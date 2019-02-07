Primerica : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results, 2019 Share Repurchase Authorization and Increase in Stockholder Dividend
02/07/2019 | 04:16pm EST
Life insurance licensed representatives increase 4% to 130,736
Term Life net premiums grow 11%
Investment and Savings Products sales increase 8%
Net earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.99; return on
stockholders’ equity (ROE) of 23.8%
Adjusted operating EPS of $2.01; adjusted net operating income
return on adjusted stockholders’ equity (ROAE) of 24.0%
Board of Directors approves share repurchase program totaling $275
million; $225 million in repurchases expected in 2019
Board of Directors approves 36% increase in dividends to $0.34 per
share, payable March 15, 2019
Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) today announced financial results for the
fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Total revenues during
the quarter of $487.3 million increased 10% compared to the same quarter
in 2017. Net income during the quarter was $86.5 million, or $1.99 per
diluted share, compared with net income of $168.4 million, or $3.72 per
diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2017. The fourth quarter of
2017 included a tax benefit of $95.5 million, or $2.11 per diluted
share, to recognize the transition effect of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
of 2017 (Tax Reform). ROE for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 23.8%.
Adjusted operating revenues were $488.7 million, increasing 11% compared
to the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted net operating income was $87.6
million and adjusted operating EPS was $2.01, increasing $15.4 million,
or $0.41 per diluted share, respectively, year-over-year largely driven
by a lower corporate tax rate in 2018. During the fourth quarter of
2018, the full-year tax expense related to the Global Intangible
Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) component of Tax Reform was reduced from
approximately $4 million to $0.7 million based on regulations released
by the Department of Treasury in November 2018. This adjustment resulted
in a benefit of $0.07 per diluted share. ROAE for the fourth quarter of
2018 was 24.0%.
Results for both the quarter and the full year reflect solid Term Life
and Investment and Savings Products (ISP) performance. Comparing the
year ended December 31, 2018 to the prior year, net premiums increased
13%, average ISP client asset values increased 9% and ISP sales
increased 14%. Financial results also reflect the benefit of a lower
corporate tax rate due to Tax Reform. During 2018, the Company
repurchased $210 million of common stock and paid quarterly dividends
totaling $44 million because of strong cash flows generated by the
business.
“In 2018, we delivered double-digit revenue growth and maintained our
commitment to capital deployment,” said Glenn Williams, Chief Executive
Officer. “Our sales force remains focused on our mission to help
middle-income families achieve financial security. To support this
effort, we continue to improve our products and technology to enhance
the client experience and expand distribution capabilities for our
representatives. We enter 2019 with a renewed level of energy and
anticipation for success during a year that includes our biennial
convention.”
Fourth Quarter Distribution & Segment Results
Distribution Results
Q4 2018
Q4 2017
% Change
Life Licensed Sales Force (1)
130,736
126,121
4
%
Recruits
61,990
64,401
(4
)%
New Life-Licensed Representatives
11,052
11,902
(7
)%
Life Insurance Policies Issued
72,122
80,068
(10
)%
Life Productivity (2)
0.18
0.21
*
ISP Product Sales ($ billions)
$
1.74
$
1.60
8
%
Average Client Asset Values ($ billions)
$
61.01
$
59.91
2
%
(1)
End of period
(2)
Life productivity equals policies issued divided by the average
number of life insurance licensed representatives per month
*
Not calculated
Segment Results
Q4 2018
Q4 2017
% Change
($ in thousands)
Adjusted Operating Revenues: (1)
Term Life Insurance
$
291,941
$
263,031
11
%
Investment and Savings Products
164,924
148,509
11
%
Corporate and Other Distributed Products
31,831
30,323
5
%
Total adjusted operating revenues (1)
$
488,696
$
441,863
11
%
Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes:(1)
Term Life Insurance
$
72,117
$
68,237
6
%
Investment and Savings Products
45,647
46,982
(3
)%
Corporate and Other Distributed Products
(8,471
)
(8,209
)
3
%
Total adjusted operating income before income taxes (1)
$
109,293
$
107,010
2
%
(1)
See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and the segment
Operating Results Reconciliations at the end of this release for
additional information.
Life Insurance Licensed Sales Force At year-end,
there were 130,736 licensed life insurance representatives, which
reflected an increase of 4% compared to December 31, 2017. During the
fourth quarter of 2018, both recruits and new life licenses were down
slightly year-over-year, reflecting normal fluctuations in momentum.
