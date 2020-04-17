Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Primo Water Corporation    PRMW   CA74167P1080

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

(PRMW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/17 04:46:13 pm
13.57 CAD   +2.57%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Primo Water : Acquisition – Form 8937

04/17/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Form 8937

Report of Organizational Actions

Affecting Basis of Securities

OMB No. 1545-0123

(December 2017)

Department of the Treasury

See separate instructions.

Internal Revenue Service

Part I

Reporting

Issuer

1 Issuer's name

2 Issuer's employer identification number (EIN)

Primo Water Corporation

82-1161432

3 Name of contact for additional information

4 Telephone No. of contact

5 Email address of contact

Jarrod Langhans

JLanghans@primowater.com

6 Number and street (or P.O. box if mail is not delivered to street address) of contact

7 City, town, or post office, state, and ZIP code of contact

4221 W. Boy Scout Blvd; Ste 400

Tampa, FL 33607

8 Date of action

9

Classification and description

March 2, 2020

Nontaxable Corporate Reorganization - Merger

10 CUSIP number

11 Serial number(s)

12 Ticker symbol

13

Account number(s)

424990

PRMW

Part II Organizational Action Attach additional statements if needed. See back of form for additional questions.

14 Describe the organizational action and, if applicable, the date of the action or the date against which shareholders' ownership is measured for

the action On March 2, 2020, pursuant to a series of mergers, Primo Water Corporation ("Primo"), a Delaware corporation, merged into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cott Corporation ("Issuer"), a corporation organized under the laws of Canada. Immediately

before the merger, most of the outstanding shares of Primo were acquired for a combination of Issuer shares of common stock and cash

pursuant to a tender offer that closed on that date. In the series of mergers, each remaining outstanding share of Primo stock was

for shares of common stock of the Issuer and cash. Following the mergers, the Issuer formally changed its name to Primo Water Corporation.

15 Describe the quantitative effect of the organizational action on the basis of the security in the hands of a U.S. taxpayer as an adjustment per

share or as a percentage of old basis It is intended and anticipated that the tender offer and the mergers qualified as a "reorganization" under Section 368(a) of the Internal Revenue Code and that the relevant requirements of Section 367(a) of the Internal Revenue Code were

met. Under such reorganization treatment, the aggregate basis of shares of stock of Primo exchanged for shares of the Issuer would

generally carry over to the Issuer shares received in the exchange (including any fractional Issuer shares deemed received and exchanged

for cash), except that to the extent cash was also received in the exchange (excluding any cash received instead of fractional Issuer shares),

the carryover basis in the shares would be decreased by the excess, if any, of (x) the amount of cash received in the exchange over (y) the

amount of gain or dividend income recognized by the shareholder as a result of the exchange. If a holder of Primo shares acquired

different blocks of Primo shares at different times or different prices, such holder may need to determine its adjusted tax basis separately

with respect to each block of Primo shares exchanged. For more information regarding the material tax considerations for the mergers,

evaluation of the transaction, and qualification and limitations of the statements set forth on this Form 8937, see "Material U.S. Federal

Income Tax Consequences" of the registration statement and prospectus on Form S-4 of the Issuer, as filed with the SEC.

16 Describe the calculation of the change in basis and the data that supports the calculation, such as the market values of securities and the

valuation dates The calculation of any change in basis will depend on each former Primo shareholder's individual circumstances, and each such shareholder should consult with a qualified tax advisor for questions regarding their specific tax treatment.

Generally, the amount of gain recognized upon the exchange will equal the lesser of (a) the amount of cash received in the exchange and (b)

the amount of gain realized by the shareholder in the exchange. That gain will equal the excess, if any, of (x) the sum of (1) the amount of

cash received in the exchange and (2) the fair market value of the Issuer stock received in the exchange over (y) the shareholder's adjusted

tax basis in the Primo shares exchanged. If, however, a former Primo shareholder owned sufficient Issuer shares, directly or constructively,

immediately before the exchange, the cash received in the exchange may have been treated as dividend income for the shareholder.

In that case, the amount of cash received will not have exceeded the amount of gain or dividend income recognized by the shareholder

so that the basis in the Primo shares will have carried over to the Issuer shares received with no adjustment.

For Paperwork Reduction Act Notice, see the separate Instructions.

Cat. No. 37752P

Form 8937 (12-2017)

Form 8937 (12-2017)

Page 2

Part II

Organizational Action (continued)

17 List the applicable Internal Revenue Code section(s) and subsection(s) upon which the tax treatment is based

Sections 356(a), 358(a), and

368(a)(1)(A) by reason of Section 368(a)(2)(D).

18 Can any resulting loss be recognized? A former Primo shareholder who exchanged Primo common stock solely for cash may recognize loss. A former Primo shareholder who receives cash in lieu of fractional shares of Issuer stock may recognize loss.

Assuming that the tender offer and the mergers qualified as a "reorganization" under Section 368(a) of the Internal Revenue Code, and that the relevant requirements of Section 367(a) of the Internal Revenue Code were satisfied, no other shareholder would recognize loss.

19 Provide any other information necessary to implement the adjustment, such as the reportable tax year

Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have examined this return, including accompanying schedules and statements, and to the best of my knowledge and belief, it is true, correct, and complete. Declaration of preparer (other than officer) is based on all information of which preparer has any knowledge.

Sign

Here Signature Signed Copy Maintained by Taxpayer

Date

April 16, 2020

Print your name Jay Wells

Title

Chief Financial Officer

Paid

Print/Type preparer's name

Preparer's signature

Date

Check

if

PTIN

Preparer

self-employed

Use Only

Firm's name

Firm's EIN

Firm's address

Phone no.

Send Form 8937 (including accompanying statements) to: Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Ogden, UT 84201-0054

Disclaimer

Primo Water Corporation published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 21:30:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 010 M
EBIT 2020 132 M
Net income 2020 15,0 M
Debt 2020 1 228 M
Yield 2020 1,77%
P/E ratio 2020 136x
P/E ratio 2021 90,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
EV / Sales2021 1,52x
Capitalization 2 070 M
Chart PRIMO WATER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Primo Water Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMO WATER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price
Last Close Price 13,57  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Harrington President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy S. G. Fowden Executive Chairman
Jay Wells Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
William Jamieson Global Chief Information Officer
Stephen H. Halperin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIMO WATER CORPORATION-25.42%1 464
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-14.91%202 219
PEPSICO, INC.-0.75%188 437
KEURIG DR PEPPER-7.39%37 721
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION-2.64%33 218
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.92%20 598
