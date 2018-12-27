PrimeEnergy : Corporation Announces Change in Name and Reduction of Shares

On December 21, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors approved amendments to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation, effective as of December 21, 2018 which included the following changes:

Change of name of the Company to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Reduction to the number of shares of Common Stock, par value $.10 per share, which the corporation shall have authority to issue to Two Million Eight Hundred Ten Thousand (2,810,000) shares.

PrimeEnergy is an independent oil and gas company actively engaged in acquiring, developing and producing oil and gas, and providing oilfield services, primarily in Texas, Oklahoma and West Virginia. The Company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol PNRG. If you have any questions on this release, please contact Connie Ng at (713) 735-0000 ext 6416.

