Princess Private Equity Holding Limited    PEY   GG00B28C2R28

PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED

(PEY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/18 06:23:18 am
7.43 EUR   -3.76%
06:13aPRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY : Increases Credit Facility With Lloyds
DJ
05:25a18/03/2020 : Credit Facility Extension
PU
2019PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
News 
News

Princess Private Equity : Increases Credit Facility With Lloyds

03/18/2020 | 06:13am EDT

By Matteo Castia

Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd. said Wednesday that it has agreed to extend and increase its senior revolving-credit facility with Lloyds Banking Group PLC.

The investment holding group said it has increased its facility to 80 million euros ($88.5 million) from the initial EUR50.0 million amount.

It added that the term of expiration has been extended to Dec. 13, 2024, from the originally agreed Dec. 14, 2020.

The company will still have to pay an arrangement fee of EUR800,000.

Princess Private Equity said the facility will support short-term funding needs and simultaneously maintain a high investment level and a conservative balance sheet.

Shares at 0945 GMT were down 22 euro cents, or 2.9%, at 7.50 cents.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -7.77% 32.555 Delayed Quote.-44.83%
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED -2.85% 7.4 Delayed Quote.-29.17%
