Prima Industrie : Change in Corporate Events Timetable 2019

BORSA ITALIANA - STAR segment

PRESS RELEASE

CHANGE IN CORPORATE EVENTS TIMETABLE 2019

Collegno (Turin), April 16th 2019 -Prima Industrie S.p.A. informs that the Board of Directors amended the Corporate Events Timetable 2019 as follows:

The meeting of the Board of Directors for the approval of the Interim Financial Report at 3/31/2019, previously scheduled on May 8th 2019, has been rescheduled to May 14th 2019.

PRIMA INDUSTRIE heads a leading Group in developing, manufacturing and marketing of laser systems for industrial applications, sheet metal processing machinery, as well as industrial electronics and laser technologies.

The parent company Prima Industrie S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1999 (MTA- STAR segment).

With 40 years of experience the Group can count on about 13,000 machines installed in more than 80 countries worldwide and is among the main worldwide manufacturers in its own reference market.

The Group has about 1,800 employees and manufacturing sites in Italy (PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A, PRIMA ELECTRO S.p.A), Finland (FINN-POWER Oy), USA (Convergent Photonics Llc, PRIMA POWER LASERDYNE Llc.) and China (PRIMA POWER SUZHOU Co. Ltd.). Remarkable is as well its direct commercial and after-sales presence in BRIC, NAFTA, European Union and other emerging Asian countries.

The Prima Industrie Group is structured on 3 Business Units:

Laser and sheet metal processing machines (Prima Power):including design, manufacturing and marketing of:

-Laser machines for cutting, welding and drilling of 3D and 2D components.

-Machines for sheet metal treatment by means of mechanical tools (punching machines, combined punching/shearing systems, combined punching/laser cutting systems, panel benders and automation systems).

Industrial electronics and laser technologies (Prima Electro):including development, manufacturing and marketing of power and control electronics, and of high-powerlaser sources for industrial applications, destined both to the Group machines and to third parties.

Additive Manufacturing (Prima Additive):dedicated to the design, production and marketing of turnkey solutions for the main technologies in the field of Additive Manufacturing; Prima Additive's product range includes both Additive Manufacturing technologies: Powder Bed Fusion - PBF (powder bed fusion) and Direct Metal Deposition - DMD (direct deposition of metals), as well as the related application support and services.

For further information: