Primary Health Properties : Application for listing re scrip dividend

Primary Health Properties PLC

('PHP' or the 'Company')

In connection with the scrip dividend offer made in respect of the first quarterly interim dividend for 2020 of 1.475 pence per ordinary share announced on 2 January 2020 ('Scrip Offer'), the Company announces that it has received valid elections from shareholders holding a total of 74,145,986 ordinary shares of 12.5p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') resulting in a requirement to issue 647,539 new Ordinary Shares ('New Shares').

PHP has therefore made application for the New Shares to be issued in connection with the Scrip Offer to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange respectively. Admission of the New Shares is expected to be effective on 21 February 2020.

