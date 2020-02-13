ASX Announcement: Resignation of Director - Ms Robbie Sefton

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Sydney, Thursday, 13 February 2020: Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) advises that Ms Robbie Sefton has resigned her position as a non-executive director of the company.

Ms. Sefton said "I have today resigned my directorship with Prime Media Group to focus on my private business interests in regional Australia. And though I leave the company at a time when the traditional media sector is challenged, I have confidence that the Prime Board will navigate the future successfully".

Chairman of PRIME MEDIA, Mr Peter Macourt said:

"I would like to thank Robbie for her diligent contribution and I wish her success in her future endeavours".

Contact:

Ian Audsley

Chief Executive Officer

Ph. +61 2 85145750

PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED ABN 97 000 764 867

Suite 132, Jones Bay Wharf, 26-32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont NSW 2009

www.primemedia.com.au