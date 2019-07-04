Primeview : 2019-7-4 FULFILLMENT OF RESUMPTION CONDITIONS AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Primeview Holdings Limited

領視控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 789)

FULFILLMENT OF RESUMPTION CONDITIONS

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has fulfilled the Resumption Conditions.

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 3 July 2017. Since the Resumption Conditions have been fulfilled, the Company will make an application to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 5 July 2019.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to the Shareholders for their support during the Trading Suspension.

BACKGROUND

This announcement is made by Primeview Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.24A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 September 2017, 27 October 2017, 1 November 2017, 7 November 2017, 15 February 2018, 15 March 2018, 13 April 2018, 7 May 2018, 15 June 2018, 1 August 2018, 24 September 2018, 5 November 2018, 4 February 2019 and 3 May 2019, respectively, in relation to, among other things, the progress of fulfilment of resumption conditions.