News Summary

Principal Financial : Global Investors announces enhancements to US and global institutional client business

09/04/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

Principal Global Investors today announced changes to its institutional client team and global consultant relationship model. Amanda (Mandy) Wilson has taken on the role of managing director and head of U.S. institutional sales and relationship management and Doug Harper has been appointed as the new global head of consultant relations.

'Over the past year we've taken a thoughtful look at our current client relationship needs and investment consultant model, in addition to engaging an outside management consultant for additional expertise,' said Andrea Muller, global head institutional business, Principal Global Investors. 'The goal has always been to more closely position ourselves with clients to ensure we're continuing to meet their needs, and better align our consultant model with changes in both our industry and broader distribution model.'

Mandy Wilson has taken on the role of managing director and head of U.S. institutional sales and relationship management. She spent her 16-year career at JP Morgan Asset Management, where she was most recently managing director, head of Canada and regional head of the central U.S. for institutional clients. Responsibilities included corporate and public defined benefit and defined contribution plans, healthcare organizations and endowments and foundations. Ms. Wilson has considerable experience working directly with clients and has continued to handle institutional business personally while leading the regional and national teams. She graduated from Northwestern University with Bachelor of Arts degrees in economics and mathematical methods in social sciences. She has been a CFA® charterholder since 2006.

Principal is also announcing a new global head of consultant relations, Doug Harper, along with a new dedicated global consultant relations team. Harper, currently a senior managing director with Principal Real Estate Investors, has been appointed as the new global head of consultant relations. He has been in his current role since joining Principal Real Estate Investors in 2011, and prior to that he was executive director of client and portfolio services at UBS Realty Investors, with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. Mr. Harper is highly experienced in the consultant world and has an existing network of contacts, along with an up-to-date understanding of the current landscape and drivers of change in the market. He has an MBA from Emory University and a bachelor's degree in economics from Vanderbilt University.

The new consultant relations team will include several talented, experienced senior consultant representatives at Principal who are currently engaged with consultants on behalf of boutiques or distribution channels. They will have responsibility for relationships with a designated group of influential global and U.S.-based investment consultants.

Disclaimer

Principal Financial Group Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 16:01:04 UTC
