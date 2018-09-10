Artini China : 2018-9-10 COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF HUAN HAI LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Primeview Holdings Limited ჯൖછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 789)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF HUAN HAI LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcement of Primeview Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 31 July 2018 regarding to the discloseable transaction of the Company in relation to the disposal of Huan Hai Limited (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent under the Agreement have been fulfilled and the Completion took place on 10 September 2018 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement. Following the Completion, the Vendor ceased to hold any interest in the Target Group and accordingly the financial results of the Target Group will no longer be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tse Hoi Chau (Chairman), Mr. Lin Shao Hua, Mr. Leung Yiu Cho and Ms. Yu Zhonglian; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence, Mr. Lau Yiu Kit and Mr. Zeng Zhaohui.