events Timetable 2019 as follows:

The meeting of the Board of Directors for the approval of the Interim Financial Report at 3/31/2019, previously scheduled on May 8th 2019, has been rescheduled to May 14th 2019.

PRIMA INDUSTRIE heads a leading Group in developing, manufacturing and marketing of laser systems for industrial applications, sheet metal processing machinery, as well as industrial electronics and laser technologies.

The parent company Prima Industrie S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1999 (MTA- STAR segment).

With 40 years of experience the Group can count on about 13,000 machines installed in more than 80 countries worldwide and is among the main worldwide manufacturers in its own reference market.

The Group has about 1,800 employees and manufacturing sites in Italy (PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A, PRIMA ELECTRO S.p.A), Finland (FINN-POWER Oy), USA (Convergent Photonics Llc, PRIMA POWER LASERDYNE Llc.) and China (PRIMA POWER SUZHOU Co. Ltd.). Remarkable is as well its direct commercial and after-sales presence in BRIC, NAFTA, European Union and other emerging Asian countries.

The Prima Industrie Group is structured on 3 Business Units:

Laser and sheet metal processing machines (Prima Power):including design, manufacturing and marketing of:

-Laser machines for cutting, welding and drilling of 3D and 2D components.

-Machines for sheet metal treatment by means of mechanical tools (punching machines, combined punching/shearing systems, combined punching/laser cutting systems, panel benders and automation systems).

Industrial electronics and laser technologies (Prima Electro):including development, manufacturing and marketing of power and control electronics, and of high-powerlaser sources for industrial applications, destined both to the Group machines and to third parties.

Additive Manufacturing (Prima Additive):dedicated to the design, production and marketing of turnkey solutions for the main technologies in the field of Additive Manufacturing; Prima Additive's product range includes both Additive Manufacturing technologies: Powder Bed Fusion - PBF (powder bed fusion) and Direct Metal Deposition - DMD (direct deposition of metals), as well as the related application support and services.

For further information:

PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A.

Studio Mailander

Chiara Roncolini

Ufficio Stampa

Investor Relator

tel. 011 5527311

tel. 011 4103204

Bruno Caprioli

ir@primaindustrie.com

335 5901402

- caprioli@mailander.it

Carlo Dotta

333 2306748

- c.dotta@mailander.it

Disclaimer

Prima Industrie S.p.A. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 15:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
11:48aPRIMA INDUSTRIE : Change in Corporate Events Timetable 2019
PU
08:48aPRIMA INDUSTRIE : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting April 15-16th 2019
PU
02/26PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA : annual earnings release
01/07PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Events Timetable for 2019
PU
2018PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Suspension of the treasury shares program
PU
2018PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
2018PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
2018PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
2018PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
2018PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 477 M
EBIT 2019 38,4 M
Net income 2019 25,8 M
Debt 2019 61,4 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 8,45
P/E ratio 2020 7,70
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 218 M
Chart PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
Duration : Period :
Prima Industrie SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,8 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ezio Giovanni Basso Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Domenico Peiretti Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Gianfranco Carbonato Executive Chairman
Davide Danieli Manager-Administration & Finance
Rafic Youssef Mansour Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA20.64%246
FANUC CORP34.25%39 325
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES31.86%36 411
ATLAS COPCO30.40%35 550
FORTIVE CORPORATION29.80%29 387
INGERSOLL-RAND24.94%27 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About