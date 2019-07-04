Log in
PRIMEVIEW HOLDINGS LTD

(0789)
Primeview : 2019-7-4 PROPOSED RESUMPTION OF TRADING

07/04/2019

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Primeview Holdings Limited (the "Company"), you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

This issuance of this circular does not necessarily mean that trading in the Shares will be resumed. The Company will make separate announcement(s) in respect of the Resumption.

Primeview Holdings Limited

領視控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 789)

PROPOSED RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Financial Adviser to the Company

Alliance Capital Partners Limited

Capitalised terms used on this cover shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this circular unless otherwise stated.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 8 to 151 of this circular. Your attention is drawn to the additional information set out in the appendices to this circular.

4 July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Professional parties involved . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Letter from the Board

A.

Background . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

B.

The Group's Business before the Trading Suspension . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

  1. Fulfillment of the First Resumption Condition

- Sufficient Operations or Assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

  1. Fulfillment of the Second Resumption Condition

- Addressing the Audit Qualifications . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

139

E.

Fulfillment of the Third Resumption Condition

- Adequate Financial Reporting Procedures and

Internal Control Systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

148

  1. Fulfillment of the Fourth Resumption Condition

- Informing the Market about all Material Information . . . . . . . . .

149

Appendix I

-

Industry overview . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

Appendix II

Audited financial statements of the Group

for the year ended 31 March 2019 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

Appendix III

-

Profit forecast . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

III-1

Appendix IVA

-

Letter from BDO Limited

in relation to the Profit Forecast . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IVA-1

Appendix IVB

-

Letter from Alliance Capital

in relation to the Profit Forecast . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IVB-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context

requires otherwise:

"1st Letter"

the letter dated 27 October 2017 from the Stock

Exchange informing the Company, among other

things, the Decision and the Resumption Conditions

"1st Resumption Proposal"

the proposal for the resumption of trading in the

Shares made by the Company dated 11 April 2018

"2nd Letter"

the letter dated 4 May 2018 from the Stock Exchange

in response to the 1st Resumption Proposal

"2nd Resumption Proposal"

the proposal for the resumption of trading in the

Shares made by the Company dated 24 September

2018

"Acquisition"

the acquisition of the entire equity interests and sale

shares in each of Viennois Hong Kong and Wei Ya

Guangzhou by the Group which was completed in

November 2017, details of which are set out in the

announcement of the Company dated 18 October 2017

"ADAU"

the average number of visits with a specific internet

protocol address per day to the Online Wholesale

Platforms for the relevant period

"ADPV"

the number of visits per day to the Online Wholesale

Platforms for the relevant period

"Alliance Capital"

Alliance Capital Partners Limited, a corporation

licensed by the SFC to carry on type 1 (dealing in

securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance)

regulated activities under the SFO, being the financial

adviser to the Company in respect of the Resumption

"Annual Report 2017"

the annual report of the Group for the year ended 31

March 2017 which was despatched on 16 August 2017

"Annual Report 2018"

the annual report of the Group for the year ended 31

March 2018 which was despatched on 27 July 2018

"Annual Results 2017"

the consolidated results of the Group for the year

ended 31 March 2017 which was published on 17 July

2017

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Annual Results 2018"

the consolidated results of the Group for the year

ended 31 March 2018 which was published on 29 June

2018

"Annual Results 2019"

the consolidated results of the Group for the year

ended 31 March 2019 which was published on 17 June

2019

"associate(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing

Rules

"B2B"

business to business

"B2C"

business to customer

"Board"

the board of Directors

"CAGR"

compound annual growth rate

"CDM"

concurrent design and manufacturing

"CDM Sales Business"

the business of sale of products at the customer 's

chosen level of participation in the design process,

concurrently working with the customer in designing

the products and coordinating the manufacturers

according to the customer 's desired final design

"CIC Report"

the independent industry report by CIC in relation to

the Integrated Fashion Accessories Platform Business

"Companies Ordinance"

the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of Laws of

Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise

modified from time to time

"Company"

Primeview Holdings Limited, a company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and

whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stock

Exchange (stock code: 789)

"connected person(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing

Rules

"Decision"

the decision of the Stock Exchange to place the

Company into the first delisting stage under Practice

Note 17 of the Listing Rules as set out in the 1st Letter

"Director(s)"

the directors of the Company

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"Disclaimer of Opinion"

the disclaimer of opinion issued by Moore CPA which

was extracted in the Annual Results 2017 and

incorporated into the Annual Report 2017, a summary

of which is set out in the section headed "D.

Fulfillment of the Second Resumption Condition -

addressing the audit qualifications" in this circular

"E-commerce Business"

the business of development and sale of tailor-made

software related applications and provision of related

services

"Fashion Accessories

collectively, the previous CDM Sales Business, the

Businesses"

Retail and Distribution Business and the existing

Integrated Fashion Accessories Platform Business

"GMV"

gross merchandise volume

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Independent Third Party(ies)"

person(s) who or company(ies) together with

its/their ultimate beneficial owner(s) which, to the

best of the Directors' knowledge, information and

belief having made all reasonable enquiry, is/are

third party(ies) independent of the Company and its

connected persons

"Integrated Fashion Accessories

the business of selling a wide selection of fashion

Platform Business"

accessories products mainly through the Group's

self-operated Online Wholesale Platforms, details of

which as set out in the section headed " C. Fulfillment

of the First Resumption Condition - sufficient

operations or assets" in this circular

"Latest Practicable Date"

28 June 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to

the submission of this circular for ascertaining certain

information contained herein

"Listing Division"

the listing division of the Stock Exchange

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

"Moore CPA"

Moore Stephens CPA Limited, the former auditor of

the Company

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Primeview Holdings Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
