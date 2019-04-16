Primoris Services Corporation Announces Pipeline Awards Valued Over $81 Million

DALLAS, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced three new pipeline awards with a combined value of over $81 million. The contracts were secured by Rockford Corporation and Primoris Pipeline, both a part of the Pipeline & Underground segment.



Rockford was awarded two projects. The first award is for the construction of approximately 20 miles of 42” natural gas pipeline in eastern Texas. The second award is for the construction of approximately 16 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, ranging in size from 10” to 16”, in northeastern Pennsylvania.





Primoris Pipeline was awarded one spread of a natural gas liquids (“NGL”) line in West Texas. The award is for the construction of over 34 miles of 20” pipeline to transport NGLs from an existing hub to a newly constructed transportation line moving product out of the Permian Basin.





Work for the awards is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2019 and to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2019.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest publicly traded specialty construction and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end-markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Growing both organically and through acquisitions, the Company’s national footprint now extends nearly nationwide and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com .

