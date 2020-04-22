Principal Financial : Important Notice Regarding Availability of Proxy Materials for Principal Financial Group Annual Meeting

Log in
04/22/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Meeting to be held via live webcast on May 19

In view of the impact of COVID-19, Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that the company will utilize a “notice-only” mailing to all shareholders, in accordance with updated Guidance issued by the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2020, concerning Delays in Printing and Mailing of Full Set of Proxy Materials.

The notice includes information on where to view all meeting materials online, as well as voting instructions.

To access the Tuesday, May 19 live webcast:

About Principal®

Principal (Nasdaq: PFG) helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group®.


