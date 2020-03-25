Log in
Princess Private Equity : Month 02 2020 (1226 KB)

03/25/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

P R I N C E S S P R I V A T E E Q U I T Y H O L D I N G L I M I T E D

M o n t h l y r e p o r t a s o f 2 9 F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 0

Princess publishes February NAV

  • Princess Private Equity Holding Limited's (Princess) net asset value decreased by 1.0% to EUR 12.47 per share
  • Portfolio developments(-0.8%) were negative and currency movements flat.
  • Princess invested EUR 13.9 million during the month and received distributions of EUR 11.1 million

In conjunction with the publication of this report, the Company has published a statement on its response to COVID-19, which can be accessed here.

Key figures

In EUR

31.01.2020

29.02.2020

NAV per share

12.59

12.47

Share price

11.20

10.05

Discount to NAV

-11.0%

-19.4%

Portfolio (in million)

943.80

943.40

Net current assets (in million)

-73.23

-81.28

Net asset value (in million)

870.58

862.11

Unfunded commitments (in million)

79.95

73.80

Undrawn credit facility (in million)

1.50

1.50

Dividend LTM

0.58

0.58

Dividend yield

5.2%

5.8%

The Company's NAV as at 29 February 2020 does not reflect the impact of the declines in equity markets witnessed during March. These declines are expected to put downward pressure on the valuation multiples used to value the Company"s portfolio companies and will be reflected in the publication of the NAV as at 31 March 2020.

Princess invested a total of EUR 13.9 million during the month of February, of which EUR 13.8 million was invested in EyeCare Partners, the largest vertically integrated medical vision services provider in the US. EyeCare Partners has an extensive network of full scope medical optometry and ophthalmology practices in 521 locations across 15 states in the US. The company offers patients end-to-end services covering medical optometry, ophthalmology and sub-specialties and vision correction products. The non- discretionary nature of vision services drives stable and recurring revenue and provides recession-resistant characteristics. Following the acquisition, Partners Group will work closely with EyeCare Partners to support its M&A activity to enter new markets, expand market reach and scale-up in existing markets.

Princess received distributions of EUR 11.1 million during the month, predominantly from the mature legacy fund portfolio and the realization of debt investments.

Key figures in GBP

In GBP

31.01.2020

29.02.2020

NAV per share

10.58

10.72

Share price

9.36

9.09

NAV performance since inception (total return)

400

50%

300

25%

200

100

0%

0

-25%

00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1920

  • Princess MSCI World TR Performance (RHS)

Total return in EUR (%)

YTD

1 year

3 years

5 years

Princess NAV

-0.8

17.2

38.3

83.0

Princess share price

-7.8

14.9

27.1

90.4

MSCI World TR

-7.0

8.5

19.3

35.7

Largest ten direct investments

% of NAV

1.

Permotio International Learning SarL

WEU

Consumer

12.5

discretionary

2.

Action

WEU

Consumer

11.2

discretionary

3.

GlobalLogic Inc.

NAM

Information

5.4

technology

4.

KinderCare Education

NAM

Consumer

5.0

discretionary

5.

Foncia

WEU

Financials

5.0

6.

Fermaca

ROW

Energy

3.4

7.

Ammega (Megadyne - Ammeraal Beltech)

WEU

Industrials

3.3

8.

PCI Pharma Services

NAM

Healthcare

3.0

9.

Form Technologies

NAM

Materials

3.0

10.

Techem Metering GmbH

WEU

Industrials

3.0

Monthly net performance (total return)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Year

2015

2.6%

0.8%

2.8%

-1.5%

1.4%

3.4%

-0.3%

-0.4%

3.9%

0.5%

0.7%

2.5%

17.5%

2016

-1.1%

0.1%

1.2%

2.0%

2.1%

1.3%

-0.0%

2.1%

1.8%

0.3%

0.6%

1.8%

12.9%

2017

1.0%

2.1%

2.7%

1.1%

-0.0%

1.6%

-0.4%

-0.2%

1.8%

0.4%

-0.5%

1.1%

11.2%

2018

0.2%

1.0%

0.7%

0.8%

0.2%

2.7%

1.1%

0.2%

2.1%

-0.6%

-0.2%

-1.6%

6.8%

2019

0.7%

1.8%

3.0%

0.6%

0.8%

2.3%

0.4%

-0.2%

4.2%

-0.4%

0.5%

5.7%

21.1%

2020

0.2%

-1.0%

-0.8%

P R I N C E S S P R I V A T E E Q U I T Y H O L D I N G L I M I T E D

M o n t h l y r e p o r t a s o f 2 9 F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 0

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (Princess or the Company) is an investment holding company listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield by investing in a global portfolio of private companies. Princess is advised in its investment activities by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm with EUR 80 billion in investment programs under management in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure.

Information

For further information please visit:

www.princess-privateequity.net

Key facts

Stock exchange

London

Reuters Euro Quote

PEY.L

Reuters Sterling Quote

PEYS.L

Bloomberg Euro Quote

PEY LN

Bloomberg Sterling Quote

PEYS LN

ISIN (Euro and Sterling Quote)

GG00B28C2R28

Sedol Euro Quote

B28C2R2

Sedol Sterling Quote

BF012D4

Product life start date

12.05.1999

Shares outstanding

69'151'168

Investor Relations

Portfolio composition

Phone: +44 (0) 1481 711 690

Fax: +44 (0) 1481 730 947

Investments by regional focus

princess@partnersgroup.com

A

Europe

52%

Registered Office

D

B

North America

35%

C

C

Asia-Pacific

7%

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited

D

Rest of World

6%

Tudor House

P.O. Box 477

A

Guernsey, GY1 6BD

B

Investments by financing category

A

Small/Mid-cap

61%

E

F

B

Large/mega-large-cap

14%

C

Growth

9%

D

D

Special situations

7%

C

E

Venture capital

6%

F

Mezzanine

3%

B

A

Investments by transaction type

A

Direct

94%

B

B

Primary

6%

A

Key figures in GBPEUR NAV converted to GBP at month-end GBP/EUR exchange rate from Bloomberg. NAV performance since inception (total return)Indexed to 100. Since inception of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited. Princess: based on monthly total return valuations. MSCI World TR: Bloomberg NDDUWI Index in EUR. Largest ten direct investmentsBased on net asset value. Portfolio compositionBased on total value of investments. Net current assetsBased

on cash & cash equivalents and receivables less payables and short-term liabilities (incl. short-term financing).

This document is not intended to be an investment advertisement or sales instrument; it constitutes neither an offer nor an attempt to solicit offers for the product described herein. This report was prepared using financial information contained in the company's books and records as of the reporting date. This information is believed to be accurate but has not been audited by any third party. This report describes past performance, which may not be indicative of future results. The company does not accept any liability for actions taken on the basis of the information provided. Please consult the constituent documents for a more complete description of the terms.

Disclaimer

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 21:32:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 556 M
Chart PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Princess Private Equity Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,40  €
Last Close Price 8,96  €
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard John Battey Chairman
Henning von der Forst Independent Non-Executive Director
Felix Haldner Non-Executive Director
Stephen Le Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Fionnuala Carvill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED-26.24%600
BLACKROCK, INC.-26.06%57 855
UBS GROUP AG-28.29%32 289
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-38.41%27 437
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-29.89%21 126
STATE STREET CORPORATION-38.60%17 210
