ASX Announcement: Resignation of Director - Ms Robbie Sefton

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Sydney, Thursday, 13 February 2020: Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) advises that Ms Robbie Sefton has resigned her position as a non-executive director of the company.
Ms. Sefton said "I have today resigned my directorship with Prime Media Group to focus on my private business interests in regional Australia. And though I leave the company at a time when the traditional media sector is challenged, I have confidence that the Prime Board will navigate the future successfully".
Chairman of PRIME MEDIA, Mr Peter Macourt said:
"I would like to thank Robbie for her diligent contribution and I wish her success in her future endeavours".
Contact:
Ian Audsley
Chief Executive Officer
Ph. +61 2 85145750
PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED ABN 97 000 764 867
Suite 132, Jones Bay Wharf, 26-32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont NSW 2009
www.primemedia.com.au
Disclaimer
Prime Media Group Limited published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 00:08:01 UTC