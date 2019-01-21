Log in
PRIMO WATER CORPORATION (PRMW)
Primo Water : Partners with EPAM CONTINUUM to Improve Consumer Experience

01/21/2019 | 07:54pm EST

PRIMO WATER PARTNERS WITH EPAM CONTINUUM TO IMPROVE CONSUMER EXPERIENCE

The global innovation design firm will overhaul Primo's point-of-sale experience

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (JAN. 21, 2019)-Primo Water is thrilled to announce its partnership with EPAM Continuum, a global innovation design firm that designs products, services, and experiences to improve people's lives while bringing clients' businesses into the future. EPAM Continuum will help Primo Water evolve the customer experience by reinventing physical touchpoints, harnessing the power of digital platforms and creating a reliable, low-friction ecosystem to attract, engage and delight current and new customers.

We are incredibly excited to partner with Primo Water,' said Chris Michaud, Head of EPAM Continuum. 'Their bulk water solution is a compelling consumer offering, not just because it provides families with an environmentally friendly, high-quality water source, but also because the simple act of having a water dispenser present in your home increases the amount of water your family consumes. We look forward to working with Primo Water to evolve the consumer experience and grow Primo's market share.'

EPAM Continuum works with a range of clients from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies across healthcare, financial services, mobility and consumer products. For over 35 years, EPAM Continuum has been recognized for outstanding innovation and design and development for a number of diverse projects.

'We are ready for EPAM Continuum's design expertise to help evolve our customer experience,' said Primo's Maria Mullen, VP of Consumer Experience. 'At Primo, we are extremely focused on our consumer and with the help of EPAM Continuum, we will be able to drastically improve the in-store and in-home experiences that Primo customers have with our bulk water solutions.'

About Primo Water Corporation
Primo Water Corporation (Nasdaq:PRMW) is an environmentally and ethically responsible company with a purpose of inspiring healthier lives through better water. Primo Water is North America's leading single source provider of water dispensers, multi-gallon purified bottled water, and self-service refill water. Primo Water's Dispensers, Exchange and Refill products are available in over 45,000 retail locations and online throughout the United States and Canada.

For more information and to learn more about Primo Water, please visit our website at www.primowater.com.

About EPAM Systems & EPAM Continuum
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, and was one of only four technology companies to appear on each of the Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies lists between 2013 and 2017.

In 2018, Continuum Innovation became a part of EPAM's global team. EPAM Continuum designs products, services, and experiences that improve people's lives, in small and large ways, while taking its clients' businesses into the future.

Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and http://www.epam-continuum.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Madison Pichardo
Chief of Staff
mpichardo@primowater.com
336.970.9237

Disclaimer

Primo Water Corporation published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 00:53:10 UTC
