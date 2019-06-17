Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Primorus Investments PLC    STG   GB0002673332

PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS PLC

(STG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/17 07:34:16 am
0.11 GBp   +15.79%
07:34aPRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Fresho Investment Update
PU
03/25PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : SOA Energy Update
PU
03/21PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Further Investment in Fresho
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Primorus Investments : Fresho Investment Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 07:34am EDT

Primorus Investments plc

('Primorus' or the 'Company')

Fresho Investment Update

Primorus Investments plc (AIM: PRIM, NEX: PRIM) is pleased to provide the following update regarding its investment in Fresho Ltd ('Fresho'), a cloud-based technology platform serving the fresh food industry in Australia, New Zealand and Asia in which the Company owns 1,415,723 shares or about 3.1% of the issued share capital.

Shareholders will recall from the Company's Q1 Quarterly Investor Update announced on 10 May 2019 that we indicated that several, as yet unnamed, high-profile investors were looking to invest in Fresho, and as flagged, these considerations were commercially complete but confidential for the time being.

We are delighted to report that the Australian Financial Review ('AFR') has run an exclusive interview with Fresho management in which Mr Leigh Jasper, Mr Robert Philpott and Mr Geoffrey Tarrant have been revealed as new, significant investors in Fresho.

In late 2017 Mr Jasper and Mr Phillpot sold Aconex, a global cloud-based construction software business, to Oracle for US$1.2B. Mr Tarrant is the Chairman of Zuuse Ltd in which the Company owns A$500,000 in high yielding notes as well as some stock options.

Alastair Clayton, Executive Director commented - 'As will be reported in tomorrow's (Tuesday, 18 June, 2019) edition of the AFR which has just gone live online, Fresho has now attracted some seriously experienced inventors. We believe this is a significant endorsement of Fresho and the investment we made on behalf of shareholders some time ago. Sometimes our investments in private companies can seem distant and are subject to commercial confidentiality. I trust that, despite a lack of recent news, this a demonstration that the investments we make on behalf of shareholders are indeed growing and in Fresho's case powering along.'

'Management have confirmed this is Fresho's first national press article discussing platform metrics such as over A$1m gross order per day through the platform, 1.1m transactions processed to date and over 10,000 restaurants and suppliers currently using the platform. We believe the size and reach of Fresho's platform will come as a significant shock to industry competitors. We look forward to meeting with Huw Birrell, the joint-CEO, on the 28th of June to discuss the outlook for our investment further.'

A link to the article can be found here - Given the exclusive nature of the interview it is for now behind a paywall. We hope to have a full copy of the article available on the Company's website as soon as possible.

https://www.afr.com/technology/technology-companies/aconex-founders-lead-investment-in-food-tech-start-up-fresho-20190607-p51vo5

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

Primorus Investments plc:

+44 (0) 20 7440 0640

Alastair Clayton

Nominated Adviser:

+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

James Caithie / Sandy Jamieson

Broker:

+44 (0) 20 3621 4120

Turner Pope Investments

Andy Thacker

Disclaimer

Primorus Investments plc published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 11:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS PLC
07:34aPRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Fresho Investment Update
PU
03/25PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : SOA Energy Update
PU
03/21PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Further Investment in Fresho
PU
03/15PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Update on WeShop Limited
PU
03/12PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Update on Investment in Greatland Gold PLC
PU
03/04PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Further Investment in Greatland Gold PLC
PU
02/08PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Quarterly Update
PU
01/10PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Further Investment in Greatland Gold PLC
PU
2018PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : StreamTV and BOE Host Press Event in Beijing
PU
2018PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Investment in Greatland Gold PLC
PU
More news
Chart PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Primorus Investments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy D. Taylor-Firth Non-Executive Chairman
Donald Ian George Layman Strang Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Alastair Raoul Clayton Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS PLC0.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD17.73%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC15.65%123 200
RIO TINTO27.88%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED34.24%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN20.75%34 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About