AM Best : Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Principal Financial Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “aa” from “aa-” and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) of Principal Life Insurance Company and Principal National Life Insurance Company. Both are life insurance operating companies of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) [NASDAQ: PFG], and collectively are referred to as Principal. The outlook of the Long-Term ICRs has been revised to stable from positive, while the outlook of the FSR remains stable.

Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICRs to “a” from “a-” of Principal Financial Services, Inc. and PFG, as well as PFG’s Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR). The outlook of these ratings has been revised to stable from positive. AM Best also has affirmed Principal Life Insurance Company’s Short-Term Issue Credit Rating (Short-Term IR). (Please see below for a detailed listing of the Long- and Short-Term IRs.) All companies are headquartered in Des Moines, IA. Lastly, AM Best has assigned Long-Term IRs of "aa" with stable outlooks to the newly issued program notes under Principal Life Global Funding II (Delaware).

The ratings reflect Principal’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM).

The upgrade of the Long-Term ICR reflects the continued strengthening of Principal’s ERM program. Principal has demonstrated strong management capabilities through continued enhancements to its formalized risk appetite statement and risk tolerances to support the overall business strategy, increasing coordination between the business units and centralized risk management functions, as well as expansion of the company’s stress testing and modeling processes. The framework also benefits from the diversity of its insurance, asset management and international operations to identify and integrate best practices.

AM Best views Principal’s risk-adjusted capitalization as very strong, although growth in capital has been constrained by dividends to the parent company. The balance sheet strength also benefits from favorable financial flexibility and liquidity profiles, as well as a high quality investment portfolio. The company continues to report favorable growth trends and profitability metrics, benefiting from its diverse lines of business and distribution channels and leading market positions. The acquisition of Wells Fargo’s Institutional Retirement and Trust business in 2019 provides additional scale and diversification to Principal’s revenues, but is still subject to execution risk as the integration of personnel and IT systems continues. However, AM Best notes that political and macroeconomic events in several of its key international markets could have negative effects on the holding company going forward.

