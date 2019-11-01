Log in
Primo Water : Be Your Tailgate's Halftime Hero with Primo

0
11/01/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

Football season is in full swing and you know what that means: tailgating. It's the art of team spirit, friendship, libations, and love for the sport wrapped up into one morning-noon-night extravaganza. If you're hosting your own, whether at your house or in the proverbial parking lot, the checklist can seem endless. So, while you're gathering the meat, beer, and television, make sure to add water to your list.

TAKE HYDRATION SERIOUSLY

No matter the tailgate, there's always going to be alcohol. And what does alcohol do? Dehydrate-something that can wreak havoc on your exhilarating gameday experience. The best way to combat this is with the standard 1:1 rule of having a glass of water to every alcoholic beverage. Especially for those tailgates that take place outside when the weather's still hot, hydration becomes even more key. So, since you're taking touchdowns so seriously, make sure you're taking your health seriously, too.

MAKE THE RIGHT CHOICE

Drinking more water might sound like an easy feat, but make sure it's coming from a responsible source. Tap water can pose many health risks, as harmful bacteria and heavy metals like lead and mercury can contaminate it. Bottled water might seem like the solution, but it can be just as dangerous. This year, Keurig Dr Pepper released bottles of water contaminated with arsenic, which poses the question: how safe can bottled water be?

Not to mention, being a bottled water purist can damage the environment with single-use plastics. One million plastic bottles are purchased every minute, and only 9% are successfully recycled. That means single-use bottles are left in landfills and oceans where they'll take over 1,000 years to biodegrade. Combat this irresponsible carbon footprint by ditching single-use plastics at your tailgate.

THE PRIMO SOLUTION

Primo® Water is the perfect complement to your game day on many levels. First, Primo undergoes a 5-step Reverse Osmosis (RO) purification process that eliminates all harmful microorganisms, heavy metals, trace pharmaceuticals and more. That leaves you with better, safer water for your tailgate-goers. And, Primo is a friend to the environment. Every 5-gallon bottle of Primo® Water saves up to 1,100 single-use plastic bottles from ending up in our oceans and landfills because each one is sanitized and reused up to 40 times before being made into a completely new bottle.

Lastly, Primo® Water offers many water dispensers to fit every kind of lifestyle. That includes portable water dispensers for even the most die-hard tailgaters around. With the Primo® Manual Water Dispenser or the Primo® Rechargeable Water Dispenser, you can kick bottled and tap water to the curb. Even better, we also offer a starter kit so you can get the full Primo experience.

No matter what, there's no reason to leave Primo® Water out of your game day festivities. With portable water dispensers and an emphasis on better water, Primo is your perfect tailgate partner that'll give you the title of healthy hydration halftime hero.

Disclaimer

Primo Water Corporation published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 17:32:09 UTC