Term Life Insurance Revenues of $291.9 million during
the fourth quarter increased 11% compared to the same quarter in 2017
and were driven by continued growth in net premiums. Persistency and
benefits and claims levels were generally in line with the prior year’s
fourth quarter, while insurance expenses increased $7.5 million.
Approximately half of this increase was due to a premium and retaliatory
tax benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 when Primerica Life
Insurance Company changed its state of domicile. The remainder is
attributable to supporting the growth of the business.
Term Life productivity for the quarter was 0.18 policies per life
insurance licensed representative per month and remained within the
historical range, although lower than recent levels. As a result, Term
Life insurance policies issued declined 10% year-over-year.
Investment and Savings Products Revenues of $164.9
million increased $16.4 million, or 11%, compared to the fourth quarter
of 2017. Approximately $6 million of this amount reflects revisions to
record-keeping platform contracts, which also resulted in a similar
increase in operating expenses. The increase in sales-based revenues and
expenses was higher than the related increase in revenue-generating
product sales driven by continued strength in variable annuities and
index annuities. The increase in asset-based revenues and expenses was
due to continued growth in average client asset values, most notably in
our managed accounts. During the quarter, average client asset values
were $61.0 billion, increasing 2% compared to the prior year, and net
client flows were $360 million. Canadian segregated fund DAC
amortization increased $2.6 million year-over-year as markets were under
pressure during the fourth quarter of 2018 in contrast to more favorable
market conditions during the fourth quarter of 2017.
Corporate and Other Distributed Products Adjusted
operating revenues were $31.8 million and adjusted operating losses
before income taxes were $8.5 million. Net investment income increased
5%, reflecting a larger invested asset portfolio partly offset by lower
portfolio yields. Compared to the same quarter last year, expenses
increased due to higher employee-related costs and other corporate
growth initiatives.
Taxes In the fourth quarter of 2018, the effective
income tax rate was 19.8% During the fourth quarter, the full year tax
expense related to the GILTI component of Tax Reform was reduced from $4
million to $0.7 million based on regulations released by the Department
of Treasury in November. The full year 2019 operating effective income
tax rate is expected to be relatively consistent with 2018 at
approximately 23%.
Capital Primerica has a strong balance sheet and
continues to be well-capitalized to meet future needs. Primerica Life
Insurance Company’s statutory risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was
estimated to be approximately 440% as of December 31, 2018.
Primerica’s strong capital generation enabled the Company’s Board of
Directors to authorize the repurchase of up to $275 million of its
common stock through June 30, 2020 (including $65 million that remained
under the previous share repurchase program as of December 31, 2018) and
approve a 36% increase in stockholder dividends to $0.34 per share
payable on March 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of February 20,
2019. The Company expects to repurchase $225 million of its common stock
during 2019.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures We report financial results in
accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We
also present adjusted direct premiums, other ceded premiums, adjusted
operating revenues, adjusted operating income before income taxes,
adjusted net operating income, adjusted stockholders’ equity and diluted
adjusted operating earnings per share. Adjusted direct premiums and
other ceded premiums are net of amounts ceded under coinsurance
transactions that were executed concurrent with our initial public
offering (IPO coinsurance transactions) for all periods presented. We
exclude amounts ceded under the IPO coinsurance transactions in
measuring adjusted direct premiums and other ceded premiums to present
meaningful comparisons of the actual premiums economically maintained by
the Company. Amounts ceded under the IPO coinsurance transactions will
continue to decline over time as policies terminate within this block of
business. Adjusted operating revenues, adjusted operating income before
income taxes, adjusted net operating income, and diluted adjusted
operating earnings per share exclude the impact of realized investment
gains (losses)1 and fair value mark-to-market (MTM)
investment adjustments2, including other-than-temporary
impairments (OTTI), for all periods presented. We exclude realized
investment gains (losses) and MTM investment adjustments in measuring
these non-GAAP financial measures to eliminate period-over-period
fluctuations that may obscure comparisons of operating results due to
items such as the timing of recognizing gains (losses) and market
pricing variations prior to an invested asset’s maturity or sale that
are not directly associated with the Company’s insurance operations. In
2017, we excluded from adjusted net operating income and
diluted adjusted operating earnings per share the one-time transition
impact of provisional amounts recognized from Tax Reform to present
meaningful and useful period-over-period comparisons that could be
distorted by the historically infrequent tax law change. In 2018, we
excluded from adjusted net operating income and diluted adjusted
operating earnings per share the one-time transition impact of
adjustments made to finalize the provisional amounts recognized from Tax
Reform. Adjusted stockholders’ equity excludes the impact of net
unrealized investment gains (losses) recorded in accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss) for all periods presented. We exclude
unrealized investment gains (losses) in measuring adjusted stockholders’
equity as unrealized gains (losses) from the Company’s
available-for-sale securities are largely caused by market movements in
interest rates and credit spreads that do not necessarily correlate with
the cash flows we will ultimately realize when an available-for-sale
security matures or is sold.
The definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the
definitions of similar measures used by other companies. Management uses
these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and
planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance.
Furthermore, management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures
may provide users with additional meaningful comparisons between current
results and results of prior periods as they are expected to be
reflective of the core ongoing business. These measures have
limitations, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a
substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP.
Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are attached to
this release.
____________________ 1 Beginning in the first quarter of
2018, MTM adjustments on investments held in equity securities are
recognized in total revenues measured in accordance with GAAP as
realized investment gains (losses) due to the adoption of Accounting
Standards Update No. 2016-01. Accordingly, we excluded the impact of MTM
adjustments on investments held in equity securities from adjusted
operating revenues and other non-GAAP financial measures.
2 Beginning in the first quarter of 2018, the MTM adjustment
on a deposit asset held in support of a 10% coinsurance agreement (the
10% deposit asset MTM) recognized under the deposit method of accounting
for GAAP has been excluded from adjusted operating revenues and other
non-GAAP financial measures. Prior year non-GAAP financial results have
not been recast as the 10% deposit asset MTM in the prior year was not
material.
PRIMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(In thousands)
Assets
Investments:
Fixed-maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value
$
2,069,635
$
1,927,842
Fixed-maturity security held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
970,390
737,150
Short-term investments available-for-sale, at fair value
8,171
-
Equity securities available-for-sale, at fair value
-
41,107
Equity securities, at fair value
37,679
-
Trading securities, at fair value
13,610
6,228
Policy loans
31,501
32,816
Total investments
3,130,986
2,745,143
Cash and cash equivalents
262,138
279,962
Accrued investment income
17,057
16,665
Reinsurance recoverables
4,141,569
4,205,173
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
2,133,920
1,951,892
Agent balances, due premiums and other receivables
265,258
229,522
Intangible assets, net
48,111
51,513
Income taxes
59,336
48,614
Other assets
341,172
359,347
Separate account assets
2,195,501
2,572,872
Total assets
$
12,595,048
$
12,460,703
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Future policy benefits
$
6,168,157
$
5,954,524
Unearned and advance premiums
15,587
15,423
Policy claims and other benefits payable
313,862
307,401
Other policyholders’ funds
370,644
363,061
Notes payable
373,661
373,288
Surplus note
969,685
736,381
Income taxes
187,104
177,468
Other liabilities
486,772
451,398
Payable under securities lending
52,562
89,786
Separate account liabilities
2,195,501
2,572,872
Total liabilities
11,133,535
11,041,602
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
427
443
Paid-in capital
-
-
Retained earnings
1,489,520
1,375,090
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax
(28,434
)
43,568
Total stockholders’ equity
1,461,513
1,419,101
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
12,595,048
$
12,460,703
PRIMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
2018
2017
(In thousands, except per-share amounts)
Revenues:
Direct premiums
$
673,605
$
650,906
Ceded premiums
(392,290
)
(397,318
)
Net premiums
281,315
253,588
Commissions and fees
171,961
154,105
Net investment income
21,760
19,459
Realized investment gains (losses), including OTTI
(1,651
)
1,079
Other, net
13,940
14,711
Total revenues
487,325
442,942
Benefits and expenses:
Benefits and claims
116,837
108,259
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
66,184
56,304
Sales commissions
85,323
76,823
Insurance expenses
41,671
35,103
Insurance commissions
5,612
5,459
Interest expense
7,192
7,144
Other operating expenses
56,584
45,761
Total benefits and expenses
379,403
334,853
Income before income taxes
107,922
108,089
Income taxes
21,381
(60,354
)
Net income
$
86,541
$
168,443
Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share
$
1.99
$
3.73
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.99
$
3.72
Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
43,180
44,809
Diluted
43,311
44,917
PRIMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Year ended December 31,
2018
2017
(In thousands, except per-share amounts)
Revenues:
Direct premiums
$
2,667,104
$
2,562,109
Ceded premiums
(1,581,164
)
(1,600,771
)
Net premiums
1,085,940
961,338
Commissions and fees
677,607
591,317
Net investment income
81,430
79,017
Realized investment gains (losses), including OTTI