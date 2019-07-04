Primeview : 2019-7-4 FULFILLMENT OF RESUMPTION CONDITIONS AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING
0
07/04/2019 | 01:08pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Primeview Holdings Limited
領視控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 789)
FULFILLMENT OF RESUMPTION CONDITIONS
AND
RESUMPTION OF TRADING
As at the date of this announcement, the Company has fulfilled the Resumption Conditions.
At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 3 July 2017. Since the Resumption Conditions have been fulfilled, the Company will make an application to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 5 July 2019.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to the Shareholders for their support during the Trading Suspension.
BACKGROUND
This announcement is made by Primeview Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.24A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 September 2017, 27 October 2017, 1 November 2017, 7 November 2017, 15 February 2018, 15 March 2018, 13 April 2018, 7 May 2018, 15 June 2018, 1 August 2018, 24 September 2018, 5 November 2018, 4 February 2019 and 3 May 2019, respectively, in relation to, among other things, the progress of fulfilment of resumption conditions.
- 1 -
Reference is also made to the circular of the Company dated 4 July 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the proposed resumption of trading in the shares (the "Shares") of the Company on the Stock Exchange (the "Resumption"). Alliance Capital, being the financial adviser to the Company in respect of the Resumption, has performed the relevant due diligence steps in accordance with Practice Note 21 of the Listing Rules in relation to the Resumption which covered the period from the date of Trading Suspension up to the Latest Practicable Date of the Circular.
Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Circular.
At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 3 July 2017 due to the late publication of the Annual Results 2017 and has not been resumed as at the date of this announcement.
FULFILLMENT OF RESUMPTION CONDITIONS
At the request of the Stock Exchange, the following Resumption Conditions should be completed to the satisfaction of the Listing Division before trading in the Shares can resume:
demonstration that the Company has sufficient operations or assets as required under Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules (the "First Resumption Condition");
addressing the audit qualifications of the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2017 and the underlying causes of such qualifications (the "Second Resumption Condition");
demonstration that the Company has put in place adequate financial reporting procedures and internal control systems to meet its Listing Rules obligations (the "Third Resumption Condition"); and
informing the market about all material information of the Company (the "Fourth Resumption Condition").
- 2 -
Fulfillment of the First Resumption Condition
Set out below is a summary of the key financial figures of the Group for the three years ended
31 March 2019:
For the year ended/As of 31 March
2019
2018
2017
(HK$'000)
(HK$'000)
(HK$'000)
Revenue
271,287
59,719
14,847
Gross profit
85,966
21,073
5,831
Profit/(Loss) for the year
31,043
(145,039)
(14,390)
Total assets
207,986
157,852
284,713
Net assets
158,500
132,180
271,369
Sufficient Operations
Since the Trading Suspension in July 2017, the Group has re-evaluated its business plan, resources and commitments in various business endeavours.
Leveraged on:
the substantial relevant experience of the senior management members of the Group in the fashion accessories industry;
the well-established customer base in the industry;
the reputation of the Group in the industry;
the technological capability the Group developed in recent years in e-commerce and online trading business; and
the online infrastructure acquired through the Acquisition,
the Group revitalised its Fashion Accessories Businesses from the traditional CDM Sales Business and the Retail and Distribution Business to the Integrated Fashion Accessories Platform Business, which is an integrated business model comprising various retail and wholesale channels.
- 3 -
As the first stage of the revitalisation plan, in November 2017, the Group acquired the Online Wholesale Platforms, together with the internet infrastructure, through the Acquisition. For details about the Acquisition, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 18 October 2017. Since then, the Group commenced the business of selling fashion accessories products focusing on B2B in the wholesale market mainly via online channels (i.e. the Online Wholesale Platforms), and this kicked start the revitalisation of the Fashion Accessories Businesses.
During the year ended 31 March 2018, the Integrated Fashion Accessories Platform Business, which comprised mainly the Online Wholesale Platforms for wholesale market and offline wholesale channels at that time, generated revenue of approximately HK$51,320,000, representing approximately 85.9% of the total revenue of the Group.
Since then, the business keeps growing. The Company is ambitious to develop the Integrated Fashion Accessories Platform Business into an all-rounded business model reaching out to the widest range of customers, both in the PRC and internationally, and providing comprehensive products to them. In the third quarter of 2018, the Group reintroduced the retail business through various retail and distribution channels including third-party retail online platforms and distributorship/consignment by third-party retailers. In addition to selling third-party products, it also revitalised its proprietary brands "ARTINI" and "ASBENY" through its sales channels. Under this multi-channels,multi-products strategy, the Group further introduced elements of customisation and design and created a coherent business model which satisfies different purchase habits of different customers at different locations.
During the year ended 31 March 2019, revenue from the Integrated Fashion Accessories Platform Business increased to approximately HK$271,287,000, representing an increase of approximately 429% as compared with the previous year.
In the Circular, the Company has set out the details of the business model of the Integrated Fashion Accessories Platform Business. Based on the analysis as set out in the section headed "Management discussion and analysis of the Group's financial performance before and after Trading Suspension" in the Circular, the Directors consider the Group's business is viable and solid. In addition, the Directors believed in the future prospects of the Integrated Fashion Accessories Business and consider its business model sustainable.
In order to substantiate the sustainability of the business of the Group, the Company has prepared a profit forecast (the "Profit Forecast") of the Group for the year ending 31 March 2020 which is prepared on the bases and assumptions as detailed in the Circular.
- 4 -
According to the Profit Forecast, the forecast consolidated net profit after tax for the year ending 31 March 2020 is approximately HK$17.2 million, while the forecast consolidated operating profit (excluding certain one-off event such as professional fee in relation to resumption proposal) for the year ending 31 March 2020 is approximately HK$24.0 million.
BDO, the reporting auditor of the Company, has reviewed the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations of the Profit Forecast, which is presented on a basis consistent in all material respects with the accounting policies normally adopted by the Group. Alliance Capital, as the financial adviser of the Company in relation to the Resumption, has reviewed the Profit Forecast per requirements under Rules 14.62(3) of the Listing Rules. Letters from BDO and Alliance Capital are enclosed in the Circular.
Sufficient assets
The total assets and net assets of the Group decreased from approximately HK$284,713,000 and HK$271,369,000 respectively as at 31 March 2017 (prior to the Trading Suspension) to approximately HK$207,986,000 and HK$158,500,000 respectively as at 31 March 2019. This is mainly due to the asset-light nature of the revitalised Integrated Fashion Accessories Platform Business. The Directors are of the view that the assets of the Group are sufficient and appropriate for the purposes of sustainable development of the Group's Integrated Fashion Accessories Platform Business.
In light of the business update and business plans, the Directors are of the view that (i) the Group's assets are sufficient to meet the requirements under Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules;
the operations of the Group's assets could enable the Group to substantially improve its operations and financial resources; and (iii) the Company has demonstrate that it has assets of sufficient value to warrant the continued listing of its Shares and addressed the concerns mentioned in the 1st Letter dated 27 October 2017 and 2nd Letter dated 4 May 2018 from the Stock Exchange.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Primeview Holdings Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 17:07:01 UTC