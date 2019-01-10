Log in
Primorus Investments : Further Investment in Greatland Gold PLC

01/10/2019 | 02:13am EST

Primorus Investments plc

('Primorus' or the 'Company')

Further Investment in Greatland Gold PLC

Primorus Investments plc (AIM: PRIM, NEX: PRIM) is pleased to advise shareholders that, as per its investment mandate, it now owns a total of 35m shares in AIM-listed metals exploration company Greatland Gold PLC ('Greatland'; (GGP.L) representing approximately 1.09% of the issued capital in Greatland at a weighted average price of 1.71p per share.

Greatland recently reported an excellent combined drilling intercept of 275m at 4.77g/t gold and 0.61% copper, including an upper zone of 118m at 3.08g/t gold and 0.84% copper from 459m and a lower zone of 157m at 6.04g/t gold and 0.44% copper from 660m (HAD005) at its 100%-owned Havieron Gold/Copper project in the Paterson Province region of Western Australia.

The assay results for the further 4 drill holes (HAD 006-HAD009) in the recently completed drill programme are currently pending.

Previously announced drilling by Greatland at Havieron also yielded excellent results, including 121m at 2.93g/t gold and 0.23% copper from 497m (HAD001) and 21m at 3.79g/t gold 0.44% copper from 418m (HAD003).

Alastair Clayton, Executive Director commented: 'We have added to our position in advance of the further assay results for the drill holes HAD006 through to HAD009. We hope these results will confirm Havieron Gold/Copper Project in the Paterson Province of Western Australia as one of the most significant Gold discoveries made by any company globally in recent memory.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

Primorus Investments plc:

+44 (0) 20 7440 0640

Alastair Clayton

Nominated Adviser:

+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

James Caithie / Sandy Jamieson

Broker:

+44 (0) 20 3621 4120

Turner & Pope Investments

Andy Thacker

Disclaimer

Primorus Investments plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 07:08:03 UTC
