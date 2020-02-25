Log in
ASX Announcement: FY19 Interim Results Presentation

02/25/2020 | 11:28pm EST

Investor briefing on 26 February 2020

Interim financial result for the period ended 31 December 2019

HALF-YEAR RESULT 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

  • CORE NET PROFIT*: $5.5 million within market guidance.
  • STATUTORY PROFIT: $4.5 million, down 56.2% on prior period.
  • TOTAL REVENUE: $90.8 million down 7.2% on prior period:
    • Advertising revenue in the aggregated market of New South Wales and Victoria back $6.9 million or 7.8% compared to the market decline of 7.2% in the same period^
    • Total advertising revenue share: market leading 41.2 share points^
  • EBITDA: $11.5 million down 47.4% on prior period.
  • OPERATING COSTS: up $0.8K or 3.1% on prior period includes:
    • $1.5 million transaction costs and $0.8 million reduction in operating costs from the application of AASB 16 Leases.
    • Normalised operating costs were flat year against the prior year.
  • NET OPERATING CASHFLOW: $13.5 million, up $5.6 million or 71.4%:
    • Prior year includes one-off transitional spectrum licence fees of $6.2 million.
  • NET CASH (pre AASB 16): $3.3 million. Capex during the period of $0.3 million was unusually low and is expected to increase in the second half of the financial year.
  • Core net profit is a non IFRS measure that in the opinion of the Directors is useful in understanding and appraising the company's performance.
    ^ Source: KPMG three aggregated regional markets of Northern New South Wales, Southern New South Wales and Victoria industry data

APPLICATION OF NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

  • AASB 16 LEASES
    • The Group adopted AASB 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption
    • Right-ofuse asset: $5.0M
    • Lease liabilities: $5.2M
    • Reduction in 1H20 operating expenses: $805,000
    • Increase in 1H20 depreciation: $808,000
    • Operating costs excluding transaction costs of $1.5M and pre-AASB 16 Leases were flat compared to the prior year.

OUTLOOK

  • Regional markets remain challenged. No change to trading environment January through March 2020
  • Tokyo Olympics will be a key focus in the lead up to the broadcast
  • Overall declines in regional advertising revenue markets expected to continue for remainder of FY20
  • Full-yearCore EBITDA range of $22.0 million to $24.0 million
  • Full-yearCore NPAT range maintained between $8.0 million to $10.0 million
  • Capital requirements: after much discussion, your Board decided to not reinstate the payment of dividends, given sustained decline in advertising revenue across the sector

Disclaimer

Prime Media Group Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 04:27:01 UTC
