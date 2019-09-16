Nutritional High Announces Distribution Agreement With Prime Care's Nuvata Brand

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutritional High International Inc. ("Nutritional High" or the "Company") (CSE: EAT, OTCQB: SPLIF) is pleased to announce a California distribution partnership with Prime Care Inc. to distribute Nuvata cannabis vaporizers, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Calyx Brands (“Calyx”).



Calyx will distribute Nuvata’s signature Mind-Body vaporizers featuring specialized combinations of cannabinoids and terpenoids that enable users to enhance their state of mind and body in order to achieve specific effects. Through Calyx’s expansive distribution network, Nuvata will have access to over 500 dispensaries in California.

Customers and press are already singing the praises of Nuvata’s Mind-Body product line of vaporizers which deliver terpene-rich, naturally flavored cannabis oil with high THC and complimenting CBD levels for optimum balance. The series offers six experiences that range from Full Mind to Full Body, each experience has a supporting flavor profile.

“Cannabis users today want tailored experiences that help them achieve specific moods,” said Andy Singh, Founder and CEO of Nuvata. “Nuvata’s vapes tailor and sync up the mind and body experience. Our vaporizers are fashionable, efficient, and inconspicuous, the customer focuses on their mind-body experience rather than the logistics of consumption and worries of stigmatization. Our aim is to take the next leap forward in vaping, while at the same time delivering an affordable price point.”

According to BDS Analytics*, vaping products now account for more than $72M in monthly sales in California. In April, vaping products grew 36% year over year from the same period in 2018 to nearly equal cannabis flower sales of $78M, which saw -3% year over year growth from the same period in 2018.

“California consumers have grown tired of the traditional, 510-threaded, distillate vape cart,” said Dakota Sullivan, CEO of Calyx Brands. “Functional vaping is an area of tremendous interest, especially among young professionals. Nuvata, with its beautifully-designed, disposable carts at a price point half that of the category pioneer, stands to become a major beneficiary of this trend.”

*BDS April, 2019 Dataset

PLEASE VISIT CALYX BRANDS AT “HALL OF FLOWERS,” Booth B319

SEPTEMBER 18TH & 19TH, SONOMA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS,

SANTA ROSA, CA.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products under recognized brands in the cannabis products industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively with licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

The Company follows a vertically integrated model with a fully developed strategy for acquisitions in extraction, production, sales, and distribution sectors of the cannabis industry. Nutritional High has brought its flagship FLÏ™ edibles and extracts product line from production to market through its wholly owned subsidiaries in California and Oregon, as well as Colorado where its FLÏ™ products are manufactured by a third-party licensed producer. In California, the Company distributes its products and products manufactured by other leading producers through its wholly owned distributor Calyx Brands Inc. and is entering the Nevada, Washington State and Canadian markets in the near future.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com .

About Nuvata:

Nuvata is a brand of Prime Care Inc., founded by Andy Singh. Launched in April 2019, Nuvata’s Mind-Body spectrum vaporizers deliver tailored, premium, and easy to control cannabis experiences enjoyed by both experienced and new cannabis customers. Nuvata is available throughout California. Learn more at Nuvata.co and follow on Instagram

