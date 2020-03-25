Princess Private Equity : Month 02 2020 (1226 KB)

The Company's NAV as at 29 February 2020 does not reflect the impact of the declines in equity markets witnessed during March. These declines are expected to put downward pressure on the valuation multiples used to value the Company"s portfolio companies and will be reflected in the publication of the NAV as at 31 March 2020.

Princess invested a total of EUR 13.9 million during the month of February, of which EUR 13.8 million was invested in EyeCare Partners, the largest vertically integrated medical vision services provider in the US. EyeCare Partners has an extensive network of full scope medical optometry and ophthalmology practices in 521 locations across 15 states in the US. The company offers patients end-to-end services covering medical optometry, ophthalmology and sub-specialties and vision correction products. The non- discretionary nature of vision services drives stable and recurring revenue and provides recession-resistant characteristics. Following the acquisition, Partners Group will work closely with EyeCare Partners to support its M&A activity to enter new markets, expand market reach and scale-up in existing markets.

Princess received distributions of EUR 11.1 million during the month, predominantly from the mature legacy fund portfolio and the realization of debt investments.