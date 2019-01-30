Primo Water Corporation Logo

Primo Water Provides Refill Machine to California's Camp Fire Evacuees

January 30, 2019

Paradise Irrigation District requested the machine due to potential for contaminated water

PARADISE, CA (JAN. 30, 2019) - Primo Water has provided the community of Paradise, CA with a refill machine to provide clean, safe drinking water to residents in response to the devastation of the Camp Fire. Paradise Irrigation District (PDI), the water utility organization for Paradise, CA, requested the machine because they believe the water in Paradise is going to be too contaminated to drink for at least the next six months.

"Paradise Irrigation District is very grateful for the donation of the Primo Water filling station because it allows our customers the ability to fill five-gallon jugs full of clean, safe water," said Mickey Rich, IT/Community Relations Specialist at PDI. "The larger-size bottles mean less trips to access clean water and more time for our families to focus on restoring their lives after such great loss."

The Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, destroying much of the Paradise community. Wildfires can have a serious impact on the quality of the water system. Paradise Irrigation District and Primo worked together to find a location with safe source water. Water vended from the refill machine will also go through Primo's standard 5-step purification process that includes reverse osmosis to ensure residents are receiving clean, safe water.

"This is a big deal for the community because the last thing they need to think about when trying to rebuild is where they can find safe water," said Primo CEO, Matt Sheehan. "Our thoughts are with the families of Paradise and the surrounding areas impacted by the Camp Fire."

Nearly 80% of the freshwater resources in the U.S. originate on the forest land and wildfires increase the possibility of flooding and erosion of watersheds, according to the U.S Geological Survey by the California Water Science Center. Wildfires can seriously compromise water quality during and after the wildfire.

"As a result of the devastating Camp Fire, Paradise's water system suffered extensive damage delaying water service to our remaining customers," said Rich. "Additionally, we have detected the presence of benzene, a chemical contaminant, in the water delivery pipes and have issued a do not drink order while we investigate the extent of the contamination. The Primo Water system will be placed at the water treatment plant where we know the water is safe and clean."

PDI expects about 100 people per day to fill up at the Primo Refill machine. The machine has been placed on Sierra Nevada Brewing's treatment plant property at 13888 Pine Needle Dr., Magalia, CA, 95954.

Fire evacuees can go to the machine and fill up their five-gallon bottles for free.

"We hope that this refill machine gives evacuees a little peace of mind about finding safe water," said Sheehan. "On behalf of Primo, we are honored to be able to support the community of Paradise."

