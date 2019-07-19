Primo Water : Everything You need To Know About Primo Pre-Filled exchange Water (Psst...It's Not A deposit Program)

At Primo® Water, our goal is to make your life as easy and convenient as possible when it comes to getting safe, great-tasting water. You might have wondered how the process works for getting Primo® Pre-Filled Exchange Water. Here's everything you need to know:

Easy as 1-2-3

First, use our zip code locator to find the Primo® Pre-Filled Exchange Water retailer nearest you. Just enter your zip code and look for the 'Exchange Water' icon. All of our Pre-Filled Exchange Water undergoes a 9-step reverse osmosis (RO) purification process, so no matter what Primo retailer you visit, you'll be getting the same BIG thing: better, safer water that can help kickstart healthy habits.

If you're new to Exchange or don't have an empty bottle to return, simply grab a pre-filled jug from the rack, pay at the checkout, and enjoy! Now, keep in mind, this is not a deposit program - so you can't return your bottle for cash. BUT, when you do bring back your empty bottle, you'll get a discount on your next full bottle. Prices vary by retailer, but initial purchase is generally around $14 for a pre-filled 5-gallon bottle, which goes down to around just $6 when you exchange an empty. You can even exchange another brand's 5-gallon bottle for a discount on a pre-filled bottle of Primo!

It's sort of like how Office Depot gives you rewards to use in store in exchange for recycling empty ink cartridges or how you can exchange 5 empty cosmetic pots for a free facemask at Lush; although you can't get cash for participating in these programs, you do get some pretty awesome deals for exchanging the empties you won't be using anymore. With Primo®, you're saving money on better, safer water while kickstarting healthy hydration habits for your family - and that's priceless.

It's that easy - exchange, enjoy, and repeat! Watch the video below to experience it for yourself.

What happens if I have an empty bottle I don't want to exchange for a full one?

Great question. Maybe you had a party and have way more empties left over than you'll ever be able to exchange. Maybe your kid went off to college and you're not using as much water as you used to. Whatever the case may be, we get that sometimes you might have more empty bottles than you know what to do with. Well, here's the cool thing: all of our Exchange bottles are sanitized and reused up to 40 times before being recycled, each preventing up to 1,100 single-serve bottles from ending up in our landfills and oceans. How crazy is that?!

So, while you may not be able to return your empty bottles for cash, you can rest assured knowing you're helping us make the world a more sustainable place. PLUS, for every empty bottle you return, you'll still get a coupon for a discount on a pre-filled bottle, so if you're not going to use them, you've got two options: spread the love and give your friends the gift of better, safer (discounted!) water, OR you can follow the instructions here to get a $1 empty bottle credit for up to 10 bottles! You can't go wrong either way.

Want to know more? Visit our webpage all about Primo® Pre-Filled Exchange Water here.