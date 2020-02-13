Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/13
ASX Announcement: Final Director's Interest - Ms Robbie Sefton

02/13/2020 | 07:09pm EST

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Prime Media Group Limited

ABN

97 000 764 867

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Ms Robbie Sefton

Date of last notice

8 April 2019

Date that director ceased to be director

13 February 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Prime Media Group Limited published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 00:08:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 216 M
EBIT 2020 15,3 M
Net income 2020 16,3 M
Finance 2020 19,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,44x
P/E ratio 2021 3,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,12x
Capitalization 56,8 M
Chart PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prime Media Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,18  AUD
Last Close Price 0,16  AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Craig Audsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter John Macourt Chairman
John Palisi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Richard Neal Independent Non-Executive Director
Cass A. O'Connor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED-8.82%40
FOX CORPORATION1.62%22 726
DISCOVERY, INC.-7.30%20 533
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.6.42%5 772
HUYA INC.16.94%4 595
TEGNA INC.-2.34%3 588
