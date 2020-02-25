ASX Announcement: FY19 Interim Results Announcement

ASX Announcement: 25 February 2020

INTERIM 2020 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

PRIME MEDIA GROUP (ASX:PRT) today released its interim financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

STATUTORY RESULTS SUMMARY

Total revenue $90.8M, down 7.2% on the prior year

EBITDA $11.5M, down 47.4% on the prior year

Operating costs flat excluding one-off transaction costs of $1.5M and application of AASB 16 Leases

one-off transaction costs of $1.5M and application of AASB 16 Statutory profit after tax of $4.5M, down 56.2% on prior year

CORE NET PROFIT AFTER TAX

$5.5M, within market guidance

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Net operating cashflow up $5.6M or 71.4% on prior year

Net cash of $3.3M at 31 December 2019 (excluding application of AASB 16 Leases)

Prime Media Group Limited (Prime) confirms its core net profit after tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 of $5.5M is within market guidance. Prime's statutory net profit after tax of $4.5M, declined $5.7M or 56.2% on the prior period.

Advertising revenue declined $6.9M or 7.4% on the prior period consistent with further audience declines across all markets. Encouragingly, Prime maintained its market leading 41.2 audience share* during the half year period despite Prime's revenue in regional New South Wales and Victoria declining 7.8%, compared to the market decline of 7.2%.

Cost of sales included an increase in affiliation fees payable to the Seven Network. Operating costs remain a focus having increased by $803,000 or 3.1% on the prior period. The increase included $1.5M one-off transaction costs associated with the proposed scheme of arrangement with the Seven Network and a reduction in costs of $805,000 from the initial application of AASB 16 Leases. Operating costs excluding transaction costs and the impact of AASB 16 Leases were flat against the prior year.

Net cash flow from operating activities increased by $5.6M to $13.5M for the half-year. The increase on prior year was in part due to one-off transitional spectrum licence fees made in the prior year of $6,215,000. Capital expenditure of $278,000 on property, plant and equipment was lower than prior periods and is expected to increase in the second half of the financial year.

