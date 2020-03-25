Princess Private Equity : Month 02 2020 (1226 KB)

P R I N C E S S P R I V A T E E Q U I T Y H O L D I N G L I M I T E D
M o n t h l y r e p o r t a s o f 2 9 F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 0
Princess publishes February NAV
Princess Private Equity Holding Limited's (Princess) net asset value decreased by 1.0% to EUR 12.47 per share
Portfolio developments(-0.8%) were negative and currency movements flat.
Princess invested EUR 13.9 million during the month and received distributions of EUR 11.1 million
In conjunction with the publication of this report, the Company has published a statement on its response to COVID-19, which can be accessed here.
Key figures
In EUR
31.01.2020
29.02.2020
NAV per share
12.59
12.47
Share price
11.20
10.05
Discount to NAV
-11.0%
-19.4%
Portfolio (in million)
943.80
943.40
Net current assets (in million)
-73.23
-81.28
Net asset value (in million)
870.58
862.11
Unfunded commitments (in million)
79.95
73.80
Undrawn credit facility (in million)
1.50
1.50
Dividend LTM
0.58
0.58
Dividend yield
5.2%
5.8%
The Company's NAV as at 29 February 2020 does not reflect the impact of the declines in equity markets witnessed during March. These declines are expected to put downward pressure on the valuation multiples used to value the Company"s portfolio companies and will be reflected in the publication of the NAV as at 31 March 2020.
Princess invested a total of EUR 13.9 million during the month of February, of which EUR 13.8 million was invested in EyeCare Partners, the largest vertically integrated medical vision services provider in the US. EyeCare Partners has an extensive network of full scope medical optometry and ophthalmology practices in 521 locations across 15 states in the US. The company offers patients end-to-end services covering medical optometry, ophthalmology and sub-specialties and vision correction products. The non- discretionary nature of vision services drives stable and recurring revenue and provides recession-resistant characteristics. Following the acquisition, Partners Group will work closely with EyeCare Partners to support its M&A activity to enter new markets, expand market reach and scale-up in existing markets.
Princess received distributions of EUR 11.1 million during the month, predominantly from the mature legacy fund portfolio and the realization of debt investments.
Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (Princess or the Company) is an investment holding company listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield by investing in a global portfolio of private companies. Princess is advised in its investment activities by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm with EUR 80 billion in investment programs under management in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure.
Key figures in GBPEUR NAV converted to GBP at month-end GBP/EUR exchange rate from Bloomberg. NAV performance since inception (total return)Indexed to 100. Since inception of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited. Princess: based on monthly total return valuations. MSCI World TR: Bloomberg NDDUWI Index in EUR. Largest ten direct investmentsBased on net asset value. Portfolio compositionBased on total value of investments. Net current assetsBased
on cash & cash equivalents and receivables less payables and short-term liabilities (incl. short-term financing).
