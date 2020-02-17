Primary Health Properties : Application for listing re scrip dividend

Log in
02/17/2020 | 10:07am EST
Regulatory Story
Application for listing re scrip dividend
Released 15:02 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2539D
Primary Health Properties PLC
17 February 2020

Primary Health Properties PLC

('PHP' or the 'Company')

In connection with the scrip dividend offer made in respect of the first quarterly interim dividend for 2020 of 1.475 pence per ordinary share announced on 2 January 2020 ('Scrip Offer'), the Company announces that it has received valid elections from shareholders holding a total of 74,145,986 ordinary shares of 12.5p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') resulting in a requirement to issue 647,539 new Ordinary Shares ('New Shares').

PHP has therefore made application for the New Shares to be issued in connection with the Scrip Offer to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange respectively. Admission of the New Shares is expected to be effective on 21 February 2020.

For further information:

Primary Health Properties PLC

Paul Wright, Nexus Management Services Limited,Company Secretary +44(0) 20 7451 7050

LEI: 213800Y5CJHXOATK7X11


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCUBVSRRWUUAAR
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Application for listing re scrip dividend - RNS

Primary Health Properties plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 15:06:08 UTC
