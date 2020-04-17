Primo Water : Acquisition – Form 8937

Form 8937 Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities OMB No. 1545-0123 (December 2017) Department of the Treasury ▶ See separate instructions. Internal Revenue Service Part I Reporting Issuer 1 Issuer's name 2 Issuer's employer identification number (EIN) Primo Water Corporation 82-1161432 3 Name of contact for additional information 4 Telephone No. of contact 5 Email address of contact Jarrod Langhans JLanghans@primowater.com 6 Number and street (or P.O. box if mail is not delivered to street address) of contact 7 City, town, or post office, state, and ZIP code of contact 4221 W. Boy Scout Blvd; Ste 400 Tampa, FL 33607 8 Date of action 9 Classification and description March 2, 2020 Nontaxable Corporate Reorganization - Merger 10 CUSIP number 11 Serial number(s) 12 Ticker symbol 13 Account number(s) 424990 PRMW

Part II Organizational Action Attach additional statements if needed. See back of form for additional questions.

14 Describe the organizational action and, if applicable, the date of the action or the date against which shareholders' ownership is measured for

the action ▶ On March 2, 2020, pursuant to a series of mergers, Primo Water Corporation ("Primo"), a Delaware corporation, merged into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cott Corporation ("Issuer"), a corporation organized under the laws of Canada. Immediately

before the merger, most of the outstanding shares of Primo were acquired for a combination of Issuer shares of common stock and cash

pursuant to a tender offer that closed on that date. In the series of mergers, each remaining outstanding share of Primo stock was

for shares of common stock of the Issuer and cash. Following the mergers, the Issuer formally changed its name to Primo Water Corporation.

15 Describe the quantitative effect of the organizational action on the basis of the security in the hands of a U.S. taxpayer as an adjustment per

share or as a percentage of old basis ▶ It is intended and anticipated that the tender offer and the mergers qualified as a "reorganization" under Section 368(a) of the Internal Revenue Code and that the relevant requirements of Section 367(a) of the Internal Revenue Code were

met. Under such reorganization treatment, the aggregate basis of shares of stock of Primo exchanged for shares of the Issuer would

generally carry over to the Issuer shares received in the exchange (including any fractional Issuer shares deemed received and exchanged

for cash), except that to the extent cash was also received in the exchange (excluding any cash received instead of fractional Issuer shares),

the carryover basis in the shares would be decreased by the excess, if any, of (x) the amount of cash received in the exchange over (y) the

amount of gain or dividend income recognized by the shareholder as a result of the exchange. If a holder of Primo shares acquired

different blocks of Primo shares at different times or different prices, such holder may need to determine its adjusted tax basis separately

with respect to each block of Primo shares exchanged. For more information regarding the material tax considerations for the mergers,

evaluation of the transaction, and qualification and limitations of the statements set forth on this Form 8937, see "Material U.S. Federal

Income Tax Consequences" of the registration statement and prospectus on Form S-4 of the Issuer, as filed with the SEC.

16 Describe the calculation of the change in basis and the data that supports the calculation, such as the market values of securities and the

valuation dates ▶ The calculation of any change in basis will depend on each former Primo shareholder's individual circumstances, and each such shareholder should consult with a qualified tax advisor for questions regarding their specific tax treatment.

Generally, the amount of gain recognized upon the exchange will equal the lesser of (a) the amount of cash received in the exchange and (b)

the amount of gain realized by the shareholder in the exchange. That gain will equal the excess, if any, of (x) the sum of (1) the amount of

cash received in the exchange and (2) the fair market value of the Issuer stock received in the exchange over (y) the shareholder's adjusted

tax basis in the Primo shares exchanged. If, however, a former Primo shareholder owned sufficient Issuer shares, directly or constructively,

immediately before the exchange, the cash received in the exchange may have been treated as dividend income for the shareholder.

In that case, the amount of cash received will not have exceeded the amount of gain or dividend income recognized by the shareholder

so that the basis in the Primo shares will have carried over to the Issuer shares received with no adjustment.