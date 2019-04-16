PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation : Announces Revision to Oil and Gas Production Table

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) announced today the
following audited results for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Increase /
(Decrease)
|
Revenues (In 000’s)
|
|
$
|
118,100
|
|
$
|
89,310
|
|
$
|
28,790
|
|
Net Income (In 000’s)
|
|
$
|
14,529
|
|
$
|
41,998
|
|
$
|
(27,469
|
)
|
Earnings per Common Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
6.96
|
|
$
|
18.99
|
|
$
|
(12.03
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
5.11
|
|
$
|
14.18
|
|
$
|
(9.07
|
)
|
Shares Used in Calculation of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic EPS
|
|
|
2,089,055
|
|
|
2,211,985
|
|
|
(122,930
|
)
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
|
2,844,196
|
|
|
2,962,788
|
|
|
(118,592
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets at December 31, 2018 were $255,052,000 compared to
$246,765,000 at December 31, 2017. In 2018, PrimeEnergy participated in
drilling 28 gross (6.1 net) wells of which all were successfully
completed. Proved reserves at December 31, 2018 were 6,414,000 barrels
of oil, 2,719,000 barrels of natural gas liquids and 21,189,000 thousand
cubic feet of natural gas; or 12,665,000 barrels of oil equivalents
(“Boe”) with 99% of these reserves developed.
Oil and gas production and the average prices received (excluding gains
and losses from derivatives) for the years ended December 31, 2018 and
2017, including revised revenue amounts (in bold below),
were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Increase /
(Decrease)
|
|
Increase /
(Decrease)
|
Barrels of Oil Produced
|
|
|
1,187,000
|
|
|
1,004,000
|
|
|
183,000
|
|
|
18.2
|
%
|
Average Price Received
|
|
$
|
60.46
|
|
$
|
49.85
|
|
$
|
10.61
|
|
|
21.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil Revenue (In 000’s)
|
|
$
|
71,766
|
|
$
|
50,041
|
|
$
|
21,725
|
|
|
43.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mcf of Gas Sold
|
|
|
3,735,000
|
|
|
3,571,000
|
|
|
164,000
|
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
Average Price Received
|
|
$
|
2.30
|
|
$
|
2.73
|
|
$
|
(0.43
|
)
|
|
(15.7
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gas Revenue (In 000’s)
|
|
$
|
8,590
|
|
$
|
9,745
|
|
$
|
(1,155
|
)
|
|
(11.90
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Barrels of Natural Gas Liquids Sold
|
|
|
463,000
|
|
|
305,000
|
|
|
158,000
|
|
|
51.8
|
%
|
Average Price Received
|
|
$
|
13.12
|
|
$
|
14.30
|
|
$
|
(1.18
|
)
|
|
(8.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids Revenue (In 000’s)
|
|
$
|
12,859
|
|
$
|
7,097
|
|
$
|
5,762
|
|
|
81.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Oil & Gas Revenue (In 000’s)
|
|
$
|
93,215
|
|
$
|
66,883
|
|
$
|
26,332
|
|
|
39.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PrimeEnergy is an independent oil and gas company actively engaged in
acquiring, developing and producing oil and gas, and providing oilfield
services, primarily in Texas, Oklahoma and West Virginia. The Company’s
common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol PNRG.
If you have any questions on this release, please contact Connie Ng at
(713) 735-0000 ext 6416.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Report contains forward-looking statements that are based on
management's current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such
as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes", "projects"
and "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions
are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These
statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to the safe
harbors created thereby. These statements are not guarantees of future
performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a
number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and,
therefore, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be
accurate. Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from what is
expressed or forecast in such statements due to various risks and
uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other
things, the possibility of drilling cost overruns and technical
difficulties, volatility of oil and gas prices, competition, risks
inherent in the Company's oil and gas operations, the inexact nature of
interpretation of seismic and other geological and geophysical data,
imprecision of reserve estimates, and the Company's ability to replace
and expand oil and gas reserves. Accordingly, stockholders and potential
investors are cautioned that certain events or circumstances could cause
actual results to differ materially from those projected.
