Primoris Services Corporation to Attend Investor Conference

0
11/19/2019 | 06:00pm EST

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced that its senior management will be presenting at the Three Part Advisors Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. 

A copy of the Company’s presentation will be made available for download the morning of the conference.  Please visit the Investor Relations section of Primoris’ website at www.prim.com.  Once at the Investor Relations section, please select “Events & Presentations”.

ABOUT PRIMORIS
Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the larger publicly traded specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, specialty services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, refiners, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. The Company's national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

Company Contact                                                                                              
Kate Tholking
Vice President, Investor Relations
(214) 740-5615
ktholking@prim.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
