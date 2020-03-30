Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Prima Industrie SpA    PRI   IT0003124663

PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA

(PRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/30 04:34:18 am
12.85 EUR   -1.15%
03:58aPRIMA INDUSTRIE : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/17PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Cancellation of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/04PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prima Industrie : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 03:58am EDT

BORSA ITALIANA - STAR segment

PRESS RELEASE

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Collegno (Turin), March 30th 2020 - Prima Industrie Meeting will take place on May 11, 2020 (1st call) and

S.p.A. informs that the Ordinary Shareholders' May 12, 2020 (2nd call).

A Notice of call will follow, containing more information, including modes and procedures for attending the aforementioned Shareholders' Meeting.

PRIMA INDUSTRIE heads a leading Group in developing, manufacturing and marketing of laser systems for industrial applications, sheet metal processing machinery, as well as industrial electronics and laser technologies.

The parent company Prima Industrie S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1999 (MTA- STAR segment).

With 40 years of experience the Group can count on about 13,000 machines installed in more than 80 countries worldwide and is among the main worldwide manufacturers in its own reference market.

The Group has over 1,750 employees and manufacturing sites in Italy, Finland, USA and China. Remarkable is as well its direct commercial and after-sales presence in BRIC, NAFTA, European Union and other emerging Asian countries.

The Prima Industrie Group is structured on 3 Business Units:

Laser and sheet metal processing machines (Prima Power):including design, manufacturing and marketing of:

  • Laser machines for cutting, welding and drilling of 3D and 2D components.
  • Machines for sheet metal treatment by means of mechanical tools (punching machines, combined punching/shearing systems, combined punching/laser cutting systems, panel benders and automation systems).
    Industrial electronics and laser technologies (Prima Electro):including development, manufacturing and marketing of power and control electronics, and of high-powerlaser sources for industrial applications, destined both to the Group machines and to third parties.
    Additive Manufacturing (Prima Additive):dedicated to the design, production and marketing of turnkey solutions for the main technologies in the field of Additive Manufacturing; Prima Additive's product range includes both Additive Manufacturing technologies: Powder Bed Fusion - PBF (powder bed fusion) and Direct Metal Deposition - DMD (direct deposition of metals), as well as the related application support and services.

For further information:

PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A.

Studio Mailander

Chiara Roncolini

Ufficio Stampa

Investor Relator

tel. 011 5527311

tel. 011 4103204

Carlo Dotta

ir@primaindustrie.com

333 2306748 -

c.dotta@mailander.it

Disclaimer

Prima Industrie S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 07:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
03:58aPRIMA INDUSTRIE : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/17PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Cancellation of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/04PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA : annual earnings release
01/15PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Events Timetable for 2020
PU
2019PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Interim Financial Report as at September 30, 2019
PU
2019PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Interim Financial Report at 30/06/2019
PU
2019PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Interim Report as at 31/03/2019
PU
2019PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Change in Corporate Events Timetable 2019
PU
2019PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting April 15-16th 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 432 M
EBIT 2019 14,8 M
Net income 2019 5,05 M
Debt 2019 108 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 39,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 135 M
Chart PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
Duration : Period :
Prima Industrie SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,25  €
Last Close Price 13,00  €
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ezio Giovanni Basso Co-Managing Director & Director
Domenico Peiretti Co-Managing Director & Director
Gianfranco Carbonato Executive Chairman
Davide Danieli Manager-Administration & Finance
Rafic Youssef Mansour Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA-20.73%150
ATLAS COPCO AB-15.71%36 902
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.67%32 447
SMC CORPORATION4.66%29 141
FANUC CORPORATION6.08%26 993
INGERSOLL-RAND-37.80%19 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group