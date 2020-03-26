PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES UTILITY AWARDS VALUED OVER $35 MILLION

Log in
03/26/2020 | 07:31am EDT

DALLAS, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced two new utility awards with a combined value over $35 million.  The contracts were secured by Q3 Contracting and ARB Underground, both part of the Utilities & Distribution segment. 

  • The first award is for the replacement of approximately 2 miles of 16” pipeline in Southern California.  Work commenced in the first quarter of 2020, and completion is expected in the second quarter of 2020.

  • The second award is for the installation of approximately 25,000 feet of 20” pipeline in southeastern Minnesota.  Work is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2020, and completion is expected in the third quarter of 2020.

ABOUT PRIMORIS
Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The Company's national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including with regard to the Company’s future performance. Words such as "estimated," "believes," "expects," "projects," “may,” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, those described in this press release and those detailed in the "Risk Factors" section and other portions of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Company Contact
Kate Tholking
Vice President, Investor Relations
(214) 740-5615
ktholking@prim.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
