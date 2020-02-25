Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Prime Media Group Limited    PRT   AU000000PRT5

PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

(PRT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/26
0.145 AUD   --.--%
02/25ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : FY19 Interim Results Presentation
PU
02/25ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Appendix 4D and FY19 Interim Financial Report
PU
02/25ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : FY19 Interim Results Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ASX Announcement: FY19 Interim Results Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 11:28pm EST

ASX Announcement: 25 February 2020

INTERIM 2020 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

PRIME MEDIA GROUP (ASX:PRT) today released its interim financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

STATUTORY RESULTS SUMMARY

  • Total revenue $90.8M, down 7.2% on the prior year
  • EBITDA $11.5M, down 47.4% on the prior year
  • Operating costs flat excluding one-off transaction costs of $1.5M and application of AASB 16 Leases
  • Statutory profit after tax of $4.5M, down 56.2% on prior year

CORE NET PROFIT AFTER TAX

  • $5.5M, within market guidance

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

  • Net operating cashflow up $5.6M or 71.4% on prior year
  • Net cash of $3.3M at 31 December 2019 (excluding application of AASB 16 Leases)

Prime Media Group Limited (Prime) confirms its core net profit after tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 of $5.5M is within market guidance. Prime's statutory net profit after tax of $4.5M, declined $5.7M or 56.2% on the prior period.

Advertising revenue declined $6.9M or 7.4% on the prior period consistent with further audience declines across all markets. Encouragingly, Prime maintained its market leading 41.2 audience share* during the half year period despite Prime's revenue in regional New South Wales and Victoria declining 7.8%, compared to the market decline of 7.2%.

Cost of sales included an increase in affiliation fees payable to the Seven Network. Operating costs remain a focus having increased by $803,000 or 3.1% on the prior period. The increase included $1.5M one-off transaction costs associated with the proposed scheme of arrangement with the Seven Network and a reduction in costs of $805,000 from the initial application of AASB 16 Leases. Operating costs excluding transaction costs and the impact of AASB 16 Leases were flat against the prior year.

Net cash flow from operating activities increased by $5.6M to $13.5M for the half-year. The increase on prior year was in part due to one-off transitional spectrum licence fees made in the prior year of $6,215,000. Capital expenditure of $278,000 on property, plant and equipment was lower than prior periods and is expected to increase in the second half of the financial year.

PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED ABN 97 000 764 867

Suite 132, Jones Bay Wharf, 26-32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont NSW 2009

www.primemedia.com.au

Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ian Audsley said, "As widely reported, it has been a difficult time in regional Australia over the past 6 months. Regional television advertising markets were challenged by a confluence of events as early as October 2019 when we reported the Tamworth fires in Northern NSW. Trading conditions have not improved in the current quarter and forecasting is difficult given the short trading conditions.

As previously reported, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be a key focus for Prime in the lead up to the Olympic broadcast later this year. The Olympic broadcast has attracted significant interest from national advertising sponsors, with major advertising packages being negotiated.

Local advertising markets continue to be influenced by local conditions and competition for local advertisers from platforms such as Facebook and Google.

Prime held net cash at 31 December of $3.3M excluding interest bearing lease liabilities brought to account under AASB 16 Leases. Prime's Board once again reviewed the company's ongoing capital requirements and after much discussion, decided to not reinstate the payment of dividends, given the sustained decline in advertising revenue across the sector.

Core earnings before interest tax depreciation & amortisation (EBITDA) for the 2020 financial year is expected to be between $22.0M and $24.0M, while core net profit after tax is expected to be in the range of $8.0M to $10.0M".

*Audience data source: Regional TAM | 3 Aggregated markets of NNSW, SNSW & VIC combined | Total People | Consolidated data

------------------------------------ ENDS -----------------------------------------

INVESTOR BRIEFING

A telephone briefing will be held for shareholders and the investment community at 9:00am (AEST) tomorrow (26 February 2020). The teleconference details are as follows:

Sydney:

(02) 9193 3706

John Palisi

Toll free Australia:

1800 573 793

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Conference code:

2272256

john.palisi@primemedia.com.au

PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED ABN 97 000 764 867

Suite 132, Jones Bay Wharf, 26-32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont NSW 2009

www.primemedia.com.au

Disclaimer

Prime Media Group Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 04:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
02/25ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : FY19 Interim Results Presentation
PU
02/25ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Appendix 4D and FY19 Interim Financial Report
PU
02/25ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : FY19 Interim Results Announcement
PU
02/13ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Resignation of Director - Ms Robbie Sefton
PU
02/13ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Final Director's Interest - Ms Robbie Sefton
PU
2019SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Prime Media deal not opposed
AQ
2019ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : ACCC decision not to oppose Seven Prime Merger
PU
2019ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Prime Scheme Update and ACCC Decision
PU
2019ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Update on Proposed PRIME Scheme of Arrangement – Supple..
PU
2019ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Update on Proposed PRIME Scheme of Arrangement
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 216 M
EBIT 2020 15,3 M
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 19,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
EV / Sales2021 0,11x
Capitalization 53,1 M
Chart PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prime Media Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,18  AUD
Last Close Price 0,15  AUD
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Craig Audsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter John Macourt Chairman
John Palisi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Richard Neal Independent Non-Executive Director
Cass A. O'Connor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED-11.76%36
FOX CORPORATION-6.42%20 941
DISCOVERY, INC.-13.53%19 230
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-0.47%5 384
HUYA INC.8.58%4 267
TEGNA INC.0.48%3 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group