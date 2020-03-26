Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Primerica, Inc.    PRI

PRIMERICA, INC.

(PRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Primerica : Foundation Donates $175,000 to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 08:27pm EDT

Funding benefits non-profits to assist community needs

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), a leading provider of financial services to middle income families in North America, today announced that The Primerica Foundation has donated $175,000 to the COVID-19 relief efforts through grants to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation, American Red Cross, Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia and United Way of Greater Atlanta. The primary focus of this funding will go to relief efforts in Gwinnett County, GA and the greater Atlanta area, while the CDC donation will help it continue to lead the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Primerica’s top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our clients, representatives, employees, and the communities where we live and work,” said Kathryn Kieser, EVP, Chairman, and President of The Primerica Foundation. “Primerica is headquartered in Gwinnett County, and we are providing immediate support to non-profit organizations to address frontline needs throughout the County, especially the needs of the most vulnerable among us.”

Primerica is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is taking proactive steps to help ensure our employees are safe and our clients’ needs are met. We have successfully implemented a work from home plan, and about 85% of our approximately 1,800 employees in Gwinnett County are working remotely. We also expanded temporary sick leave coverage to provide an extra measure of support for employees who are unable to work due to COVID-19.

Equally important, our 130,000 life insurance licensed representatives are using video conferencing and other innovative technologies to provide the same level of exceptional service that our clients have come to expect. For more information on Primerica’s COVID-19 response efforts, see www.primerica.com.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in North America. Licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities and other financial products. Primerica insured approximately 5 million lives and had over 2 million client investment accounts at December 31, 2019. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2018. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI.” The Primerica Foundation is committed to supporting community causes, which contribute to the obtainment and preservation of self-sufficiency for the underserved and low-to moderate income families and individuals. The Primerica Foundation is the charitable arm of Primerica, Inc. with tax-exempt status under section 501 (c)(3) tax code.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PRIMERICA, INC.
08:27pPRIMERICA : Foundation Donates $175,000 to COVID-19 Relief Efforts
BU
02/28PRIMERICA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/21PRIMERICA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/11PRIMERICA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11PRIMERICA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
02/11PRIMERICA : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
BU
02/06PRIMERICA, INC. : annual earnings release
01/21PRIMERICA : Included in 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
BU
01/15PRIMERICA : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast
BU
01/06PRIMERICA : to Kick Off 2020 in Dallas
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 172 M
EBIT 2020 428 M
Net income 2020 363 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,82%
P/E ratio 2020 9,70x
P/E ratio 2021 8,65x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,57x
Capitalization 3 621 M
Chart PRIMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Primerica, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 120,25  $
Last Close Price 88,08  $
Spread / Highest target 68,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn J. Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter W. Schneider President
D. Richard Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory C. Pitts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alison S. Rand Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIMERICA, INC.-38.07%3 324
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.1.10%179 249
AIA GROUP LIMITED-0.16%105 830
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED0.57%93 681
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-26.56%33 952
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.88%31 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group