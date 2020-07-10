10/07/2020: revision to dividend payment date

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited

News Release

Guernsey, 10 June 2020

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited - revision to dividend payment date

Further to the announcement on 23 June 2020, Princess Private Equity Holding Limited ("Princess" or "the Company") announces a revision to the payment date for the first interim dividend. The previous announcement included a payment date of 24 July 2020. This has now been revised to 7 August 2020 to allow sufficient time for the Company's registrar to process the dividend re-investment plan elections.

The last date for dividend re-investment plan elections remains as 17 July 2020. Shareholders wishing to elect for the dividend re-investment plan can visitwww.signalshares.comand make an online election. Alternatively, shareholders can contact Link Asset Services on +44 (0)371 664 0321 to receive a personalised dividend reinvestment plan election form.

Ends.

About Princess

Princess is an investment holding company founded in 1999 and domiciled in Guernsey. It invests, inter alia, in private equity and private debt investments. Princess is advised in its investment activities by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm with USD 94 billion in investment programs under management in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure. Princess aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield. Princess is traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbols: PEY for the Euro quote; PEYS for the Sterling quote).

