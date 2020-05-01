01/05/2020: Princess Private Equity Holding Limited - publication of March NAV including impact of COVID-19 on valuations and updated dividend guidance

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited Tudor House P.O. Box 477 St. Peter Port Guernsey, GY1 1BT Channel Islands Phone: +44 (0) 1481 711 690 Fax: +44 (0) 1481 730 947 www.princess-privateequity.net News Release Guernsey, 1 May 2020 Princess Private Equity Holding Limited - publication of March NAV including impact of COVID- 19 on valuations and updated dividend guidance Princess Private Equity ("Princess" or "the Company") today announces its unaudited net asset value as at 31 March 2020 (the March NAV). The Company has reported a March NAV of EUR 10.71 per share, representing a NAV total return of -14.1% during the month (-14.8% during Q1 2020). Further to the Company's announcement on 26 March 2020, the March NAV reflects the impact of the volatility observed in financial markets during March and associated mark-to-market adjustments. In addition to the monthly factsheet which can be downloaded from the Company's website (link), this statement provides additional commentary on the largest portfolio exposures, the Company's liquidity position and guidance on the FY2020 dividend. The impact of COVID-19 remains unprecedented and the situation continues to evolve rapidly. In order to slow the spread of the virus, governments around the world have implemented sweeping stay-at-home and social distancing measures. These protocols have led to, not only a slowdown in economic activity, but a 'sudden stop' in certain sectors. Government measures appear to be starting to yield results, with signs that the number of new cases in several countries may be peaking, and governments starting to consider a staggered relaxation of restrictions. However, global economic activity has already slowed sharply and is likely to take an extended period to fully resume, with a higher rate of unemployment and a more cautious corporate sector. Despite the significant mark-to-market movements during March, Partners Group ("the Investment Advisor") remains positive on the long-term outlook for the portfolio, even in a lower growth economic environment. As a consequence of its selective investment approach, the Company has underweighted, or avoided, many of the more cyclical sectors that have been hardest hit. Princess is invested in a range of businesses operating in sub-sectors which benefit from long-

term growth drivers, such as demographics and technology, and which provide a long-term value proposition to their customers. The full resources of the Investment Advisor's global investment platform, including dedicated in-house operating and capital markets teams, remain focused on preserving value in the Company's investments and ensuring that they emerge from this challenging period in a position of relative strength. Sector breakdown of the portfolio as at 31 March 2020: Sector %NAV Education Services 17.9% Health Care 15.4% Information Technology 14.9% Retail* 13.7% Financials 8.9% Industrials 8.1% Consumer Staples 7.5% Consumer Discretionary 4.0% Energy 3.7% Materials 3.6% Utilities 1.4% Telecommunication Services 0.9% *Includes Action which represented 11.0% of portfolio (12.0% of NAV) as at 31 March 2020. An exit has been agreed and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2020. Valuations In calculating the Company's March NAV, the Investment Advisor conducted a rigorous bottom-up revaluation of the portfolio, taking into account the impact of the decline in the multiples of comparable companies, or other market data, used to value the Company's direct investments. Additionally, the Investment Advisor adjusted the valuations in the latest available reports from Princess' legacy third party fund investments (mainly dated Q3/Q4 2019) to reflect the declines observed in financial markets during March. Commentary on largest exposures Commentary on the Company's largest investment exposures, excluding Action for which a sale has been agreed, is provided below covering 37.0% of the Company's net asset value at 31 March 2020. Permotio International Learning (trading as International Schools Partnership) Permotio is an investment vehicle formed to create a leading international private schools group through a "buy and build" strategy. The company owns and operates a diversified platform of 46 schools across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Permotio has temporarily closed all

46 schools in response to government social-distancing measures, and to ensure the health and safety of students and employees. Despite school closures, the financial impact to-date has been limited. Tuition fees are paid in advance and the schools are able to meet their contractual commitments through "distance learning" and, if necessary, changes in holiday schedule. Over the medium term, a negative impact on enrollments and ancillary fees is expected if schools are unable to re-open for an extended period. Non-capex and other non-committed expenditure have been restricted at the present time. Management is preparing a detailed plan to re-open each school, subject to the lifting of government restrictions. Permotio maintains a healthy cash balance with no material risk to covenants at present. GlobalLogic Global Logic is a global provider of outsourced software product engineering services, with approximately 12'000 employees across the globe. Business continuity measures have been implemented. Over 98% of employees globally are able to work remotely and procedures have been put in place to ensure project teams can still collaborate to meet client deliverables. Revenues are predominantly linked to project-based,long-term contracts and consequently there has been no immediate impact on profitability. An assessment of the potential impact of an extended global economic slowdown on client stability and new projects is being undertaken. A precautionary drawdown of the company's revolving credit facility has been implemented. The company maintains a healthy liquidity position with low covenant risk. Foncia Foncia is a France-headquartered company that provides property management and real estate services. It has a network of more than 600 branches located throughout France, Switzerland, Germany and Belgium. Foncia operates in a resilient sector and to-date the impact on operations and financials has been limited. Management has rolled out business continuity plans and most of the employees are working from home. The majority of revenues stem from residential property management services and are recurring in nature as they are based on the company's stock of dwellings under management. As such the main impacts are expected to be on the brokerage and rental activities. Cost reduction measures have been implemented and employees have been put under temporary unemployment schemes where applicable. The company maintains a healthy liquidity position. KinderCare Education KinderCare is the largest for-profit provider of early childhood education in the US and operates over 1'500 centers nationwide. Currently, more than 400 KinderCare centers remain open to provide child-care for essential workers. However, due to health advisories from national, state and local health departments, as well as the concerns of many employees and the families KinderCare serves, the company has had to temporarily close many of its other centers to protect its staff and the children for which it cares. The center closures are expected to have a material impact on 2020

