Princess Private Equity : Month 06 2020

NAV increases by 2.9% in June

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited's (Princess) net asset value in- creased by 2.9% to EUR 11.99 per share

Portfolio developments were positive (+3.2%) and currency movements were negative (-0.2%)

(-0.2%) Princess invested EUR 3.3 million during the month and received dis- tributions of EUR 93.2 million

In June, Princess' NAV increased in value by 2.9%. The largest contributor to the favorable performance was PCI Pharma Services, a US-based provider of outsourced pharmaceutical services. The company was written-up on the back of an increase in EBITDA, as well as positive valuation multiple development, driven by market comparables. During the COVID-19 crisis, PCI has proven itself as an essential provider in the pharma supply chain, capable of responding with a high degree of flexibility to urgent client demands and fast evolving projects.

EUR 2.9 million of additional capital was provided to KinderCare Education, the largest for-profit provider of early childhood education and care services in the US. KinderCare operates approximately 1'500 centers nationwide. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the company faced operational and financial disruptions in March and April due to the closure of many of its centers, additional withdrawals by parents and stay-home orders. To mitigate the financial impact, KinderCare implemented a range of cost and liquidity management measures. The capital infusion supports the company's expected liquidity requirements for the remainder of 2020. With stay-at-home orders being lifted, KinderCare will reopen its remaining centers on a state- by-state basis, strictly adhering to all necessary regulations and guidelines. Approximately 1'400 centers were open as of the end of June. The long- term outlook for the business remains positive with utilization rates expected to increase as states re-open and families return to the workforce.

Princess received distributions of EUR 93.2 million during the month, of which EUR 90.0 million was received from the sale of its stake in Action. The proceeds were used to fully repay the Company's EUR 80 million credit facility. EUR 1.6 million was received from the ongoing sale of shares in Ceridian HCM, following the company's listing on the New York Stock Exchange in April 2018.

Princess will hold its quarterly investor conference call on 7 August 2020 at 10:00 BST / 11:00 CET and will provide a detailed update on the recent portfolio developments. Please find the dial-in details on the Company's webpage.