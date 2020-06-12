Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Principal Financial Group, Inc.    PFG

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(PFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Principal Financial Group, Inc.'s New Senior Secured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “a” to the $500 million, 2.125%, 10-year senior secured notes, due June 2030, issued by Principal Financial Group, Inc. (Principal) (headquartered in Des Moines, IA) [NASDAQ: PFG]. The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

Principal intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, to take advantage of attractive market conditions and to strengthen financial flexibility. AM Best notes that proforma financial leverage and interest coverage metrics remain at appropriate levels.

The ratings of Principal’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR), its existing Long-Term IRs and the Long-Term ICRs of its operating insurance subsidiaries were upgraded with a stable outlook on February 11, 2020 (see related press release), and remain unchanged following this issuance of the preferred shares.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP,
12:05pAM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Principal Financial Group, Inc.'s New S..
BU
11:51aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Crea..
AQ
06/08PRINCIPAL REAL ESTATE INVESTORS : Achieves Gold Recognition as a 2020 Green Leas..
BU
06/01PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
05/29PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26Airline Stocks Buoyed by Easing Travel Restrictions, State Aid
DJ
05/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Notch Big Weekly Gains
DJ
05/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver But Hang On to Strong Weekly Gains
DJ
05/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall But Remain on Track for Weekly Gains
DJ
05/21PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 831 M - -
Net income 2020 1 271 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,67x
Yield 2020 5,64%
Capitalization 10 968 M 10 968 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 17 601
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Principal Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 42,33 $
Last Close Price 40,05 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Joseph Houston Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Deanna D. Strable-Soethout Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen B. Kay Chief Information Officer
Elizabeth E. Tallett Lead Independent Director
Sandra L. Helton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-27.18%10 968
AXA-27.64%49 374
PRUDENTIAL PLC-21.88%37 201
METLIFE, INC.-29.51%32 610
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-28.98%26 797
AFLAC INCORPORATED-32.59%25 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group