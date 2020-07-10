Log in
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED    PEY   GG00B28C2R28

PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED

(PEY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/10 12:05:11 pm
9.28 EUR   +1.98%
11:56a10/07/2020 : revision to dividend payment date
PU
07/02PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/25PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY : Month 05 2020(1110 KB)
PU
10/07/2020: revision to dividend payment date

07/10/2020 | 11:56am EDT

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited

Tudor House P.O. Box 477

St. Peter Port Guernsey, GY1 1BT

Channel Islands

Phone: +44 (0) 1481 711 690

Fax: +44 (0) 1481 730 947www.princess-privateequity.net

News Release

Guernsey, 10 June 2020

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited - revision to dividend payment date

Further to the announcement on 23 June 2020, Princess Private Equity Holding Limited ("Princess" or "the Company") announces a revision to the payment date for the first interim dividend. The previous announcement included a payment date of 24 July 2020. This has now been revised to 7 August 2020 to allow sufficient time for the Company's registrar to process the dividend re-investment plan elections.

The last date for dividend re-investment plan elections remains as 17 July 2020. Shareholders wishing to elect for the dividend re-investment plan can visitwww.signalshares.comand make an online election. Alternatively, shareholders can contact Link Asset Services on +44 (0)371 664 0321 to receive a personalised dividend reinvestment plan election form.

Ends.

About Princess

Princess is an investment holding company founded in 1999 and domiciled in Guernsey. It invests, inter alia, in private equity and private debt investments. Princess is advised in its investment activities by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm with USD 94 billion in investment programs under management in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure. Princess aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield. Princess is traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbols: PEY for the Euro quote; PEYS for the Sterling quote).

Contacts

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited:princess@partnersgroup.comwww.princess-privateequity.net

Registered Number: 35241

LEI: 54930038LU8RDPFFVJ57

Investor relations contact George Crowe

Phone: +44 (0)20 7575 2771

E-mail:george.crowe@partnersgroup.com

Media relations contact

Jenny Blinch

Phone: +41 41 784 65 26

E-mail:jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.comwww.partnersgroup.com

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities and neither is it intended to be an investment advertisement or sales instrument of Princess Private Equity Holdings. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes must inform themselves about, and observe any such restrictions on the distribution of this document. In particular, this document and the information contained therein is not for distribution or publication, neither directly nor indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

This document may have been prepared using financial information contained in the books and records of the product described herein as of the reporting date. This information is believed to be accurate but has not been audited by any third party. This document may describe past performance, which may not be indicative of future results. No liability is accepted for any actions taken on the basis of the information provided in this document. Neither the contents of Princess' website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on Princess' website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Disclaimer

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 15:55:05 UTC