sales and earnings and a cost reduction plan has been implemented. The company maintains a positive cash position and has completed a precautionary draw-down on its revolving credit facility. Fermaca Fermaca is an operator of gas infrastructure in Mexico. The company is engaged in the development, construction, ownership and operation of midstream natural gas infrastructure. The company generates revenues primarily through the sale of pipeline capacity under USD- denominated "take-or-pay" contracts with medium to long-term tenors, fixed prices and no volume exposure. A business continuity plan has been put in place and to-date there has been no disruption to operations. There are currently no projected liquidity or covenant issues. PCI Pharma Services PCI is a global provider of outsourced pharmaceutical services. The business operates in a resilient sector and has suffered only a marginal impact to-date. It is designated as providing essential services and has therefore been able to remain open. There has been no significant disruption to operations and the company's supply chains continue to function. March was a record sales month and PCI is raising inventory levels to meet increased customer demand. As well as ensuring a supply of critical drugs for patients with exiting conditions, PCI is supporting the supply of several drugs used to treat conditions arising from COVID-19. Management continues to monitor the company's liquidity position and a precautionary revolving credit facility draw-down has been completed. There are currently no projected liquidity or covenant issues. Liquidity position The Investment Advisor continues to closely monitor the Company's liquidity position and the potential capital requirements of its portfolio companies. Detailed cash flow forecasts have been prepared under both a base-case and a downside-case scenario. The downside-case models an extended period of social-distancing measures that suppress portfolio company revenues until the end of the third quarter of 2020, followed by a gradual recovery. Based on this analysis the Investment Advisor has identified those portfolio companies which may require additional capital in the months and quarters ahead. In the current environment, both realization and investment activity are expected to slow materially. The Company maintains a long-term investment horizon and is under no pressure to realize investments in this environment. As of 31 March 2020, the Company held liquidity of EUR 29.6 million, having drawn the remaining balance of its EUR 80 million committed credit facility on a precautionary basis during March. The Company continues to expect to receive EUR 80.9 million during the second quarter from the previously announced sale of its stake in Action (having received a EUR 7.8 million distribution from Action during March).

The Investment Advisor remains confident that the Company has access to sufficient liquidity to support its portfolio companies during this challenging period. Statement on dividend The Company notes an increasing number of dividends cuts and suspensions from companies seeking to preserve liquidity in the current environment, or following the recommendations of regulators. This statement provides guidance to shareholders on the Company's FY2020 dividend. The Company has a dividend objective to distribute 5-8% of opening NAV via semi-annual payments. In FY2019 it paid a total dividend of EUR 0.58 per share via interim dividends in June and December. However, while the economic outlook remains uncertain, the Company does not believe it would be prudent to maintain the dividend at this level. The Company expects to pay a total dividend of not less than EUR 0.29 per share for FY2020. The timing of dividend payments will reflect the Investment Advisor's ongoing assessment of the potential capital requirements to support the portfolio. The Company may pay a partial first interim dividend, or the first interim dividend may be suspended if visibility has not improved. It remains the Company's intention to pay a second interim dividend in December, in part or in full, such that the total dividend for the year is not less than EUR 0.29 per share. The Company recognizes the importance of the dividend for shareholders. However, while material uncertainty remains over the duration and impact of Covid-19 on the economy, the preservation of liquidity is considered the most prudent course of action to enable the Company to support its portfolio companies as required, and to protect long-term value for shareholders. The Company intends to resume a normal cycle of dividend payments when visibility has improved. A further announcement will be made regarding the first interim dividend in due course. Investor conference call The Company will hold its quarterly investor conference call on 12 May 2020 10:00 BST / 11:00 CET to present the Q1 2020 results and to provide an update on the development of the portfolio. Please find the dial-indetailson the Company's webpage. Ends. About Princess Princess is an investment holding company founded in 1999 and domiciled in Guernsey. It invests, inter alia, in private equity and private debt investments. Princess is advised in its investment activities by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm with USD 94 billion in investment programs under management in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure. Princess aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital

About Princess Princess is an investment holding company founded in 1999 and domiciled in Guernsey. It invests, inter alia, in private equity and private debt investments. Princess is advised in its investment activities by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm with USD 94 billion in investment programs under management in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure. Princess aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield. Princess is traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: PEY for the Euro Quote; PEYS for the Sterling Quote).