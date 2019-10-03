Primoris Services Corporation Announces Engineering Award Valued Over $11 Million

DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced a new engineering award valued over $11 million. The contract was secured by OnQuest, part of the Power, Industrial, & Engineering segment. This contract was signed in the third quarter of 2019.



The award is for an engineering, design and supply contract for a new liquid natural gas (“LNG”) storage and regasification facility.

The current scope of work for OnQuest includes the regasification system, LNG supply lines, 4,000 cubic meters of storage and complete balance of plant engineering, including start-up and commissioning support. We expect additional scope to be awarded in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Engineering commenced in the third quarter of 2019, and completion of current scope is expected in the third quarter of 2020.

